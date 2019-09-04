Girls soccer
Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 1: The Bruins netted six goals in the first half and three in the second. Three different players-Jaycee Bell, Madison Bailey and Madelyn McQueen-scored two goals each, and Sidnee Naerebout, Kaylin Bailey and Brinlee Stotts each also scored.
OTHER SCORES
Jerome 12, Minico 0
Boys soccer
Jerome 12, Minico 0
Wood River 4, Mountain Home 0
Volleyball
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
You have free articles remaining.
Filer 3, Declo 0: The Wildcats picked up the sweep, 25-14, 25-10, 25-19 over Declo. Gracie Robinson had a team-high eight kills, and Ella Fischer added seven. Halle Knight finished with 11 assists.
Kimberly 2, Wendell 0: Kimberly handed Wendell the sweep by scores of 25-10, 25-15.
Gooding 3, Shoshone 1: Shoshone took the first set before falling to the Senators 23-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-6.
Wood River 3, Jerome 0: Wood River picked up the sweep, 25-22, 25-5, 25-20. Emily Vandenberg had 12 kills, two aces and two blocks, Samantha Chambers had 22 assists and three aces, and Josie Conely had nine digs and three aces.
Preston 3, Twin Falls 1: Preston won 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15. Clair Hodge had 19 digs and a 2.6 pass ratio. Brinley Iverson had 14 kills and 18 digs, and Brenley Hansen had three blocks and two aces.
Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 1: Minico won by scores of 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-2. Emmy Swenson had nine kills, and Bailey Seamons finished with 26 digs for Minico.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Burley 3, Kimberly 0: The Bobcats rolled by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.