Football
Valley 72, Genesee 30
MIDDLETON — The Vikings rolled in the opening game of the Idaho 8-Man Showcase behind five touchdown passes by junior quarterback Rawlin Godfrey. Valley, ranked second in 1A Division 1, moved to (2-0) on the year.
Prairie 56, Raft River 12
MIDDLETON — Prairie, the third-ranked team in 1A Division 1, handled fifth-ranked Raft River in the second game of the Idaho 8-Man Showcase. The Trojans fell to (1-1) on the year.
Oakley 50, Idaho City 22
MIDDLETON — In the final game of the Idaho 8-Man Showcase, second-ranked Oakley trailed 16-8 in the first half before taking control. The Hornets took the lead at halftime 26-16 and outscored Idaho City 24-6 in the second half.
Oakley moved to (2-0) on the season.
Cole Valley Christian 62, Wendell 0
EAGLE — Tristan Wert passed for 68 yards and rushed for 21, and Joey Ward had four catches for 51 yards for Wendell. Jakob French had an interception on defense.
Swimming
Mini-Cassia Invitational (Friday)
The Canyon Ridge boys and the Kimberly girls took home the team titles in Friday’s meet.
The Bulldogs took home first-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Addy Larson took first place in the 50 freestyle, and her teammate Bailey Johnson was second in the same event. Derek Thomason won the 100 breaststroke.
Carter Dixon of Canyon Ridge won both the 100 and 200 freestyle, and on the girls’ side, Olivia Hall won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
For Twin Falls, Parker Case won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and Bryli Jensen took first in the 500 freestyle.
The Jerome boys won the 200 freestyle relay, and Tylar Pittock won the 500 freestyle. The Tigers placed third as a team.
Burley’s Jackson Rasmussen placed first in the 50 freestyle.
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 6, Century 1: Madalyn McQueen scored two goals for Twin Falls, and Jaycee Bell, Aylah Strong, Madison Bailey and Kaylin Bailey each added another.
You have free articles remaining.
American Falls 4, Buhl 1: Alondra Quezada scored the lone goal for Buhl.
Other scores
American Falls 7, Filer 0
Burley 3, Minico 0
Jerome 1, Wood River 0
Malad 1, Buhl 0
Malad 2, Filer 1
Sugar-Salem 12, Wendell 0
Boys soccer
Sugar-Salem 2, Wendell 1: Juan Diaz scored a goal for the Trojans.
Other scores
Burley 3, Minico 2
Jerome 5, Wood River 0
Snake River 5, Filer 1
Snake River 2, Buhl 1
Volleyball
Starr Corporation Invitational
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho went 1-1 on its final day of play at the Starr Corporation Invitational. The finished the event 2-2 and are now (6-6) on the season.
The Golden Eagles won the first match against Laramie County Community College, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23. Payton Spoja had 17 kills and seven digs, Letarona Mose had 10 kills and six blocks, and Taylor Burnham had seven kills and 16 digs.
CSI fell to Missouri State-West Plains in a sweep, 25-20, 27-25, 25-22. Spoja finished that match with 13 kills and 11 digs, and Burnham had 10 kills and six digs. They will play Treasure Valley Community College on the road Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.