Thursday Girls basketball
Twin Falls 50, Minico 40
RUPERT — Twin Falls (14-5, 11-4) sophomore Kaylin Bailey had 11 points and junior Paige Beem added 10 in the Great Basin Conference win by the Bruins over the Spartans. Minico (8-13, 5-8) senior Bailey Black led all players with 17 points.
Twin Falls 10;11;12;17;—50
Minico 14;2;1311;- 40
TWIN FALLS (50)
Brinley Iverson 8, McKayla Rodriguez 4, Morgan Cargile 11, Brinlee Stotts 1, Regan Rex 5, Keeli Peterson 2, Kaylin Bailey 11, Paige Beem 10
MINICO (40)
Shaya Hawkes 7, Itzel Guzman 4, Bailey Black 17, Kylee McManus 7, Allison Vorwaller 5
Burley 51, Mountain Home 36
MOUNTAIN HOME — Burley (13-8, 10-5) freshman Amari Whiting led the Bobcats with 22 points followed by junior Kelsie Pope with 18 in the Great Basin Conference win over Mountain Home (11-7, 6-8). Sophomore Sadie Drake had a team-high 14 points for the Tigers.
Burley 10;18;11;12;- 51
Mountain Home 11;9;8;8;—36
BURLEY (51)
Amari Whiting 22, Alli Hege 2, Kelsie Pope 18, Carrie Baker 7, Sydney Searle 2
MOUNTAIN HOME (36)
Reece Floyd 2, Gabi Jausoro 2, Madilynn Keener 9, Sadie Drake 14, Cara Grin-dle 2, Emily Harper 7
Carey 33, Castleford 22
CAREY — The Panthers finished the regular season with a home win over the Wolves. Carey went undefeated in the Sawtooth Conference finishing at 8-0 and 15-1 overall heading into district play. Carey junior guard Kylie Wood was the top scorer for the game with 15 points. Sophomore Aliviah Fullerton led Castleford with nine points, followed by junior Aubrey Mahannah with eight. Castleford (7-9, 3-6) is at Wendell on Monday.
Castleford 3;6;2;11; -22
Carey 9;8;7;9; -33
CASTLEFORD (22)
Zailee Poulson 1, Zoey Mitton 2, Aubrey Mahannah 8, Aliviah Fullerton 9, Halle Ramos 2,
CAREY (33)
Noelia Cruz 8, Bailie Morey 5, Zowie Quillin 1, Lizbeth Ruiz 2, Kylie Wood 15, Felicity Black 2
Camas County 54, Richfield 22
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers got 25 points including five 3-pointers, eight rebounds and four steals from sophomore Ashly Botz in the home Sawtooth Conference win over the Tigers.
“We played really good defense,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz. “We out-rebounded them, 38-23. Ashley (Botz) played great.”
Senior Ashlynn Whittle was also in double figures for Camas County with 14 points and sophomore Laura Thompson pulled down nine boards. Richfield (5-14, 3-5) junior Serena Kent led the Tigers with seven points. Camas County (11-4, 4-3) hosts Hagerman and Richfield is at Dietrich on Friday.
Richfield 2;7;10;3;—22
Camas County 11;13;18;12;—54
RICHFIELD (22)
Serena Kent 7, Mackenzie Riley 2, Maddyson Jones 5, Victoria Truman 1, Em-ma Telford 3, Kyndyl Allen 2, Madalyn Long 2
CAMAS COUNTY (54)
Rayann Martin 1, Samantha McFadyen 8, Ashlynn Whittle 14, Ashly Botz 25, Alyssa Whittle 6
Declo 64, Valley 38
DECLO — The Hornets (15-6, 2-0) defeated the Vikings (9-11, 4-4) in the nonconference game behind 16 points by sophomore Aryana Kahalioumi, 14 from senior Amanda Bott and senior Abbie Ramsey tossing in 10. Senior Mackenzie Dimond and junior Makenna Kohtz led Valley with 10 points.
