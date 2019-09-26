Thursday Results
Cross country
Dani Bates Invitational
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls girls placed second as a team, led by Mattalyn Geddes’ first place finish at 18:47.5, and her teammate Brinlee Garling was fourth. Raft River’s Kaybree and Karlee Christensen placed second and third respectively. Oakley placed third, led by Emree Larson and Keely Cranney, who finished ninth and 10th. Amaya Thomas placed 13th for Jerome, who placed fourth overall. Kimberly finished fifth, Burley was eighth, and Buhl was ninth.
The Jerome boys took first place as a team, just one point ahead of second-place Soda Springs. Kobe Yost placed third to lead the Tigers, and George Showers finished seventh. Twin Falls’ Payson Bingham won the race with a time of 15:56.5.
Other top area finishers included Sun Valley Community School’s Johnny Hagenbuch (second), Burley’s Jacob DeTemple (fourth), Canyon Ridge’s Ryker Holtzen (fifth) and Goodings’ Owen Rogers (sixth).
Boys soccer
Wendell 3, Filer 2
FILER—Wendell defeated Filer on goals by Christian Rodriguez, Angel Jaurez, and Alex Coronado.
Gooding 4, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY—Evan Higbee had the lone goal for Kimberly.
Girls Soccer
Wendell 1, Filer 1
FILER – The Spartans and Wildcats tied in the Thursday afternoon girls soccer game with junior Yadira Alvarez-Guzman scoring the lone Wendell goal on an assist by senior Noemy Acevedo.
“It was a good game that got a little physical,” said Wendell coach Grace Silva. “We will regroup and comeback and play Bliss on Tuesday.”
Wendell (5-1-4) freshman goalie Kasilda Arreola had 6 saves in the first half and senior Gracie Emery finished with 7 saves in the second half.
Other scores
Gooding 1, Kimberly 1
Wednesday girls soccer
Declo 5, Bliss 0
Volleyball
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 0
HAILEY – The Wolverines picked up a home Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18.
“We came out strong tonight against Canyon Ridge,” said Wood River coach Kristyn Rutland. “We are really working to assert ourselves confidently and against pressure. Our middles are working really hard to establish themselves offensively. Our defense continues to make some great plays and are working hard to get ourselves into good positions consistently.”
Senior Emily Vandenberg led the Wood River offense with 16 kills and sophomore Willa Laski added five kills. Freshman setter, Samantha Chambers finished with 25 assists and nine aces. Laski and Vandenberg each had two blocks and Chambers had one. Canyon Ridge hosts Filer on Monday and Wood River is at Jerome on Tuesday.
Hansen 3, Camas County 2
HANSEN – The Huskies were led by seniors Cassie Gibson and Rakel Williams each with 12 kills in the five-set, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-11 Sawtooth Conference home win. Junior Aubrey Peters dished out 13 assists. Camas County is at Richfield and Hansen hosts Carey on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins defeated the Tigers, 25-13, 25–19, 25-16 in the Great Basin Conference match. Sophomore Brenley Hansen led Twin Falls with eight kills, six aces, and three blocks. Sophomores Addison Fullmer and junior Kaitlin Evans also contributed six kills. Twin Falls is at Mountain Home and Jerome hosts Wood River on Tuesday.
Raft River 3, Shoshone 2
SHOSHONE—Raft River pulled out the five-set win, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 20-18
Murtaugh 3, Carey 0
CAREY—A solid team effort by Murtaugh led the Red Devils to the 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 road Sawtooth Conference win. Murtaugh (5-1) is at Castleford and Carey is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Other scores
Castleford 3, Hagerman 0
College of Southern Idaho 3, Colorado Northwestern CC 0
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho opened conference play in the Scenic West Athletic Conference with a sweep over Colorado Northwestern Community College, 25-20, 25-11, 25-22. Letarona Mose had eight kills and six blocks, Alexis Mareko had seven kills and four blocks, and Laura Valentia and Payton Spoja each finished with eight kills. Spoja also had 10 digs.
Sean Garvin had 14 assists, and Kylie Baumert had a team-high 16 digs. The Golden Eagles are (10-8) on the season.
Football
Century 48, Burley 8
