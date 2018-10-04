Cross country
Bob Conley Invitational
POCATELLO — Twin Falls High School junior Mattalyn Geddes set a school girls cross country record last season with a time of 18 minutes, 0.6 seconds. On Thursday, she topped it for a new Bruins mark, as well as a personal best, with a time of 17:52.1 at the Bob Conley Invitational in Pocatello.
Bruins head coach Tonia Burk said at last week’s Dani Bates Invitational that Geddes’ goal was to break the 18-minute mark, and last season’s Times-News cross country runner of the year’s time was good enough for first place by more than one minute, 30 seconds at Thursday’s meet.
Twin Falls junior Brinlee Garling snatched seventh place with a time of 19:32.7. Fellow Bruins Lara Macabee (33rd, 21:26.2) and Summer Garling (40th, 21:33.5) were the only other top-40 finishers from local schools in Group A (4A-5A classifications).
In Group B (1A-3A), Kaybree and Karlee Christensen of Raft River finished first and second with times of 19:48.7 and 20:19.8, respectively. Filer junior Liz Edler (20:46.7) took fourth while Kelsie Henry (22:15.7) and Analine Gonzalez (20:19.5) of Valley finished 18th and 19th, respectively.
On the boys side, Burley junior Jacob Detemple finished fifth in Group A with a time of 16:19.5. Jerome senior Koby Driscoll nabbed 12th at 16:52.6, and the Twin Falls duo of Tucker Burnham (16:57.8) and Payson Bingham (16:58.4) came in 14th and 15th. Kobe Yost (17:02.3) and George Showers (17:02.7) of Jerome came in just after for 16th and 17th.
In Group B, Valley received top-10 finishes from sophomore Garrett Christensen (fourth, 17:02.6) and senior Jadyn Peltier (eighth, 17:37.5). Valley senior Nikoli Carlquist (18:32.2) took 19th, and Filer senior Austin DeFord (19:02.8) placed 29th.
Team Scores
Boys A (Class 4A-5A): 1. Preston 61; 2. Madison 91; 3. Pocatello 97; 4. Skyline 124; 5. Rigby 147; 6. Jerome 155; 7. Highland 191; 8. Thunder Ridge 204; 9. Shelley 239; 10. Twin Falls 249; 11. Century 256; 12. Hillcrest 317; 13. Burley 347; 14. Minico 399; 15. Bonneville (Idaho Falls) 435
Boys B (Class 1A-3A): 1. Sugar-Salem 31; 2. Snake River 80; 3. West Side 81; 4. Valley 124; 5. Teton 135; 6. Bear Lake 158; 7. Filer 193; 8. Butte County 221; 9. Rockland 224; 10. Grace 228
Girls A (Class 4A-5A): 1. Skyline 61; 2. Madison 112; 3. Shelley 120; 4. Twin Falls 122; 5. Rigby 127; 6. Highland 134; 7. Thunder Ridge 151; 8. Preston 204; 9. Century 259; 10. Hillcrest 269; 11. Jerome 298; 12. Pocatello 311; 13. Bonneville 341; 14. Burley 375
Girls B (Class 1A-3A): 1. Sugar-Salem 17; 2. West Side 80; 3. Valley 102; 4. Malad 119; 5. Bear Lake 123; 6. Teton 126; 7. Rockland 129
Football
Kimberly 50, Wood River 7
KIMBERLY — The 3A Bulldogs scored 50-plus points for the second straight game and the third time this season as they overpowered the 4A Wolverines on Thursday night.
Kimberly took a 34-7 lead into the halftime break and kept its foot on the gas, scoring another 16 points while blanking Wood River in the second half.
Bulldogs junior running back McKade Huft led the charge with 135 yards on 10 rushes and four touchdowns. He added two receptions for 80 yards, as well, including a 75-yard touchdown reception on a throw by senior quarterback Braxton Hammond.
Hammond finished 4-of-7 for 96 yards with that touchdown and no turnovers. Senior running back Hunter O’Berg added 62 yards on 10 carries, while junior Brant Etherington punched in an eight-yard score. Senior Blake Phillips added an interception return for a score.
The Bulldogs (6-1) travel to face Buhl next Friday. Wood River (1-5) will host Burley the same day.
Wendell 26, Buhl 20
WENDELL — The 2A Trojans are back at .500 after defeating the winless 3A Indians on Thursday. No other details were available.
Wendell (3-3) will travel to Gooding next Friday. Buhl (0-7) will host Kimberly the same day.
Girls soccer
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 2
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks edged the Bobcats in Thursday’s Great Basin Conference tournament play-in game.
