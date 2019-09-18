{{featured_button_text}}
Monday

Girls soccer

Twin Falls 7, Pocatello 1: Madelyn McQueen and Kaylin Bailey each scored two goals for Twin Falls, and Brinlee Stotts, Aylah Strong and Paige Beem each added another. The Bruins picked up their ninth straight victory and have yet to lose this season with a record of 9-0-1.

Other scores

Preston 10, Burley 0

Boys soccer

Burley 2, Preston 1

Volleyball

Valley 3, Hagerman 2

Wednesday

Volleyball

Burley 3, Twin Falls 1: Burley handled the Bruins, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15. Makayla Tolman finished with 17 kills, eight blocks and three aces, Carrie Baker had 11 kills, and Mikayla Shirley finished with 23 digs.

