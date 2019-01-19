Boys basketball
Valley 62, Declo 52
HAZELTON — Just over one month ago, the Hornets got the better of the Vikings in a seven-point win, but, on Saturday, Valley got Declo back by defeating the visiting Hornets by 10.
“It was just a super competitive game the whole night,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said. “It was back-and-forth, good competition. We had a good string at the end and we executed well.”
The Vikings trailed, 28-26, at halftime and 43-41 heading into the final quarter, always able to hang around but never quite pulling ahead of Declo and staying there.
However, the fourth quarter was a different story, as Valley outscored Declo, 21-9, to wriggle free and pull off a 10-point win.
The senior trio of Zane Mussmann, Jason Hardy and Alex Korom stepped up for Valley, as Mussmann poured in a game-high of 19 and Hardy and Korom each added 14.
Senior Keegan Duncan led Declo with 16 points and junior Tyler Andersen had 15 for the Hornets.
Declo (9-6) hosts Buhl on Wednesday. Valley (12-4) is at Wendell the same day.
Kimberly 68, Snake River 60 (2OT)
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs had to hold off Snake River at every turn, but were finally able to separate late in the game to defeat the Panthers, avenging a 52-51 loss to the same squad back in December.
“We had some big shots...we had a lot of kids step up,” Kimberly head coach Daren Garey said.
Garey said the game followed a pattern of Kimberly taking a slight lead and Snake River coming back, before, finally, the Panthers didn’t in that second overtime.
Senior Blake Phillips knocked down some big shots in that frame, Garey said, and the team rebounded better, too. Garey noted that failing to prevent Snake River from pulling down offensive rebounds was a large part of what forced the game into overtime in the first place.
The Bulldogs also went 11-for-16 from the free throw line over the two extra periods, Garey said, and that had a big impact.
Junior Dawson Cummins led Kimberly with 18 points, senior Braxton Hammond had 14, junior Brant Etherington added 11 and junior Peyton Bair chipped in 10.
Kimberly (11-3) plays at Filer on Tuesday.
Oakley 67, Dietrich 61
DIETRICH — The Hornets picked up a tough non-conference win over the Blue Devils on Saturday.
Oakley led by one after one quarter and was up, 33-29 at half. The Hornets extended their lead to 48-41 entering the fourth quarter. Dietrich battled back and made up a small portion of ground, but still fell short with a six-point loss.
“It was a really good game, hard-fought,” Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill said.
Junior Raygn Robertson led all scorers with 24 points for Dietrich, while junior Kyler Robertson and sophomore Brady Power each scored 15. Senior Gannon Critchfield led Oakley with 21 points and senior Slater Sagers pulled down 17 rebounds. Junior Chandler Jones had 14 points and senior Jake Pulsipher tacked on 13 for Oakley as well.
“It was back-and-forth all night,” Oakley head coach Jeff Bedke said. “It’s a good win for us.”
Oakley (11-5) hosts Gooding on Tuesday. Dietrich (4-9) is at Carey the same day.
Hansen 59, Rimrock 30
HANSEN — The Huskies dominated Rimrock from start to finish for a victory on Saturday.
Hansen’s lead at the end of a monstrous first quarter as 24-2. The Huskies added to that, taking a 42-14 lead into halftime. From there, they cruised, outscoring Rimrock, 17-16, in the second half to cement the win.
Senior Paxton Stimpson led all scorers with 20 points for the Huskies. Sophomore Jonathan Camarillo chipped in 16 to help in the winning effort.
Hansen (4-10) will host Hagerman on Monday.
Girls basketball
Mountain Home 48, Twin Falls 43
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Bruins came up just short at one of the Great Basin Conference standings-toppers in Mountain Home.
A low scoring first quarter, after which Mountain Home led, 6-4, was followed by a bit more offense on both sides. The Tigers outscored the Bruins, 16-8, in the second quarter to take a comfortable 22-12 lead into halftime.
However, Twin Falls bested Mountain Home, 18-14, in the third quarter, closing the gap to six points and setting up for a potentially tight finale. But, even though the Bruins edged the Tigers, 13-12, in the fourth, it wasn’t enough to make up that ground.
Mountain Home senior Jazzi Cristobal led all scorers with 20 points, while fellow senior Adrie Blanksma added 13. Twin Falls sophomore Paige Beem led the Bruins with 13 points, and junior Morgan Cargile added 12.
Twin Falls (7-11, 6-7) hosts Canyon Ridge on Tuesday. Mountain Home (14-4, 10-2) is at Wood River the same day.
Wrestling
Tiger Grizz Invitational
IDAHO FALLS — Twin Falls junior Kase Mauger won a tournament for the second week in a row, taking the 120-pound class at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
Mauger earned an 11-1 major over Idaho Falls’ Kayson Kenney after pinning all four of his previous opponents to reach the finals.
His Twin Falls teammate, senior Anthony Maldonado, also placed, coming in sixth overall at 132 pounds.
Burley junior Jayden Paul won the third place match by a 9-3 decision. Paul had pinned three opponents before losing to eventual runner-up Michael Cox, of Columbia, in the semifinals.
In the team scores, Twin Falls finished 19th at 56 points, Burley captured 25th at 31 points and Canyon Ridge finished 31st with nine points.
Padilla Invitational
PARMA — Gooding senior Jake McGinnis pinned Parma’s Antonio Godina to take first overall in the 285-pound weight class at the Padilla Invitational.
The three-time state champion pinned each and every opponent he faced along the way to the finals and continued that trend to win it all. His teammate, sophomore 170-pounder Logan Anderson, did the same, winning all his matches by pin en route to first place, as the pair helped Gooding finish fourth overall, the highest finish of any local schools.
Other Gooding standouts included 138-pound freshman Tayten Gillete in second, 160-pound junior Dale Shaw in third, and 132-pound sophomore Wes Shaw and 145-pound junior Tegan Baumann taking fourth in their respective classes.
Wendell also had a first place winner, as sophomore Teegan Dunn pinned Homedale’s Jaegar Rose in the finals to win the 145-pound class. Wendell freshman Wyatt Flick came in fourth at 98 pounds, helping the Trojans to an 11th place finish.
