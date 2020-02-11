Tuesday
Girls basketball
Class 1A Division I District IV tournament
Valley 44, Oakley 34
MURTAUGH — Valley kept its season alive and eliminated Oakley thanks in part to a 19-6 fourth quarter. The Vikings knocked down 12-of-15 free throws in the final period, and Makenna Kohtz scored a game-high 21 points.
Valley will play Butte County in American Falls on Thursday for an opportunity to play in Saturday’s state play-in game.
Valley 4 11 10 19 —44 Oakley 9 8 11 6 —34
VALLEY (44)
Kalea Delgado 4, Mackenzie Dimond 4, Makenna Kohtz 21, Justyce Schilz 7, Bailey Stephens 8.
OAKLEY (34)
Keely Cranney 12, Kayzia Gillette 7, Lyzan Gillette 2, Kylan Jones 10, Hope Payton 3.
Class 1A Division II District IV tournament
Hansen 53, Murtaugh 37
SHOSHONE — Hansen staved off elimination with the double-digit win. Sydney Brizuela had a game-best 18 points for the Huskies, Rakel Williams scored 12, and Cassie Gibson finished with 11.
Allison Nebeker paced the Red Devils with 15 points, and Addie Stoker scored six. Hansen will face Camas County on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in another elimination game.
Murtaugh 5 11 10 11 —37 Hansen 4 19 13 17 —53
Camas County 46, Castleford 23
SHOSHONE — The Mushers stayed alive with the win behind a fast start in a 17-0 opening quarter.
“We didn’t play great, but we did enough things right, and the girls were able to have some fun and we got some girls in the game who don’t normally play a lot,” Camas County coach Jon Botz said.
Ashly Botz and Alyssa Whittle each had 13 points to lead Camas, and Ashlynn Whittle scored 12.
Camas County 17 11 11 7 —46 Castleford 0 9 4 10 —23
CAMAS COUNTY (46)
Rayann Martin 2, Samantha McFadyen 2, Aisha Clarke 4, Ashlynn Whittle 12, Ashly Botz 13, Alyssa Whittle 13.
CASTLEFORD (23)
Zailee Poulson 5, Aubrey Mahannah 10, Halle Ramos 2, Grace Lowman 4, Jordyn Kennison 2.
Class 4A District IV tournament
Jerome 55, Mountain Home 39
JEROME — The Tigers stayed alive in the Great Basin tournament with the home win over Mountain Home. Mercedes Bell scored 14 points, including three three-pointers in the first quarter, Alexis White had 13 points, and Hannah Schvaneveldt scored 12.
They will play Preston on Thursday for the district’s third state representative. Whoever wins Thursday will play a play-in game will be against the third seed from District III.
Jerome 15 15 9 16 —55 Mountain Home 14 14 4 7 —39
JEROME (55)
Abriana Hurtado 7, Alexis White 13, Madison Deadmond 4, Jentry Mills 1, Makali Nance 4, Mercedes Bell 14, Hannah Schvaneveldt 12.
Preston 48, Twin Falls 37
PRESTON — The Bruins fell on the road to end their season. They finished the year with a record of 15-7.
Preston 48, Twin Falls 37
Twin Falls 10;12;5;10; - 37
Preston 13;9;13;13; - 48
TWIN FALLS (37)
Paige Beem 10, Brinley Iverson 9, Kaylin Bailey 4, Brinlee Stotts 4, McKayla Rodriguez 4, Reagan Rex 3, Keeli Peterson 2, Morgan Cargile 1.
Boys basketball
Wendell 55, Buhl 52
BUHL — Diego Torres hit a go-ahead jump shot in the final minute to help lift Wendell. Zane Kelsey led the way for the Trojans with 19 points while Jade Juker scored 20 to lead Buhl.
Buhl 7 19 10 16 —52 Wendell 15 11 13 16 —55
BUHL (52)
Drexler Jaynes 14, Eli Azevedo 10, Jake Kelsey 4, Jade Juker 20, Trey Nye 4.
WENDELL (55)
Diego Torres 11, Zane Kelsey 19, Tristan Wert 2, Isaac Slade 8, Zade Swainston 9, Joe DeMasters 6.
Kimberly 69, Filer 55
Filer 19 12 9 15 —55 Kimberly 20 15 13 21 —69
Other scores
Gooding 49, Declo 45
Wrestling
Sugar-Salem 42, Kimberly 41
98: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over (SUSA) (For.) 106: Rhettlee Moreno (KIMB) over Logan Stephens (SUSA) (Fall 0:29) 113: Tristen Brown (SUSA) over Tegan Newlan (KIMB) (Fall 0:41) 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Andrew Curry (SUSA) (Fall 1:00) 126: Kyler Singleton (SUSA) over Preston Shaw (KIMB) (Fall 4:38) 132: Easton Hatch (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.) 138: Gage Carter (KIMB) over Alex Christean (SUSA) (Fall 0:32) 145: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over Cruz Acevedo (SUSA) (MD 10-0) 152: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over Jacob Neal (SUSA) (Fall 3:24) 160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over Drake Wood (SUSA) (MD 13-3) 170: Broddey Cunningham (KIMB) over Cody Tillery (SUSA) (Dec 6-3) 182: Browning Bennion (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.) 195: Kyler Dalling (SUSA) over Zach Gunnell (KIMB) (Fall 2:00) 220: Braxton Peebles (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: Kenneth Copley (SUSA) over (KIMB) (For.)
