Local roundup: Twin Falls tennis rolls past Mountain Home

Blake Nelson, Boone Sherer and Huck Sprong each contributed three hits for Wood River.

Bishop Kelly 13, Wood River 0

BOISE — Wood River committed four errors and surrendered 11 of the runs in the first two innings. AJ Jones had three hits and drove in three runs for Bishop Kelly.

Boone Scherer and Chance Appell each had one of Wood River’s two hits.

Glenns Ferry 15, Marsing 3

Glenns Ferry 12, Marsing 9

MARSING — The Pilots put up 10 runs in the second inning to take firm control of game one while taking advantage of seven Marsing errors. Ryan Nelson had three RBIs and two runs scored for Glenns Ferry, Tanner Martinez had two RBIs and two runs scored, and Gage Peak and Adam Tellez each doubled.

In game two, Tanner Martinez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Glenns Ferry put up 12 runs with just four hits by taking advantage of five errors and drawing nine walks.

Softball

Filer 18, Homedale 7

Filer 24, Homedale 6