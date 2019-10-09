{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls HS Logo

Wednesday

Girls soccer Great Basin District Tournament

Twin Falls 10, Mountain Home 0: Jaycee Bell had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Bruins, Madelyn McQueen added two goals, and Kaylin Bailey, Elisabeth Plouy, Brinlee Stotts, Emily Bruns and Aylah Strong each netted one goal. Twin Falls will host Wood River on Saturday.

Pocatello 1, Canyon Ridge 0: Lexie Bott scored for Pocatello. Canyon Ridge will face Jerome on Saturday in the losers’ bracket.

Preston 2, Jerome 0: The Tigers will play Canyon Ridge on Saturday in the losers’ bracket.

Wood River 4, Century 2: Wood River will travel to play Twin Falls on Saturday.

Boys soccer Great Basin District Tournament

Wood River 4, Mountain Home 1: The Wolverines advanced to play Jerome Saturday in the winners’ bracket.

Canyon Ridge 3, Preston 2: The Riverhawks will go against Century Saturday in the winners’ bracket.

Century 10, Minico 0: Century will play Canyon Ridge Saturday while Minico will head to the losers’ bracket to play Preston.

Volleyball

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Valley 3, Wendell 0: Valley swept by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-19. The Vikings had 37 kills, five blocks and six aces as a team.

Cross Country

BUHL — The Clear Lake Classic cross country meet involving several area teams was cancelled Wednesday due to high winds and cold temperatures. There are currently no plans to reschedule the meet.

Tuesday

Volleyball

Century 3, Wood River 0

Castleford 3, Dietrich 0

Pocatello 3, Jerome 0

Girls soccer

Gooding 3, Filer 1

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments