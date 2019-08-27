{{featured_button_text}}
Wood River logo

Girls soccer

JEROME — Twin Falls handled Jerome 6-0 and scored three goals in each half. Five different Bruins found the net. Madison Bailey, Madelyn McQueen, Kaylin Bailey, Jaycee Bell and Aylah Strong each scored, and Bell, Strong and Elisabeth Plouy each had an assist.

Twin Falls moved to 1-0-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

Other scores

Century 10, Minico 0

Preston 10, Burley 0

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Wood River 4, Canyon Ridge 1

Boys soccer

Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 2: The Wolverines got their first win of the year and moved to 1-0-1 with the conference victory. Canyon Ridge fell to 1-1.

Other scores

Century 7, Minico 0

Mountain Home 4, Pocatello 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments