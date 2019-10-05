{{featured_button_text}}
Girls soccer

Twin Falls 2, Preston 1: The Bruins stayed undefeated with a conference win over Preston. Madison Bailey had a goal and an assist, Brinlee Stotts scored a goal, and Jaycee Bell added an assist.

Sun Valley Community School 2, Bliss 0: The Cutthroats moved to 12-0-2 behind two goals from Tatum Minor.

Wendell 1, Declo 0: Liz Alvarado scored on an assist by Yoselin Acevedo for the Trojans.

Other scores

Wood River 1, Hillcrest 1

Boys soccer

Wendell 4, Declo 2: Angel Jaurez had a hat trick to lead Wendell, and Pedro Farias added another goal.

Volleyball

Snow College 3, CSI 0: The Golden Eagles fell to sixth-ranked Snow by scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-17. Taylor Burnham had five kills and 11 digs, Payton Spoja had seven kills, Kylie Baumert finished with 13 digs, Letarona Mose had four kills and four blocks, and Grace Nelson added nine assists and eight digs.

CSI is now (11-10) on the season and (2-2) in conference play.

