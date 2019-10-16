{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday

Girls soccer

Great Basin Ten District Tournament

Twin Falls 5, Pocatello 1

TWIN FALLS Kaylin Bailey scored a pair of goals, and Madison Bailey, Paige Beem and Jaycee Bell each found the net as the Bruins won their fifth straight conference title. They are 18-0-1 and have won every game since a season-opening tie with Highalnd. Twin Falls clinched the top seed from Districts 4 and 5 at next week’s state tournament and will play at 11 a.m. in Caldwell.

Preston 3, Wood River 2

PRESTON — Preston earned the third postseason spot out of the Great Basin Conference and eliminated Wood River in the consolation game. The Indians will play in a play-in game Saturday for a place in the state tournament. Wood River finished the season 9-4-6.

Boys soccer

Great Basin Ten District Tournament

HAILEY — Twin Falls topped Wood River in a 10-9 shootout to earn the last state tournament berth from the Great Basin Conference. The Bruins will play in a play-in game this Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School for a spot in the tournament.

Volleyball

Valle 3, Dietrich 0

Tuesday

Volleyball

Murtaugh 3, Community School: Murtaugh swept the Trojans, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16.