Valley 9;8;10;11;- 38
Declo 15;18;15;16;-64
VALLEY (38)
Madyn Black 2, Kalea Delgado 2, Mackenzie Dimond 10, Makenna Kohtz 10, Kelbi Lewis 3, Justyce Schilz 9, Bailey Stephens 2
DECLO (64)
Katelin Mallory 2, Kadance Spencer 9, Sydney Ramsey 9, Amanda Bott 14, Brooke Olsen 4, Abbie Ramsey 10, Aryana Kahalioumi 16
Gooding 50, Canyon Ridge 40
GOODING — The Senators (7-12, 1-5) had four players in double figures with senior Gracie Faulkner the top scorer with 14 points, followed by senior Laney Owen with 12 and sophomore Alx Roe and junior Joanna Hammett each with 10. Sophomore Jordan Roberts led the Riverhawks (4-16, 2-11) with 10 points.
Canyon Ridge 3;5;18;14;—40
Gooding 9;13;7;21;- 50
Buhl 53, Wood River 45
BUHL — Shyanna Higgins led Buhl with 15 points, Kayla Morse had 12, and Autumn Montgomery finished with 10.
“It was tight the whole game, and we were able to stay on top at the end,” Buhl coach Dan Hill said.
Olivia Adams scored 10 points for Wood River.
Buhl 10;9;15;19;—53
Wood River 10;8;12;15;—45
Boys basketball
Camas County 69, Richfield 58
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers buckled down in the fourth quarter with 26 points to pull away. Trey Smith scored 37 points and added seven rebounds and five blocks, and Colby Thompson had 10 rebounds to go along with four points.
Carsn Perkes led Richfield with 27 points.
Camas County 18;6;19;26;—69
Richfield 13;9;19;17;—58
CAMAS COUNTY (67)
Dawson Kramer 9, Alex Robles 2, Breken Clarke 15, Trey Smith 37, Colby Thompson 4, Kaidin Baxter 2.
RICHFIELD (58)
Angel Melendrez 2, Carsn Perkes 27, Nathaniel Connell 2, Clay Kent 8, Luke Dalton 13, Hudsun Lucero 6.
Oakley 60, Wilder 42
OAKLEY — A strong defensive effort in the second half helped Oakley to come out on top. Chandler Jones had 14 points for the Hornets, Robert Wybenga scored 13, and Payton Beck added 12.
Oakley 26;8;12;14;—60
Wilder 10;11;16;5;—42
OAKLEY (60)
Chandler Jones 14, Robert Wybenga 13, Payton Beck 12, Austin Cranney 2, Dalton Hunter 2, Corbin Bedke 8, Jace Robinson 7.
Sun Valley Community School 48, Hagerman 40
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats picked up their first Sawtooth Conference win with the victory over the Pirates. Sun Valley Community School sophomore Braden Buchanan led all players with 24 points and Bryant Osborne had a team-high 23 for Hagerman. Hagerman (3-15, 0-9) is at Lighthouse Christian and Sun Valley Community School (3-8, 1-8) is at Jackpot on Monday.
Hagerman 5;16;10;9;- 40
Sun Valley Community School 13;9;8;18;- 48
HAGERMAN (40)
Austin Belknap 2, AB Salas 5, Alex Gonzalez 4, Derek Herrington 4, Bryant Osborne 23, Brandon Zeltner 2
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL (48)
Braden Buchanan 24, Jackson Giles 2, Jamie Moore 8, Wilson Baker 6, Charlie Sid Tomlinson 8
Carey 53, Castleford 25
CAREY — Carey junior Hunter Smith scored a game-high 17 points in the Panthers Sawtooth conference win over Castleford. Sophomore Eric Taylor led the Wolves with 11 points. Carey (13-6, 7-2) is at Butte County on Monday. Castleford (2-11, 2-7) is at Rockland on Wednesday.
