Wednesday
Boys basketball
Twin Falls 53, Jerome 52
JEROME — The Tigers missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer and came up short against the Bruins.
"It was a heck of an effort by our kids," Jerome coach Joe Messick said. "I couldn't be prouder."
Haylen Walker led Twin Falls with 17 points, and Scott Cook scored 14 for Jerome.
Jerome 16;14;8;14; - 52
Twin Falls 19;6;16;12; - 53
TWIN FALLS (53)
Iradukunda Emery 7, Nick Swensen 4, Jack Schnoor 6, Haylen Walker 17, Tyler Robbins 5, Mason Swafford 5, Zach Ball 9.
JEROME (52)
Alfredo Ortiz 6, Jarom Wallace 6, Garrett Elison 6, Scott Cook 14, Michael Llody 8, Xander Whitby 12.
Dietrich 62, Valley 49
DIETRICH — Brady Power had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Rhys Dill added 11 points and 14 rebounds as Dietrich was able to control the boards and withstand fourth-ranked Valley's second-half pressure.
Jadon Johnson led Valley with 12 points.
Dietrich 5;20;19;18; - 62
Valley 9;17;18;5; - 49
DIETRICH (62)
Brady Power 17, Rhys Dill 11, Manuel Cabrera 2, Raygn Robertson 12, Kyler Robertson 13, Jett Shaw 7.
VALLEY (49)
Jackson Fife 9, Omar Campos 8, Jadon Johnson 12, Kyle Christensen 10, Rawlin Godfrey 4, Zander Roseborough 1, Garrett Christensen 5, Brody Mussman 2.
Oakley 67, Raft River 37
MALTA — Oakley got a strong defensive effort and shot well from the field to pick up the road win.
Corbin Bedke led Oakley with 17 points, and Payton Beck and Robert Wybenga each scored 14. Ryan Spaeth scored 14 points for Raft River, and Justin Shumann added 10.
Oakley 15;18;18;16; - 67
Raft River 11;9;7;10; - 37
Camas County 60, Hansen 48
FAIRFIELD — Dawson Kramer and Breken Clarke each had 19 points to lead Camas County, with Kramer adding nine rebounds in the win. Trey Smith finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Jonathan Camarillo scored 18 points while Tom Gibson added 15 for the Huskies.
Camas County 7;10;24;19; - 60
Hansen 7;10;11;20; - 48
CAMAS COUNTY (60)
Dawsom Kramer 19, Alex Robles 4, Breken Clarke 19, Trey Smith 11, Colby Thompson 5.
HANSEN (48)
Cruz Huizar 2, Jonathan Camarillo 18, Jacob Pittman 2, Sam Wayment 6, Tom Gibson 15, Salvador Camarillo 5.
Canyon Ridge 62, Wood River 48
HAILEY — River Osen had 14 points, including four three-pointers, as Canyon Ridge earned a road win. Johnny Radford scored 25 points and snagged eight rebounds to lead Wood River.
Canyon Ridge 12;19;18;13; - 62
Wood River 11;12;13;12; - 48
CANYON RIDGE (62)
Sam Mark 10, River Osen 14, Sheldon Flanary 8, Aaron Barnes 3, Bam Kondracki 9, Brody Osen 3, Ryker Holtzen 7, Louie Cresto 8.
WOOD RIVER (48)
Johnny Radford 25, Brogan Ros 3, Isaas Esparza 1, McCade Parke 3, Davis Ros 2, Walter Kriesien 12, Kade Heitzman 2.
Other scores
Shoshone 43, Glenns Ferry 37
Burley 58, Pocatello 50
Preston 78, Minico 51
Girls basketball
SCIC tournament
Filer 62, Kimberly 30: Alexis Monson finished with 19 points, and Ella Fischer had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Filer rolled to a win. The Wildcats will play the winner of Gooding and Kimberly in the district championship next Wednesday.
Gooding 50, Buhl 37: Buhl was eliminated from the tournament while Gooding advanced to play Kimberly next Monday.
Wrestling
Twin Falls 54, Blackfoot 35
98: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over (BLAC) (For.) 106: Zach Thompson (BLAC) over (TWFA) (For.) 113: Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) over (BLAC) (For.) 120: Clancy Mummert (TWFA) over Carter Lindsay (BLAC) (Fall 3:09) 126: Eli Abercrombie (BLAC) over Ty Mauger (TWFA) (Fall 1:07) 132: Kase Mauger (TWFA) over Esai Castaneda (BLAC) (Fall 4:00) 138: Austin Despain (BLAC) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Fall 2:44) 145: Jaxson Austin (BLAC) over Jacob Fullenwider (TWFA) (TF 15-0 6:00) 152: Brock Armstrong (BLAC) over James Noorlander (TWFA) (Fall 3:21) 160: Keaton Hawk (TWFA) over (BLAC) (For.) 170: Zahne Ruiz (TWFA) over Alex Nawrocki (BLAC) (Fall 1:50) 182: Nick Chappell (BLAC) over Alexzander Baker (TWFA) (Fall 0:50) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over Dragen Robison (BLAC) (Fall 0:59) 220: Baylee Carney (TWFA) over Jacob Averett (BLAC) (Fall 5:31) 285: Supi Lugo (TWFA) over (BLAC) (For.)
