Boys basketball
Twin Falls 46, Jerome 45
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins held off a second-half rally from Jerome and had a balanced scoring attack with nine different scorers. Haylen Walker led Twin Falls with 10 points while Scott Cook and Gavin Capps scored 12 and 11 points respectively for the Tigers.
Twin Falls 13 12 10 11 —46
Jerome 6 16 13 10 —45
Twin Falls (46)
Iradukunda Emery 5, Nick Swensen 7, Jack Schnoor 5, Haylen Walker 10, Ryker Anderson 2, Mason Swafford 7, Riley Hubsmith 1, Zach Ball 7, Houston Jones 2.
Jerome (45)
Alfredo Ortiz 4, Stockton Lott 2, Garrett Elison 7, Scott Cook 12, Michael Lloyd 6, Xander Whitby 3, Gavin Capps 11.
Camas County 74, Hagerman 42
Hagerman 3 16 18 5 —42
Camas County 21 7 29 17 —74
HAGERMAN — Trey Smith had 35 points, including six three-pointers, as Camas rolled past the Pirates. Breken Clarke added 22 points for the Mushers. Bryant Osborne led Hagerman with 16 points, and AB Salas and Derek Herrington each scored 11 points.
Preston 68, Canyon Ridge 51
TWIN FALLS — Bam Kondracki led Canyon Ridge with 11 points.
Wood River 55, Gooding 39
GOODING — Wood River pulled away late with 20-9 in the fourth quarter. Johnny Radford scored 17 points to lead the Wolverines, and David Ros added 13. The Senators had a balanced scoring attack, led by Colston Loveland with 10 points, AJ Darcy and Gavin Martin with nine, and Owen Rogers with eight.
“Our kids came out and played really well, and he had it within five or six after three quarters,” Gooding coach Chris Comstock said. “We just kind of ran out of gas at the end.”
Declo 53, Buhl 45
BUHL — Declo came out hot with five three-pointers in the first quarter to build an early lead. Sam Mallory scored 15 points to lead the Hornets, and Jade Juker led Buhl with 13.
“Declo played a great game tonight,” Buhl coach Dan Hill said.
Buhl 6 9 10 20 —45
Declo 17 9 9 19 —53
Buhl (45)
Drexler Jaynes 8, Edgar Hernandez 3, Eli Azevedo 5, Jake Kelsey 8, Joe Armitage 6, Jade Juker 13, Kaden Holman 2.
Declo (53)
Layne Homer 6, Tyler Andersen 6, Sam Nebeker 4, Peyton Silcock 11, Tyler Olsen 4, Garrett Powell 7, Sam Mallory 15.
Wendell 57, Shoshone 53 OT
SHOSHONE — The Trojans defeated their host, the Indians, in overtime. Wendell junior Zane Kelsey and freshman Diego Torres each had a team-high 16 points and senior Alex Cruz had 15 for Shoshone. Wendell (5-4) hosts Buhl and Shoshone (7-3) hosts Oakley on Friday.
Wendell 57, Shoshone 53 OT
Wendell 10 18 4 18 7 - 57
Shoshone 13 17 12 8 3 -53
WENDELL (57)
Zane Kelsey 16, Tristan Wert 6, Diego Torres 16, Isaac Slade 5, Zade Swainston 3, Jakob French 3, Joe DeMasters 8,
SHOSHONE (53)
Tyson Chapman 4, Gabriel Myers 5, Alex Cruz 15, Bryson Kerner 5, Tristan Schroeder 8, Andrew Sant 2, Denny Arroyo 14
Dietrich 65, Castleford 48
DIETRICH — Dietrich junior Brady Power recorded a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils over the Wolves in the Sawtooth Conference matchup. Senior Kyler Robertson added 16 points and junior Rhys Dill had 10 for Dietrich (6-2, 2-0). Castleford was led by sophomore Eric Taylor with 10 points. Castleford (0-6) hosts Camas County and Dietrich is at Richfield on Thursday.
Dietrich 65, Castleford 48
Castleford 12 8 14 14 - 48
Dietrich 25 8 13 19 - 65
CASTLEFORD (48)
Santiago Alvarado 6, Zeke Fisher 3, Gabe Mahannah 3, Ethan Roland 5, Dacian Nunes 6, Nicholas Aguirre 5, Eric Taylor 10, Gus Wiggins 1, Evan Fontes 6
DIETRICH (65)
Felipe Vargas 2, Brady Power 22, Rhys Dill 10, Raygn Robertson 9, Kyler Robertson 16, Jett Shaw 6
Carey 62, Murtaugh 47
MURTAUGH — The Panthers hit 8 of 15 three-pointers in the win over the Red Devils in the Sawtooth Conference game. Murtaugh senior Kade Setoki finished with a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds in the loss and senior Kolby McClure added 10. Carey senior Brigham Parke led all players with 19 points followed by junior Dallin Parke with 16 and junior Hunter Smith tossed in 13. Carey (8-4, 2-0) is at Hagerman and Murtaugh (6-4, 1-1) is at Sun Valley Community School on Thursday.
Carey 62, Murtaugh 47
Carey 21 12 17 12 - 62
Murtaugh 9 18 8 12 - 47
Lighthouse Christian 69, Sun Valley Community School 41
SUN VALLEY — The Lions had four players earn double figures in the win over their host, the Cutthroats, in the Sawtooth Conference. Seniors Alex Shetler and Peyton Lookingbill led Lighthouse Christian with 17 points each, followed by junior Collin Holloway with 13 and senior Casper Block added 10. Sun Valley Community School’s top scorer was sophomore Sid Tomlinson with 10 points. Sun Valley Community School (2-2, 0-2) hosts Murtaugh on Thursday and Lighthouse Christian (9-4, 2-0) hosts Dietrich on Tuesday.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (69)
Casper Block 10, Karsten Brandsma 4, Parker Hills 4, Peyton Lookingbill 17, Alex Shetler 17, Logan Stephens 4, Collin Holloway 13
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL (41)
George Murray 8, Braden Buchanan 9, Jackson Giles 1, Jamie Moore 7, Wilson Baker 6, Charlie Stewart, Sid Tomlinson 10
Other scores
Weiser 69, Filer 60
Minico 39, Mountain Home 28
Girls basketball
Mountain Home 58, Buhl 20
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers held the Indians to single digits in each quarter in the nonconference game. Sophomore Sadie Drake was the leading scorer for the game with 12 points and freshman Madilynn Keener and sophomore Emily Harper each had 11 for Mountain Home. Senior Kayla Morse was the Buhl top scorer with nine points. Buhl (3-9, 1-2 SCIC) is at American Falls on Friday.
Mountain Home 58, Buhl 20 Buhl 7 6 4 3 —20
Mountain Home 14 17 18 9 - 58
BUHL (20)
Kayla Morse 9, Kassidy Lajoie 4, Trinity Tvrdy 2, Autumn Montgomery 4, Taylor Cooke 1
MOUNTAIN HOME (58)
Addi McCluskey 1, Reece Floyd 7, Gabi Jausoro 2, Madilynn Keener 11, Sadie Drake 12, Shaleah Lasuen 6, Cara Grindle 8, Emily Harper 11
Hansen 39, Richfield 20
RICHFIELD — The Huskies improved to 4-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Tigers. Senior Cassie Gibson scored 11 points and junior Rakel Williams scored 10 for Hansen. Richfield was led by junior Serena Kent and soph-omore Mackenzie Riley, each with seven points. Hansen (6-3, 4-0) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Thursday. Richfield (2-10, 0-2) hosts Dietrich on Friday
Hansen 39, Richfield 20
Hansen 13 11 8 7 - 39
Richfield 3 6 9 2 - 20
Carey 42, Murtaugh 29
MURTAUGH — The Panthers improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Red Devils. Carey junior Kylie Wood was the top scorer for the game with 28 points. Sophomore Kynzlee Jensen led Murtaugh with seven points. Carey (9-1, 2-0) is at Hagerman on Thursday and Murtaugh (6-5, 0-2) is at Glenns Ferry on Friday.
Carey 42, Murtaugh 29
Carey 12 9 11 10 —42
Murtaugh 3 11 6 9 -29
CAREY (42)
Noelia Cruz 2, Bailie Morey 7, Kourtney Black 5, Kylie Wood 28,
MURTAUGH (29)
Ashtyn Hurd 1, Leslye Tapia 4, Alissa Chatelain 4, Alisson Nebeker 3, Jessica Zavala 5, Addie Stoker 5, Kynzlee Jensen 7.
Raft River 51, Oakley 40
MALTA — Karlee Christensen had 12 points to lead Raft River, which pulled away late. Braylee Heaton added nine. Keely Cranney scored 12 to lead the Hornets.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Raft River coach Cody Powers said. “We battled it out.”
Raft River 51, Oakley 40
Raft River 10 9 17 15 —51
Oakley 8 11 14 7 —40
Raft River (51)
Kamri Ottley 7, Kaybree Christensen 6, Grace Smith 4, Braylee Heaton 10, Jessie Ward 3, Karlee Christensen 12, Macie Larsen 9.
Oakley (40)
Keely Cranney 12, Kayzia Gillette 4, Lyzan Gillette 8, Maisey Judd 2, Kylan Jones 3, Hope Payton 9, Falon Bedke 2.
Camas County 53, Hagerman 24
Hagerman 10 6 2 6 —24
Camas County 11 20 17 5 —53
HAGERMAN — Alyssa Whittle had a game-high 19 points to lead Camas, and Samantha McFadyen added 14. Sadie Wadsworth led Hagerman with 10 points.
Filer 61, Declo 47
Filer 8 22 20 11 —61
Declo 7 11 12 17 —47
Filer (61)
Kori Gartner 2, Kelsie Snyder 5, Alexis Monson 9, Kathleen Hale 3, Jazmyn Smothers 5, Ella Fischer 14, Haven Jones 15, Sophie Bartholomew 8.
Declo (47)
Katelin Mallory 13, Abbie Ramsey 7, Kadance Spencer 2, Sydney Ramsey 12, Katie Bott 6, Brooke Olsen 1, Aryana Kahalioumi 6.
Castleford 46, Dietrich 41
Dietrich 8 11 14 8 —41
Castleford 5 17 8 16 —46
Dietrich (41)
Lily Hosskisson 2, Ashlyn Wells 2, Jenna Christiansen 3, Tobi Hubert 2, Hailey Astle Michelle Hurtado 4, Isabella Kelly 2, Abby Hendricks 12, Lyla Von Berndt 5.
Castleford (46)
Zailee Poulson 13, Sheyenne Cabrito 4, Aubrey Mahannah 9, Alivia Fullerton 5, Halle Ramos 8, Grace Lowman 5, Kenzie Dobey 2.
