Saturday
Girls basketball
Twin Falls 52, Ridgevue 20: Twin Falls took a commanding 22-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Paige Beem hit 6-of-9 shots from the field to score a game-high 13 points while adding nine rebounds and four assists, and Abby Stokes scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Bruins moved to 3-0 on the season.
Twin Falls 22;18;11;1-52
Ridgevue 2;5;11;2-20
Twin Falls (52)
Paige Beem 13, Abby Stokes 10, Brinley Iverson 7, Keeli Peterson 7, McKayla Rodriguez 6, Brinlee Stotts 3, Morgan Cargile 3, Reagan Rex 1, Chowder Bailey 1, Haley Paul 1.
Snake River 46, Buhl 26: Buhl fell behind early but closed the gap in the second half. Kayla Morris led the Indians (1-2) with 11 points.
Buhl 3;3;11;9-26
Snake River 17;33;6;7-46
You have free articles remaining.
Preston 75, Canyon Ridge 38: Jordan Roberts had a team-high 13 points for the Riverhawks, who dropped to 0-3 on the season.
Canyon Ridge (38)
Leann Swoboda 3, Lily Teske 6, Jordan Roberts 13, Hannah Pixton 7, Dorcas Lupumba 4, Tania Mendez 3, Addie Hall 2.
Other scores
Blackfoot 55, Burley 43
Women's basketball
CSI 74, North Idaho College 62: The Golden Eagles pulled away with a 25-8 second quarter and moved to 4-2 on the season. Allie Thayne had 18 points on 9-for-12 shooting, and Macie Knapp and Jordan Todd each added 13. CSI will face Treasure Valley CC on Monday at home.
Men's basketball
CSI 77, Central Wyoming College 68: CSI came from behind in the second half to earn the win. Mike Hood scored a game-high 30 points while playing 38 of the 40 minutes, Stevie Smith had 14 points, and Nehemie Kabeya had 13 points and seven rebounds. The Golden Eagles 5-3 will go against Treasure Valley CC Monday at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.