Jerome 52, Bonneville 24
106: Ryan Nuno (BONN) over (JERO) (For.) 113: Anthony Williams (BONN) over Cooper Scarrow (JERO) (Dec 8-2) 120: Adrian Mendez (JERO) over Kole Sorenson (BONN) (Dec 9-3) 126: Gabriel Taboa (JERO) over Drew Beck (BONN) (Fall 0:31) 132: Ryland Turner (JERO) over Melvin Bundy (BONN) (MD 9-1) 138: Camren Firth (JERO) over Skylar Cheney (BONN) (Fall 0:44) 145: Levi Lockett (JERO) over Hagen Foster (BONN) (Fall 0:17) 152: Jayden Leak (JERO) over Tucker Banks (BONN) (MD 14-5) 160: Tanner French (BONN) over Nathan Parsons (JERO) (Dec 9-2) 170: Jacob Wallace (JERO) over Brayden Wallace (BONN) (Fall 1:42) 182: Matthew Young (JERO) over Jackson Peck (BONN) (Fall 5:31) 195: Matthew Boone (BONN) over Colby Coates (JERO) (Fall 1:57) 220: Porter Wright (JERO) over Kaiden Hansen (BONN) (MD 11-2) 285: Alexander Woodland (BONN) over Mark Larsen (JERO) (Fall 5:50) 98: Kaiden Rubash (JERO) over Bridger Janson (BONN) (Fall 1:07) (JERO unsportsmanlike 1.0)
Minico 40, Bonneville 38
98: Connor Hagen (BONN) over (MINI) (For.) 106: Ryan Nuno (BONN) over Hernan Dominguez (MINI) (Dec 8-4) 113: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Anthony Williams (BONN) (MD 16-5) 120: Kole Sorenson (BONN) over James Burr (MINI) (Dec 9-3) 126: Drew Beck (BONN) over Josue Contreras (MINI) (Dec 12-11) 132: Isaiah Ford (MINI) over Melvin Bundy (BONN) (Fall 1:27) 138: Freddy Larios (MINI) over Skylar Cheney (BONN) (Fall 1:15) 145: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Hagen Foster (BONN) (Fall 0:27) 152: Tucker Banks (BONN) over Daniel Vega (MINI) (TF 18-2 5:24) 160: Tanner French (BONN) over Steven Crow (MINI) (Fall 1:26) 170: Oscar Arteage (MINI) over Brayden Wallace (BONN) (Fall 2:30) 182: Luke Arthur (MINI) over Jackson Peck (BONN) (Fall 1:26) 195: Matthew Boone (BONN) over Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) (Fall 0:49) 220: Johhny Aguilar (MINI) over Kaiden Hansen (BONN) (Fall 4:55) 285: Alexander Woodland (BONN) over Deklan Shelton (MINI) (Fall 0:43)
Minico 74, Hillcrest 9
98: Taylor Call (HILL) over (MINI) (For.) 106: Hernan Dominguez (MINI) over (HILL) (For.) 113: Joseph Terry (MINI) over Samuel Luis (HILL) (Fall 1:54) 120: James Burr (MINI) over Dregun Wheeless-Hill (HILL) (Fall 3:07) 126: Josue Contreras (MINI) over Zander Hartner (HILL) (Fall 1:22) 132: Kelt Studer (MINI) over William Lewis (HILL) (TF 15-0 2:39) 138: Freddy Larios (MINI) over (HILL) (For.) 145: Milton Hernandez (MINI) over Treyjan Bissette (HILL) (Fall 3:40) 152: Lorenzo Luis (HILL) over Dawson Osterhout (MINI) (Dec 9-7) 160: Daniel Vega (MINI) over Jesse Murdock (HILL) (Fall 4:59) 170: Oscar Arteage (MINI) over Keaton Adams (HILL) (Fall 0:56) 182: Luke Arthur (MINI) over (HILL) (For.) 195: Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) over (HILL) (For.) 220: Johhny Aguilar (MINI) over Sean Steinnetz (HILL) (Dec 11-4) 285: Deklan Shelton (MINI) over Tearin Pierce (HILL) (Fall 0:27)
Boys bowling
Minico 14, Jerome 0
Burley 14, Jerome 0
Declo 14, Jerome 0
Girls bowling
Minico 14, Jerome 0
Burley 14, Jerome 0
Declo 14, Jerome 0
Tuesday
Boys basketball
Wendell 63, Gooding 43
Wendell 16;12;17;18; - 63
Gooding 12;7;10;14; - 43
WENDELL — Zane Kelsey poured in 32 points, including six three-pointers to lead the Trojans.
WENDELL (63)
Diego Torres 13, Zane Kelsey 32, Zade Swainston 7, Jakob French 2, Joe DeMasters 8, Don Bunn 5.
Gooding (43)
Owen Rogers 7, AJ Darcy 4, Gavin Martin 12, Colston Loveland 15, Kenny Anderson 5.
Other scores
Rockland 72, Dietrich 69
