Wednesday
Girls soccer Great Basin District Tournament
Twin Falls 10, Mountain Home 0: Jaycee Bell had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Bruins, Madelyn McQueen added two goals, and Kaylin Bailey, Elisabeth Plouy, Brinlee Stotts, Emily Bruns and Aylah Strong each netted one goal. Twin Falls will host Wood River on Saturday.
Pocatello 1, Canyon Ridge 0: Lexie Bott scored for Pocatello. Canyon Ridge will face Jerome on Saturday in the losers’ bracket.
Preston 2, Jerome 0: The Tigers will play Canyon Ridge on Saturday in the losers’ bracket.
Wood River 4, Century 2: Wood River will travel to play Twin Falls on Saturday.
Boys soccer Great Basin District Tournament
Wood River 4, Mountain Home 1: The Wolverines advanced to play Jerome Saturday in the winners’ bracket.
Canyon Ridge 3, Preston 2: The Riverhawks will go against Century Saturday in the winners’ bracket.
Century 10, Minico 0: Century will play Canyon Ridge Saturday while Minico will head to the losers’ bracket to play Preston.
Volleyball
Valley 3, Wendell 0: Valley swept by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-19. The Vikings had 37 kills, five blocks and six aces as a team.
Cross Country
BUHL — The Clear Lake Classic cross country meet involving several area teams was cancelled Wednesday due to high winds and cold temperatures. There are currently no plans to reschedule the meet.
Tuesday
Volleyball
Century 3, Wood River 0
Castleford 3, Dietrich 0
Pocatello 3, Jerome 0
Girls soccer
Gooding 3, Filer 1
