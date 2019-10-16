Wednesday
Girls soccer
Great Basin Ten District Tournament
Twin Falls 5, Pocatello 1
TWIN FALLS — Kaylin Bailey scored a pair of goals, and Madison Bailey, Paige Beem and Jaycee Bell each found the net as the Bruins won their fifth straight conference title. They are 18-0-1 and have won every game since a season-opening tie with Highalnd. Twin Falls clinched the top seed from Districts 4 and 5 at next week’s state tournament and will play at 11 a.m. in Caldwell.
Preston 3, Wood River 2
PRESTON — Preston earned the third postseason spot out of the Great Basin Conference and eliminated Wood River in the consolation game. The Indians will play in a play-in game Saturday for a place in the state tournament. Wood River finished the season 9-4-6.
Boys soccer
You have free articles remaining.
Great Basin Ten District Tournament
HAILEY — Twin Falls topped Wood River in a 10-9 shootout to earn the last state tournament berth from the Great Basin Conference. The Bruins will play in a play-in game this Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School for a spot in the tournament.
Volleyball
Valle 3, Dietrich 0
Tuesday
Volleyball
Murtaugh 3, Community School: Murtaugh swept the Trojans, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.