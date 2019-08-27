Girls soccer
JEROME — Twin Falls handled Jerome 6-0 and scored three goals in each half. Five different Bruins found the net. Madison Bailey, Madelyn McQueen, Kaylin Bailey, Jaycee Bell and Aylah Strong each scored, and Bell, Strong and Elisabeth Plouy each had an assist.
Twin Falls moved to 1-0-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.
Other scores
Century 10, Minico 0
Preston 10, Burley 0
Wood River 4, Canyon Ridge 1
Boys soccer
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 2: The Wolverines got their first win of the year and moved to 1-0-1 with the conference victory. Canyon Ridge fell to 1-1.
Other scores
Century 7, Minico 0
Mountain Home 4, Pocatello 1