Buhl 52, Sugar-Salem 36
106: Daylen Peyman (BUHL) over Logan Stephens (SUSA) (Fall 0:26) 113: Julian Ruiz (BUHL) over Tristen Brown (SUSA) (MD 14-4) 120: Kade Orr (BUHL) over Andrew Curry (SUSA) (Fall 1:41) 126: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Kyler Singleton (SUSA) (Fall 1:10) 132: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Easton Hatch (SUSA) (Fall 0:24) 138: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over Alex Christean (SUSA) (Fall 0:34) 145: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) over Cruz Acevedo (SUSA) (Fall 1:57) 152: David Tennant (BUHL) over Jacob Neal (SUSA) (Fall 3:17) 160: Drake Wood (SUSA) over Jordan Ruiz (BUHL) (Fall 3:10) 170: Trey Wilson (SUSA) over (BUHL) (For.) 182: Browning Bennion (SUSA) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Carson Roberts (SUSA) over (BUHL) (For.) 220: Kyler Dalling (SUSA) over Reese Jarvis (BUHL) (Fall 1:49) 285: Kenneth Copley (SUSA) over Moises Salazar (BUHL) (Fall 1:18) 98: Damian Craner (BUHL) over (SUSA) (For.)
Buhl 65, Valley 17
113: Julian Ruiz (BUHL) over (VALL) (For.) 120: Kade Orr (BUHL) over Angel Diaz Gomez (VALL) (TF 17-0 3:05) 126: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (VALL) (For.) 132: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over Jessy Cardenas (VALL) (Fall 1:23) 138: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) over Jason Orozco (VALL) (Fall 1:17) 145: David Tennant (BUHL) over James Taylor (VALL) (Fall 3:53) 152: Kaleb Homan (BUHL) over (VALL) (For.) 160: Jordan Ruiz (BUHL) over (VALL) (For.) 170: Tito Garcia (VALL) over (BUHL) (For.) 182: Kaden Buhler (VALL) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Robbie Staffen (VALL) over Reese Jarvis (BUHL) (Fall 0:45) 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over Jacob Vorhis (VALL) (Fall 0:41) 98: Damian Craner (BUHL) over (VALL) (For.) 106: Daylen Peyman (BUHL) over Alice Smith (VALL) (Fall 0:44) (VALL unsportsman like conduct -1.0)
Buhl 65, Wood River 18
98: Damian Craner (BUHL) over Grant Green (WORI) (TF 15-0 4:00) 106: Daylen Peyman (BUHL) over Jacob Drummond (WORI) (Fall 2:57) 113: Julian Ruiz (BUHL) over (WORI) (For.) 120: Michael Hurd (WORI) over Joey Pehrson (BUHL) (Fall 0:43) 126: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (WORI) (For.) 132: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over (WORI) (For.) 138: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over (WORI) (For.) 145: David Tennant (BUHL) over (WORI) (For.) 152: Asher Stern (WORI) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (Fall 4:38) 160: Jordan Ruiz (BUHL) over Daniel Servin (WORI) (Fall 0:41) 170: Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) over Olin Patterson (WORI) (Fall 1:23) 182: Drake Humphreys (WORI) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Reese Jarvis (BUHL) over (WORI) (For.) 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over (WORI) (For.)
Kimberly 52, Valley 27
106: Alice Smith (VALL) over Carson Stanger (KIMB) (Dec 12-10) 113: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over (VALL) (For.) 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Angel Diaz Gomez (VALL) (TF 17-2 4:16) 126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over (VALL) (For.) 132: Jessy Cardenas (VALL) over (KIMB) (For.) 138: Jason Orozco (VALL) over Gage Carter (KIMB) (Fall 3:16) 145: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over James Taylor (VALL) (Fall 3:11) 152: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over (VALL) (For.) 160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over (VALL) (For.) 170: Broddey Cunningham (KIMB) over Tito Garcia (VALL) (Fall 0:54) 182: Kaden Buhler (VALL) over (KIMB) (For.) 195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over Robbie Staffen (VALL) (Fall 0:28) 220: 285: Adan Coria (VALL) over (KIMB) (For.) 98: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over (VALL) (For.) (KIMB unsportsmanlike conduct -1.0)
Academics
The Idaho High School Activities Association announced its state academic champions for the winter sports season, and a pair of Magic Valley teams made the list.
The Twin Falls and Raft River boys basketball teams won the Class 4A and Class 1A Division I titles respectively. Raft River had a team grade point average of 3.910, one of the highest marks of any state champion. Twin Falls finished with a team GPA of 3.737.
Boys bowling
District Singles, Twin Falls
1. Griffan Magee 709 2. Stetson Nelson, 703, Minico 3. Christopher Rowley, 601, Burley 4. Sayger Kidd, 583, Declo 5. Ethan Hager, 565, Minico 6. Brogan Uscola, 535, Minico 7. Bryson Butterfield, 534, Gooding 8. Andrew Pruitt, 523, Canyon Ridge 9. Ryder Garrard, 519, Burley 10. Kayden Stone, 515, Burley.
Girls bowling
District Singles, Twin Falls
1. Stephi Leazer, 619, Kimberly 2. Moriah Pinther, 559, Minico 3. Halli Vaughn, 551, Burley 4. Bailee Burton, 545, Declo 5. Jenny Leazer, 527, Kimberly 6. Alexia Quaintance, 474, Twin Falls 7. Ravyn Barela, 469, Canyon Ridge 8. Tameka Dalton, 456, Canyon Ridge 9. Mackenzie Sturgeon, 452, Jerome 10. Joei Rumple, 452, Gooding.