Wrestling
Mountain Home 52, Wood River 24
98: Grant Green (WR) over Caison Emkey (MH), Fall 0:44;106: Isaac Gonzalez WR) over (MH), Forfeit; 113: Kobie Jewett (MH) over Jacob Drummond (WR), Fall 0:47; 120: Michael Hurd (WR) over Aidan Winters (MH), Fall 4:31:126: Zach Park (MH) over (WR), Forfeit; 132: Landon Georgianna (MH) over (WR), Forfeit; 138: Dustin Farworth (MH) over (WR), Forfeit; 145: Jacob Herrboldt (MH) over Conner May (WR), MD 11-2; 152: Asher Stern (WR) over (MH), Forfeit; 160: Double Forfeit; 170: Aiden Griffin (MH) over (WR), Forfeit 182: Marcus Robinson (MH) over (WR), Forfeit 195: Demetri Smith (MH) over Emilio Loya (WR), Fall 0:24 220: Kadyn Guerra (MH) over Sawyer Newhouse (WR), Fall 1:10 285: Double Forfeit
Century 78, Wood River 9
98: Devyn Greenland (C) over Grant Green (WR), Fall 0:55 106: Isaac Gon-zalez (WR) over (C), Forfeit 113: Roan Ticknor (C) over Jacob Drummond (WR), Fall 3:59; 120: Kyle Olsen (C) over (WR), Forfeit; 126: Tyler Schell (C) over (WR), Forfeit; 132: Shad Smith (C) over (WR), Forfeit; 138: Tanner Martin (C) over (WR), Forfeit 145: Xander Thompson (C) over Asher Stern (WR), Fall 1:24;152: Conner May (WR) over Will Parker (C), Dec 5-4 160: Payten Smith (C) over (WR), Forfeit; 170: Michael Houghton (C) over (WR), For-feit; 182: Devin Schelske (C) over WR), Forfeit; 195: Brayden Thomas (C) over Emilio Loya (WR), Fall 0:58 220: Morgan Hepworth (C) over Sawyer Newhouse (WR), Fall 1:02 285: Gerrardo Duran (C) over (WR), Forfeit
Minico 51, Century 30
98: Double Forfeit; 106: Joseph Terry (M) over (C), Forfeit;113: Joseph Terry (M) over Dillon Turner (C), Dec 10-8;120: Kale Osterhout (M) over Kyle Olsen (C), Fall 1:35 126: James Burr (M) over Tyler Schell (C), Fall 3:30; 132: Shad Smith (C) over Token Kirst (M), Fall 3:07; 138: Fabian Medina (C) over Alex Hernandez (M), Fall 1:45; 145: Freddy Martinez (M) over Austin Bunde (C), Fall 2:14; 152: Daniel Vega (M) over (C), Forfeit 160: Steven Crow (M) over Payten Smith (C), Fall 1:41; 170: Michael Houghton (C) over Oscar Arteage (M), Fall 0:58; 182: Devin Schelske (C) over Kaimbridge Gee (M), Fall 5:29; 195: Javier Rangel (M) over Riley Robinson (C), Fall 3:26; 220: Christo-pher Torres (M) over Jackson Geslin (C), Fall 1:49; 285: Gerrardo Duran (C) over Gabriel Fuentes (M), Fall 3:25
Minico 51, Mountain Home 31
98: Caison Emkey (MH) over (M), Forfeit; 106: Joseph Terry (M) over (MH), Forfeit;113: Kawika Doronio (MH) over Izzy Ixta (M), Dec 8-4;120: Kale Os-terhout (M) over Aidan Winters (MH), Fall 1:4; 126: Zach Park (MH) over James Burr (M), MD 12-0;132: Isaiah Ford (M) over Landon Georgianna (MH), Fall 1:27;138: Dustin Farnworth (MH) over Freddy Larios (M), Fall 1:47; 145: Milton Hernandez (M) over Jacob Herrboldt (MH), Dec 7-4; 152: Daniel Vega (M) over (MH), Forfeit; 160: Steven Crow (M) over (MH), Forfeit;170: Oscar Arteage (M) over (MH), Forfeit; 182: Marcus Robinson (MH) over Luke Arthur (M), Fall 1:03; 195: Demetri Smith (MH) over Javier Rangel (M), Fall 1:46 220: Ammon Shelton (M) over Kadyn Guerra (MH), Fall 0:31; 285: Gabriel Fuentes (M) over (MH), Forfeit
Bowling
Girls
Minico 13, Wendell 1
Gooding 8, Minico 6
Declo 13, Wendell 1
Gooding 8, Declo 6
Burley 11.5, Wendell 2.5
Burley 7, Gooding 7
Boys
Minico 13, Wendell 1
Minico 14, Gooding 0
Declo 9.5, Wendell 4.5
Declo 8, Gooding 6
Burley 13, Wendell 1
Burley 13, Gooding 1
Bowling
Girls
Wendell 8, Declo 6
Burley 7, Wendell 7
Minico 11, Wendell 3
High bowler: Sayger Kidd, Declo, 208
Girls
Declo 12, Wendell 2
Burley 13, Wendell 1
Minico 11, Wendell 3
High bowler: Mariah Pinther, Minico, 169.
