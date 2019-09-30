Monday
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 7, Wood River 0: The Bruins broke through in the second half with six goals. Madelyn McQueen had a hat trick, Madison Bailey and Elizabeth Plouy each had a goal and an assist, and Sidnee Naerebout finished with a goal and split a shutout in goal with Reagan Rex.
Other scores
Burley 4, Minico 1
Preston 4, Jerome 1
Boys soccer
Burley 5, Minico 1
Preston 3, Jerome 2
Wood River 3, Twin Falls 2
Volleyball
Filer 3, Canyon Ridge 0: Filer got the sweep, 25-12, 25-4, 25-14.
Gooding 3, Wendell 0: The Senators swept, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12.
Saturday
Swimming
Kimberly Invite: The Kimberly girls won the invite, followed by Minico in second and Twin Falls in third. The Bulldogs won the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, and Addy Larson won the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke. For Twin Falls, Lilly Cluff took first in the 200 freestyle, and the 400 freestyle relay team took first place. Canyon Ridge’s Olivia Hall placed first in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Other area event winners included Jerome’s Jennifer Barrus (200 individual medley) and Minico’s Tyree Thomson (50 freestyle) and Gabrielle Thomson (100 breaststroke).
On the boys’ side, Canyon Ridge placed second as a team while Jerome was third. Thomas Brec won the 200 individual medley, Twin Falls’ Parker Case won the 100 butterfly and Jerome’s Tylar Pittock took first in the 500 freestyle.
