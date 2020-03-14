Local roundup: Twin Falls tennis rolls past Mountain Home

Saturday
Tennis
Twin Falls vs. Mountain Home
Boys--Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0
Singles
No. 1--Noah Pitts, TF, def. Mason Gallup 6-0, 6-0
No. 2--Carson Broadbent, TF, def. Darius Brantly 6-0, 6-2
No. 3--Trevor Walter, TF, def. Rafael Sencion 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1--Connor McQueen/Kyle Tingey, TF def. Giovanni Jimenez/Alden Shepard 6-1, 6-2
No. 2--Austin Sandall/Raleigh Britton, TF def. Logan Weber/Jaron Worick 6-3, 6-2
Girls--Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0
Singles
No. 1--Camille Cox, TF def. Omaya Simler 6-1, 6-0
No. 2--Shelby Traveller, TF def. Alexis Overfield 6-1, 6-0
No. 3--Libby Traveller, TF def. Mary Walker 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1--Isabel Manning/Laurel Thompson, TF def. Aliyah Blodge/Grace Reome 6-0, 6-2
No. 2--Emma Cox/Whitney Burch, TF def. Abbie Clements/Elita Burnett 6-0, 6-0
Mixed
No. 1--Kurtis Christensen/Paige Fullmer, TF def. Thomas Criddle/Jessica Parrett 6-0, 6-0
No. 2--Garon Sorenson/Paris Lloyd, TF def. Alakonn Hawkins/Meloni Finely 6-2, 6-2
Baseball
Homedale 12, Filer 10
Homedale 7, Filer 0
HOMEDALE — In game one, Filer raced out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, but saw it slowly fade away as Homedale scored six runs over the final two innings.
Tyler McClain and Chase Rose each had three RBIs for the Wildcats, and Jonah DeLeon, Logan Lockwood and Austin Perkins each finished with two hits.
Game two saw Homedale take control with a four-run third inning. Beeg Hockenhul went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Trojans, and Tommy Muir pitched five scoreless innings.
Logan Lockwood doubled for Filer, who managed just four hits in the game.
Fruitland 11, Wood River 10
BOISE — Wood River trailed 11-1 going into the fourth inning before exploding for nine runs over the final three innings, though the comeback fell just short.
Blake Nelson, Boone Sherer and Huck Sprong each contributed three hits for Wood River.
Bishop Kelly 13, Wood River 0
BOISE — Wood River committed four errors and surrendered 11 of the runs in the first two innings. AJ Jones had three hits and drove in three runs for Bishop Kelly.
Boone Scherer and Chance Appell each had one of Wood River’s two hits.
Glenns Ferry 15, Marsing 3
Glenns Ferry 12, Marsing 9
MARSING — The Pilots put up 10 runs in the second inning to take firm control of game one while taking advantage of seven Marsing errors. Ryan Nelson had three RBIs and two runs scored for Glenns Ferry, Tanner Martinez had two RBIs and two runs scored, and Gage Peak and Adam Tellez each doubled.
In game two, Tanner Martinez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Glenns Ferry put up 12 runs with just four hits by taking advantage of five errors and drawing nine walks.
Softball
Filer 18, Homedale 7
Filer 24, Homedale 6
HOMEDALE — In game one, Filer jumped on top early with six runs in the first inning and racked up 23 hits in the game. Aspen Ryan and Kailey Brown each went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Ryan was one of three players, along with Marhi Carter and Cassie Madsen to collect two doubles.
In game two, Filer poured on 12 runs in the sixth on the way to 24 hits. Ryan went 5-for-6 with five RBIs, two doubles and a home run. Sophie Bartholomew had a double, a triple and a home run, and Sami Taylor finished with five RBIs.