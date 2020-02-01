Boys basketball
Valley 46, Oakley 36
HAZELTON — Rawlin Godfrey had 14 points, and Omar Campos added 10 as Valley’s team-defense helped them outlast conference foe Oakley. Robert Wybenga and Jace Robinson each scored 10 points for the Hornets.
Valley 13;7;18;8;—46
Oakley 6;10;7;13;—36
VALLEY (46)
Jackson Fife 3, Omar Campos 10, Jadon Johnson 3, Kyle Christensen 9, Rawlin Godfrey 14, Garrett Christensen 7.
OAKLEY (36)
Chandler Jones 3, Robert Wybenga 10, Strom Pickett 2, Corbin Bedke 3, Caleb Arnell 4, Austin Cranney 2, Jace Robinson 10.
Dietrich 63, Hansen 62
HANSEN — Dietrich’s big second half pushed them past Hansen. Brady Power had 21 points for the Blue Devils, and Kyler Robertson added 15. Salvador Camarillo finished with 14 points for Hansen.
Hansen 19;19;11;13;—62
Dietrich 13;14;17;19;—63
DIETRICH (63)
Brady Power 21, Rhys Dill 8, Raygn Robertson 9, Kyler Robertson 15, Jett Shaw 9, Lester Nance 1.
HANSEN (62)
Cruz Hizar 1, Jonathan Camarillo 10, Jacob Pittman 11, Sam Wayment 16, Tom Gibson 10, Slavador Camarillo 17.
Kimberly 69, Sugar-Salem 53
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs got their second win over Sugar-Salem this year behind 17 points from Peyton Bair, 16 from Dawson Cummins and 15 from Brant Etherington. Kimberly also shot 16-of-20 from the free throw line.
Kimberly 16;23;17;13;—69
Sugar-Salem 10;10;14;19;—53
KIMBERLY (69)
Dawson Cummins 16, Ethan Arrington 10, Peyton Bair 17, Jaxon Bair 11, Brant Etherington 15.
Camas County 67, Glenns Ferry 57
GLENNS FERRY — Trey Smith scored 33 points to lead Camas County, who survived Kody Henslee’s 31 points barrage.
“It was two of the top scorers in the Magic Valley going at each other,” Glenns Ferry coach Nate Jones said.
Glenns Ferry 10;14;17;16;—57
Camas County 14;20;21;12;—67
GLENNS FERRY (57)
Allan Deleon 3, Tanner Martinez 1, Josue Mesillas 10, Kody Henslee 31, Gage Peak 11.
CAMAS COUNTY (67)
Trey Smith 33, Colby Thompson 6, Dawson Kramer 7, Alex Robles 2, Breken Clarke 17, Kaidin Baxter 2.
Raft River 55, Murtaugh 38
MALTA — Ryan Spaeth led Raft River with 14 points, Justin Schumann had 13, and Kagen Knudsen added 11. Kolby McClure paced Murtaugh with 18 points.
Girls basketball
Camas County 49, Murtaugh 41
MURTAUGH — Murtaugh’s second-half burst was not quite enough to push them past the Mushers. Alyssa Whittle led Camas with 13 points while Ashly Botz added 12. Addie Stoker and Leslye Tapia scored 11 and 10 points respectively for Murtaugh.
Camas County 11;18;12;8;—49
Murtaugh 11;8;8;14;—41
CAMAS COUNTY (49)
Rayann Martin 4, Samantha McFadyen 2, Aisha Clarke 7, Ashlynn Whittle 7, Ashly Botz 12, Laura Thompson 4, Alyssa Whittle 13.
MURTAUGH (41)
Keisha Koch 2, Kennedy Cummins 2, Addie Stoker 11, Kynzlee Jensen 3, Ashtyn Hurd 4, Leslye Tapia 10.
Wrestling
Red Halverson Invite, Minico
Team scoring: 1. Kuna 240; 2. Century 223.5; 3. Highland 211.5; 4. Nampa 177; 5. Blackfoot 164.5; 6. Jerome 138.5; 7. Centennial 117; 8. Snake River 116; 9. Shelley 99; 10. Declo 95; 11. Vallivue 92; 12. Rocky Mountain 88.5; 13. Minico 85; 14. Twin Falls 78.5; 15. Bonneville 76; 16. Skyview 73; 17. Timberline 64.5; 18. Madison 59; 19. Middleton 55; 20. Mountain View 53; 21. Burley 44; 22. Ridgevue 41; 23. Borah 28.5; 29. Skyline 9.
Area top finishers: 126—1st. Gabriel Taboa, Jerome; 132—1st. Kase Mauger, Twin Falls; 160—1st. Derek Matthews, Declo; 220—2nd. Dawson Osterhout, Declo.
College softball
Phoenix College 12, CSI 10: CSI nearly completed a comeback after surrendering seven runs in the first inning. They scored five in the seventh but still came up just short. Kylie Baumert went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two home runs to lead the Golden Eagles.
CSI 5, Yavapai 1: Mailee Jensen pitched a one-run complete game, and Nikki Zielinski, Kylie Baumert and Carley Croshaw each hit a home run.
College baseball
Cochise 9, CSI 5
Cochise 8, CSI 7
