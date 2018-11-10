EAGLE — Mattalyn Geddes’ biggest goal this season was to qualify for the Nike Cross Nationals. Not only did she qualify, she did so by a fraction of a second, and she continued to make school history.
Geddes was one of 462 girls from all over the west to race in Saturday’s 5,000-meter cross country championship at the Nike Cross Northwest Regional Championships at Eagle Island Park. The junior placed fifth, which was just good enough to make her the first Twin Falls High School runner to reach the Nike Cross Nationals, according to Twin Falls coach Tonia Burk.
“It was something I’ve really been thinking about for a while,” Geddes said over the phone. “I’m really happy. I’m impressed with myself, and I’m glad that goal came through. I knew it was gonna be hard, but I did it, and that’s something to be proud of.”
Two weeks ago, Geddes set a personal and school record with a first-place time of 17 minutes, 29.5 seconds at the 4A state championships. Her time on Saturday was 17:44.5, the second-best in her cross country career. It was also 20 seconds behind Saturday’s winner (sophomore Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins, Wyo.), and it barely was enough to qualify her for nationals.
Geddes trailed junior Fiona Max of Bend, Ore. for most of the race, and by the final mile or so, those two were locked in the fifth and sixth positions. Geddes won nine of her 10 high school races earlier this fall, and she usually prevailed by huge margins, so being behind and being close to another runner were foreign feelings to the reigning Times-News girls cross country runner of the year.
“It was nice to have people in front of to go catch and not be completely by myself,” she said.
As the finish line approached, Geddes picked up her pace. She and Max were neck-and-neck as the end neared, and the hustling Geddes lunged as she crossed the line.
“I figured I could catch her, but I had to work really hard,” Geddes said. “I knew that I needed to pass her in order to make it (to nationals).”
Max’s final time was 17:44.6, one-tenth of a second behind Geddes. The margin was all Geddes needed to be among the five runners on Saturday to qualify for nationals, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore. The girls race will start at 10:05 a.m. Pacific Time.
“My biggest goal was just to make it,” Geddes said. “I’m relieved that I made that goal. I now have to think about what I want to do at nationals.”
Girls basketball
Gooding 45, Dietrich 35
GOODING — The 3A Senators started their season with a win over the 1A Division II Blue Devils.
Gooding led 16-13 through one quarter, 24-15 at halftime and 35-25 going into the fourth.
Laken Wolf scored 11 points, while Erika Anthony and Grace Parker each scored 10 for the Senators, who will host Oakley on Tuesday.
Brianna Astle scored a game-high 14 points for Dietrich, which will play at Valley the same day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.