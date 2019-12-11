Girls basketball
Twin Falls 57, Jerome 52
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls handed Jerome its first loss of the season in a battle of Great Basin West teams. The Bruins knocked down 18-of-23 free throws to help secure the win.
Brinley Iverson scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Twin Falls, and hit 9-of-12 free throws. Reagan Rex had 14 points and six rebounds. Morgan Cargile and Keeli Peterson each added nine points.
Raft River 46, Richfield 26
RICHFIELD — Kamri Ottley led all scorers with 17 points for Raft River as the Trojans pulled away with a 14-point second quarter. Serena Kent, Ady Perkes and Madalyn Long each had five points to pace Richfield.
Raft River 46, Richfield 26
Richfield 6;6;3;11;—26
Raft River 9;14;8;15;—46
Richfield (26)
Serena Kent 5, Mackenzie Riley 4, Ady Perkes 5, Emma Telford 4, Kyndyl Allen 2, Alexis Fuchs 1, Madalyn Long 5.
Raft River (46)
Kamri Ottley 17, Kaybree Christensen 9, Grace Smith 2, Braylee Heaton 1, Marie Branch 4, Karlee Christensen 3, Macie Larsen 10.
Declo 42, Buhl 35
DECLO — The Hornets held on against Buhl in a physical game to take home the win. Katelin Mallory scored 11 points for Declo, and Amanda Bott added eight. Shyanna Higgins led Buhl with 10 points.
Preston 43, Minico 24
Minico 10;3;5;6;—24
Preston 8;9;18;8;—43
Minico (24)
Itzel Guzman 2, Talin Stimpson 4, Bailey Black 10, Triniti Peralez 4, Kylee McManus 2, Allyson Vorwaller 2.
Blackfoot 59, Burley 48: Amari Whiting led Burley with 22 points, and Kelsie Pope had 14 while Carrie Baker had 11.
Boys basketball
Valley 56, Shoshone 42
HAZELTON — Valley fell behind after the first quarter but got a lead by outscoring the Indians 20-5 in the second period. Kyle Christensen had 17 points to lead the Vikings, and Garrett Christensen added 15. Denny Arroyo scored 15 points to lead Shoshone.
Valley 56, Shoshone 42
Valley 6;20;17;13;—56
Shoshone 11;5;11;15;—42
Valley (56)
Jackson Fife 2, Omar Campos 7, Jadon Johnson 8, Kyle Christensen 17, Rawlin Godfrey 5, Garrett Christensen 15, Brody Mussman 2.
Shoshone (42)
Tyson Chapman 6, Gabriel Myers 5, Alex Cruz 1, Bryson Kerner 8, Tristin Schroeder 4, Andrew Sant 3, Denny Arroyo 15.
Dietrich 66, Raft River 61
DIETRICH — Dietrich got out to a good start before Raft River closed the gap in the second half.
“We played well in the first half, and Raft River played well in the second half,” Dietrich coach Wayne Dill said. “We just had a little bit more at the beginning.”
Dietrich 66, Raft River 61
Dietrich 18;17;19;12;—66
You have free articles remaining.
Raft River 12;11;19;17;—61
Dietrich (66)
Felipe Vargas 8, Brady Power 16, Rhys Dill 10, Kyler Robertson 22, Jett Shaw 8, Lester Nance 2.
Raft River (61)
Preston Rex 5, Jed Boden 7, Bodee Spencer 7, Kagen Knudsen 4, Lee Stanger 3, Seth Tracy 7, Trace Whitaker 7, Justin Schumann 2, Jayc Heaton 1, Ryan Spaeth 18.
Wood River 60, Buhl 48
BUHL — Johnny Radford led all scorers with 22 points for Wood River despite shooting just 1-of-7 from the three-point line. Jade Juker had 15 pints to lead Buhl, and Drexler Jaynes led the Indians with eight rebounds.
Wood River 60, Buhl 48
Wood River 20;14;17;9;—60
Buhl 9;19;11;9;—48
Buhl (48)
Drexler Jaynes 3, Edgar Hernandez 3, Eli Azevedo 3, Jake Kelsey 13, Joe Armitage 8, Jade Juker 15, Kaden Homan 3.
Wood River (60)
Johnny Radford 22, Brogan Ros 15, Walter Kreisien 13, Tyler Petersen 4, Kade Heitzman 6.
Murtaugh 58, Hansen 42
Murtaugh (58)
Kade Setoki 13, Kolby McClure 17, Wesley Stanger 2, Freddy Martinez 2, Lewis Gomez 2, Hunter Anderson 10.
Hansen (42)
Jonathan Camarillo 18, Dylon Thompson 3, Sam Wayment 13, Tom Gibson 4, Salvador Camarillo 4.
Wrestling
Canyon Ridge Quad
Canyon Ridge 60, Wood River 18
98: 106: Isaac Gonzalez (WORI) over Jay Bentley (CARI) (Fall 0:13) 113: Luis Martinez (CARI) over Jacob Drummond (WORI) (Fall 0:25) 120: Parker Williams (CARI) over (WORI) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Behdad Edadeh Ahwazi (CARI) over (WORI) (For.) 138: Yusaf Benkahla (CARI) over (WORI) (For.) 145: Logan Smith (CARI) over Asher Stern (WORI) (Fall 0:45) 152: Conner May (WORI) over Jason Jones (CARI) (Fall 1:26) 160: Kaydin Skaggs (CARI) over Daniel Servin (WORI) (Fall 0:36) 170: Baylon Shirley (CARI) over Olin Patterson (WORI) (Fall 0:33) 182: Drake Humphreys (WORI) over Caleb Lewis (CARI) (Fall 0:56) 195: Ramon Blancas (CARI) over (WORI) (For.) 220: Andrew Shaw (CARI) over Sawyer Newhouse (WORI) (Fall 0:33) 285: Marty Kronberg (CARI) over (WORI) (For.)
Pocatello 45, Canyon Ridge 39
98: Bridger Smith (POCA) over (CARI) (For.) 106: Jordan Peck (POCA) over Jay Bentley (CARI) (Fall 0:48) 113: Luis Martinez (CARI) over (POCA) (Fall 0:15) 120: Chance Crittenden (POCA) over Parker Williams (CARI) (Fall 5:27) 126: Porter Harris (POCA) over (CARI) (Dec 6-4) 132: Behdad Edadeh Ahwazi (CARI) over Hunter Bennett (POCA) (Fall 1:29) 138: Dylin Praska (POCA) over Yusaf Benkahla (CARI) (Fall 1:32) 145: Logan Smith (CARI) over Brody Johnson (POCA) (Fall 0:48) 152: Jason Jones (CARI) over Mason Thompson (POCA) (Fall 3:10) 160: Austin Benson (POCA) over Kaydin Skaggs (CARI) (Fall 2:21) 170: Baylon Shirley (CARI) over Cameron Armstrong (POCA) (Fall 0:27) 182: Caleb Lewis (CARI) over Shane Robison (POCA) (Dec 12-9) 195: Joshua Hornett (POCA) over Ramon Blancas (CARI) (Fall 0:54) 220: Ben Reed (POCA) over Andrew Shaw (CARI) (DQ) 285: Marty Kronberg (CARI) over A. J. Villasenor (POCA) (Fall 1:05).
Buhl/Oakley/Snake River/Raft River Quad
Oakley 21, Buhl 18
98: 106: 113: 120: Taylor Hood (BUHL) over Laryah Atkinson (OAKL) (Fall 0:48) 126: 132: 138: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Dace Jones (OAKL) (Fall 5:28) 145: Ethan Toribau (OAKL) over (BUHL) (For.) 152: Levi Jackson (OAKL) over David Tennant (BUHL) (Dec 8-6) 160: 170: 182: Kade Toribau (OAKL) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Matt Stringham (OAKL) over (BUHL) (For.) 220: 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over Colton Doto (OAKL) (Fall 0:24).
Raft River 12, Buhl 12
98: 106: 113: 120: 126: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Tegan Whitaker (RARI) (Fall 2:29) 132: 138: 145: 152: Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) over Brodey Ottley (RARI) (Fall 5:12) 160: 170: Carson Durfee (RARI) over Kade Olsen (BUHL) (Fall 1:14) 182: 195: 220: Ethan Southern (RARI) over Jacob Gardner (BUHL) (Fall 3:37).
Snake River 50, Buhl 33
Snake River 33, Oakley 9
Buhl 48, Malad 38
Snake River 53, Raft River 6
Malad 30, Raft River 24
Malad 66, Oakley 17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.