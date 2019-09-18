Monday
Girls soccer
Twin Falls 7, Pocatello 1: Madelyn McQueen and Kaylin Bailey each scored two goals for Twin Falls, and Brinlee Stotts, Aylah Strong and Paige Beem each added another. The Bruins picked up their ninth straight victory and have yet to lose this season with a record of 9-0-1.
Other scores
Preston 10, Burley 0
Boys soccer
Burley 2, Preston 1
Volleyball
Valley 3, Hagerman 2
Wednesday
Volleyball
Burley 3, Twin Falls 1: Burley handled the Bruins, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15. Makayla Tolman finished with 17 kills, eight blocks and three aces, Carrie Baker had 11 kills, and Mikayla Shirley finished with 23 digs.
