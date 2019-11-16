Saturday
High School Cross Country
EAGLE — Twin Falls’ Mattalyn Geddes finished her high school cross country career with a state championship earlier this month, but she added one more honor to the list of her many accomplishments on Saturday at the Nike Cross Northwest Regional.
Geddes placed fifth in the region in the 5K championship with a time of 17:38.3, which was 48 seconds behind the winner.
The senior also placed fifth at the Northwest regional last year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Falls 52, Caldwell 41
CALDWELL — The Bruins opened the season with a win on the road over the Cougars. Junior Brinley Iverson finished with a team-high 11 points and six rebounds followed by senior McKayla Rodriguez with 10 points and eight boards and junior Abby Stokes tossed up 10 points. Senior Morgan Cargile had seven points matching her seven steals. The Bruins were guilty of committing 23 turnovers. Twin Falls is at Burley on Thursday.
Twin Falls 13 14 8 17 — 52
Caldwell 13 7 7 14 — 41
TWIN FALLS (52)
Brinley Iverson 11, McKayla Rodriguez 10, Abby Stokes 10, Morgan Cargile 7, Brinlee Stotts 6, Regan Rex 3, Keeli Peterson 3, Haley Paul 2.
Jerome 63, Nampa 32
JEROME — Jerome senior Mercedes Bell led the Tigers with 14 points in the home win over the Bulldogs. Senior Madison Deadmond followed with 12 points and junior Alexis White had 11. Jerome held a 32-17 lead at the half and outscored Nampa, 31-15 in the second half. The Jerome coaching staff was pleased with the team’s defense feeling the girls played hard for each other on both ends of the court and did an excellent job on the boards both defensively and offensively. Jerome is at Minico on Tuesday.
Nampa 9 8 5 10 — 32
Jerome 15 17 19 12 — 63
JEROME (63)
Alexis White 11, Amaya Thomas 9, Madison Deadmond 12, Makali Nance 2, Ashley Cook 8, Mercedes Bell 14, Hannah Schvaneveldt 4, Kristi Traughber3.
Kuna 37, Minico 31
KUNA — The Spartans lost a close one on the road to the Kavemen. Senior Bailey Black led the Minico scoring with eight points followed by sophomore Talin Stimpson with seven and senior Kylee McManus added six. Minico hosts Jerome on Tuesday.
Minico 2 10 10 9 — 31
Kuna 14 9 5 9 — 37
MINICO (31)
Itzel Guzman 2, Talin Stimpson7, Bailey Black 8, Triniti Peralez 4, Kylee McManus 6, Allison Vorwaller 4.
Kimberly 53, Canyon Ridge 43
TWIN FALLS — Kimberly senior guard Abby Miller scored 16 points and senior post Hailey Chapa recorded 12 points in the Bulldogs win over the host Riverhawks.
“We just didn’t have an answer for Miller,” said Canyon Ridge coach Kevin Cato.
Canyon Ridge sophomore Jordan Roberts was the leading scorer for the game with 18 points in the loss. Kimberly is at Snake River and Canyon Ridge travels to Century on Tuesday.
Kimberly 11 11 14 17 — 53
Can. Ridge 3 14 7 19 — 43
KIMBERLY (53)
Tinillvi Plew 4, Jill Russell 9, Reece Garey 2, Abby Miller 16, Emma Jensen 2, Brynlee Wright 7, Mikenna Hardy 1, Hailey Chapa 12.
CANYON RIDGE (43)
Leann Swoboda 2, Jordan Roberts 18, Lily Teske 8, Rio Buck 4, Hannah Pixton 5, Tania Mendez 4, Addie Hall 2.
Other scoresGooding 57, Dietrich 19
MEN’S BASKETBALLWilliston State 83, CSI 69
WILLISTON, N.D. — Williston State got out to an 11-point halftime lead, and the Golden Eagles struggled to catch up. Mike Hood led the way for CSI with 27 points, and Kendall McHugh and Deng Dut each added 10. CSI shot just 5-for-26 from the three-point line.
The Golden Eagles fell to 3-3 overall and will host their first home game of the year on Friday.