Castleford 6;7;3;9;- 25
Carey 7;9;14;23;-53
CASTLEFORD (25)
Santiago Alvarado 4, Nicholas Aguirre 3, Eric Taylor 11, Gus Wiggins 2, Zander Schilder 5
CAREY (53)
Dallin Parke 7, Hunter Smith 17, Sawyer Mecham 5, Jesus Villanueva 3, Brigham Parke 11, Tate Squires 6, Wyatt Mecham 2, Eli Cutler 2
Wrestling Kimberly, Raft River, Filer @Wendell
Kimberly 54, Filer 28
98: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over (FILE), Forfeit:106: Rhettlee Moreno (KIMB) over (FILE), Forfeit:113: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over Lauren Henderhan (FILE) (Fall 1:34):120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Dylan Curry (FILE) (Fall 1:28):126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over (FILE), Forfeit:132: Arath Chavez (FILE) over (KIMB), Forfeit:138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Gage Carter (KIMB) (MD 12-0):145: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over Elliot Pastoor (FILE) (Fall 1:12):152: Jarrod Coach (FILE) over Travis Erickson (KIMB) (Fall 0:50):160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over (FILE), Forfeit:170: Broddey Cunningham (KIMB) over (FILE), Forfeit:182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over (KIMB), Forfeit:195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over (FILE), Forfeit:220: Joey McKay (FILE) over (KIMB), Forfeit:285: Unknown vs. Unknown
Filer 33, Raft River 29
98: Double forfeit: 106: Double forfeit: 113: JT Smith (Raft River) over Lauren Henderhan (Filer) (TF 15-0 2:36): 120: Dylan Curry (Filer) over (Raft River), Forfeit: 126: Double forfeit: 132: Arath Chavez (Filer) over (Raft River), Forfeit:138: Jaimen Swainston (Filer) over (Raft River), Forfeit: 145: Elliot Pastoor (Filer) over (Raft River), Forfeit: 152: Jarrod Coach (Filer) over Brodey Ottley (Raft River) (Dec 6-1): 160: Ryan Nelson (Raft River) over (Filer), Forfeit: 170: Carson Durfee (Raft River) over (Filer), Forfeit: 182: Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) over Owenn Meyer (Filer) (Fall 3:37): 195: Double forfeit:220: Joey McKay (Filer) over (Raft River), Forfeit:285: Davin Jones (Raft River) over (Filer), Forfeit
Filer 42, Wendell 24
98: Double Forfeit:106: Wyatt Flick (WEND) over (FILE), Forfeit:113: Lauren Henderhan (FILE) over Francisco Diaz (WEND) (Fall 1:24): 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over Elliot Thompson (WEND) (Fall 1:31): 126: Evan Haddad (WEND) over (FILE), Forfeit:132: Arath Chavez (FILE) over Gunner Hester (WEND) (Fall 2:00): 138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over (WEND), Forfeit:145: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over (WEND), Forfeit:152: Jarrod Coach (FILE) over (WEND), Forfeit:160: Double Forfeit:170: Double Forfeit:182: Remington Winmill (WEND) over Owenn Meyer (FILE) (Fall 2:40):195: Kolby Sutton (WEND) over (FILE), Forfeit:220: Joey McKay (FILE) over (WEND), Forfeit: 285: Double Forfeit
98: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: JT Smith (RARI) over Lauren Henderhan (FILE) (TF 15-0 2:36) 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over (RARI) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Arath Chavez (FILE) over (RARI) (For.) 138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over (RARI) (For.) 145: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over (RARI) (For.) 152: Jarrod Coach (FILE) over Brodey Ottley (RARI) (Dec 6-1) 160: Ryan Nelson (RARI) over (FILE) (For.) 170: Carson Durfee (RARI) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Denzil Lloyd (RARI) over Owenn Meyer (FILE) (Fall 3:37) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Joey McKay (FILE) over (RARI) (For.) 285: Davin Jones (RARI) over (FILE) (For.)
Kimberly 51, Wendell 24
98: Dallin Walters (KIMB) over (WEND) (For.) 106: Wyatt Flick (WEND) over Rhettlee Moreno (KIMB) (Fall 4:17) 113: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over Matt Dahl (WEND) (Dec 8-6) 120: Jonah Bacon (KIMB) over Elliot Thompson (WEND) (Fall 0:22) 126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over Evan Haddad (WEND) (Fall 3:40) 132: Gunner Hester (WEND) over (KIMB) (For.) 138: Gage Carter (KIMB) over (WEND) (For.) 145: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over (WEND) (For.) 152: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over (WEND) (For.) 160: Trace Mayo (KIMB) over (WEND) (For.) 170: Broddey Cunningham (KIMB) over (WEND) (For.) 182: Kolby Sutton (WEND) over (KIMB) (For.) 195: Remington Winmill (WEND) over Zach Gunnell (KIMB) (Fall 1:23) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit
Men’s basketball
CSI 105, Colorado Northwestern CC 75: The Golden Eagles got contributions from all across the lineup for a high-scoring win, led by Mike Hood with 23 points.
Women’s basketball
CSI 97, Colorado Northwestern CC 63: Petra Farkas scored 25 points in 24 minutes, including five three-pointers, to lead CSI.