Nicole Anderton scored both goals for ninth-seeded Burley, which finished the season with a 1-13-1 overall record.
Zoey Beebe, Kali Crawford and Grace Tigue scored for No. 8 Canyon Ridge (3-14), which will face top-seeded Twin Falls at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
Mountain Home 7, Minico 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The seventh-seeded Tigers handled the No. 10 Spartans in Thursday’s Great Basin Conference play-in game. No other details were available.
Mountain Home (6-7-2) will play at No. 2 Century at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Boys soccer
Burley 2, Minico 1
BURLEY — The Bobcats beat the rival Spartans in extra time of Thursday’s Great Basin Conference tournament play-in game. No other details were available.
Seventh-seeded Burley (3-9-4) will play at No. 2 Century on Saturday at 1 p.m. No. 10 Minico ended its season with a 2-11-1 record.
Mountain Home 2, Pocatello 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers advanced to the Great Basin Conference tournament with Thursday’s victory. No other details were available.
No. 8 Mountain Home (4-10-2) will play at top-seeded Wood River at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Preston 0
PRESTON — The Bruins earned a 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 Great Basin Conference win over the Indians.
Twin Falls’ Taylor Burnham had 15 kills and a .464 kill efficiency, Shelby Veenstra had 33 assists and Taylor Avram served eight aces.
“We are playing well right now and peaking at the right time,” Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman wrote in a text message. “I’m proud of the body of work we’ve done this season to get us where we are at in the conference standings.”
Twin Falls (11-1 in conference), which is second behind Century in the GBC standings, will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at Mountain Home.
Wood River 3, Jerome 0
JEROME — The Wolverines swept the Tigers for a conference victory on Thursday.
Wood River won the sets 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.
Senior Annie Kaminski led the way with 21 kills to go along with three aces and three blocks. Junior Emily Vandenberg notched eight kills and eight digs, while senior Torie King supplied 23 assists.
Wood River’s season finale is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday. Jerome will travel to face Pocatello the same day.
Pocatello 3, Minico 2
MINICO — The Indians held off the Spartans in a tough Great Basin Conference match.
Pocatello won 31-33, 25-15, 14-25, 28-26, 15-8. No other details were available.
Minico will conclude regular season play at home against Century on Tuesday.
Filer 3, Declo 0
DECLO — The Wildcats rolled to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-8 nonconference win.
Declo’s Hannah Higley had five kills and six blocks. No stats for Filer were available.
The Hornets (5-7) will play at American Falls on Saturday, and the Wildcats will host Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Shoshone 3, Oakley 0
SHOSHONE — The Indians dominated the Hornets from start to finish to remain unbeaten in Snake River Conference play this season.
Shoshone (10-5, 7-0) took the sets 25-11, 25-12, 25-8 for the win.
Senior Cierra Hennings led the way for the Indians with 15 digs and five kills, while fellow senior Rionna Kerner added eight kills.
Patti Fitzgerald, another senior, added 17 assists, as well. Head coach Melissa Martin said Fitzgerald was a big serving force for the Indians, too.
Oakley hosts Hansen on Saturday, while Shoshone will play at Valley on Monday.
Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 0
MALTA — The Trojans earned a sweep against the Pilots on Thursday.
Raft River took the sets 25-13, 25-16, 25-15. No other details were available.
“We worked hard and it paid off for us,” Raft River head coach Branden Severe wrote in an email.
The Trojans host Wendell on Tuesday, and the Pilots play Oakley at home the same day.
Hagerman 3, Camas County 0; Hagerman 2, Valley 0
HAGERMAN — On their senior night, the Pirates notched back-to-back sweeps to improve to 5-9 overall and 3-5 in conference play.
Against Camas County, Hagerman won 25-20, 25-12, 25-19. The Pirates beat Valley 25-9, 25-20.
Head coach Katie Knight said her seniors soaked in a “wonderful atmosphere” and rose to the occasion. Between the two contests, Elly Yore had 34 kills and 17 digs, while Alana Floyd notched 40 assists, 15 digs and 10 kills. Kyta Sellers and Krista Farnsworth totaled 21 and 17 digs, respectively.
Hagerman will play at Richfield on Tuesday. Camas County (2-8, 1-6) has a home doubleheader with Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind and Twin Falls Christian Academy on Monday, while Valley will host Shoshone the same day.
Carey 3, Dietrich 0
DIETRICH — The Panthers maintained their perfect Sawtooth Conference record with a sweep of the Blue Devils.
Carey won 25-15, 25-11, 25-17. No other details were available.
Carey (12-2, 7-0) travels to face Community School on Wednesday. Dietrich (5-8, 5-3) will host Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.