Girls soccer
Twin Falls 5, Canyon Ridge 1: Madison Bailey and Jaycee Bell each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, and Brinlee Stotts and Madelyn McQueen each added goals.
Wood River 8, Minico 0: Kate Stone scored four goals for Wood River, and Marcella Fisher, Zoe Bacca and Sayler Peavey also scored.
Other scores
Century 10, Burley 0
Boys soccer
Century 2, Burley 0
Wood River 8, Minico 2
Swimming
Pocatello Swim Meet (Saturday): Twin Falls’ Patrick Obst placed first in the 500 freestyle and was on the 400 freestyle relay team that took second place.
The girls’ 400 freestyle relay team took third, and Analiese Narum was third in the 100 butterfly.
Parker Case added a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
