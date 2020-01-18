Saturday
Boys basketball
Twin Falls 48,
Idaho Falls 42
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins got balanced scoring, including six points each from four different players, and Mason Swafford had a team-high 11 points.
Twin Falls 11 12 7 18 —48
Idaho Falls 5 16 9 12 —42
TWIN FALLS (48)
Iradukunda Emery 6, Nick Swensen 6, Jack Schnoor 6, Tyler Robbins 6, Mason Swafford 11, Riley Hubsmith 5, Zach Ball 4, Jarod Perry 2.
Preston 93, Burley 72
PRESTON — The Bobcats dropped a conference matchup to Class 4A’s top-rated team. Jace Whiting had 34 points for Burley, and Creighton Hansen added 15.
BURLEY (34)
Jace Whiting 34, Creighton Hansen 15, Hunter Hansen 8, Bridger Guiles 3, McCray Mort 2, Sawyr Hansen 4, Steve Ramirez 6.
Grace 52, Valley 46, OT
HAZELTON — The Vikings trailed by double digits in the third quarter and rallied to force overtime, but Grace hit 10-of-13 free throws in the game and all of its foul shots in overtime to come away with the win. Omar Campos led Valley with 17 points while Kyle Christensen had 12 points.
Valley 7 8 11 16 4 —46
Grace 14 16 9 3 110 —52
VALLEY (46)
Omar Campos 17, Jadon Johnson 7, Kyle Christensen 12, Rawlin Godfrey 2, Garrett Christensen 4, Brody Mussman 4.
Fruitland 48, Buhl 36
BUHL — Buhl led by three points at halftime but struggled in the third quarter, where they were outscored 20-7.
“Other than the third quarter, we played even with one of the best teams in the state,” Buhl coach Dan Winn said.
Buhl 4 15 7 10 —36
Fruitland 5 11 20 12 —48
BUHL (36)
Drexler Jaynes 2, Eli Azevedo 2, Jake Kelsey 3, Joe Armitage 10, Jade Juker 19.
Carey 67, Hansen 38
HANSEN — The Panthers had a solid night shooting and got 26 points from Brigham Parke and 21 from Hunter Smith. Jonathan Camarillo led the Huskies with 18 points.
Carey 20 19 20 8 —67
Hansen 12 8 13 5 —38
CAREY (67)
Dallin Parke 2, Carson Simpson 3, Ethan Hennefer 2, Hunter Smith 21, Jesus Villanueva 3, Ashton Sparrow 2, Brigham Parke 26, Tate Squires 6, Eli Cutler 2.
HANSEN (38)
Jonathan Camarillo 19, Stephen Gomez 3, Sam Wayment 8, Salvador Camarillo 8.
Girls basketball
Grace 54, Valley 36
Valley 7 9 13 7 —36
Grace 19 16 8 11 —54
VALLEY (36)
Kalea Delgado 7, Mackenzie Dimond 8, Makenna Kohtz 9, Kelbi Lewis 2, Justyce Schilz 3, Bailey Stephens 7.
Highland 49,
Minico 47, OT
RUPERT — Kylee McManus led Minico with 14 points, but the Spartans fell just short in overtime.
Minico 8 12 7 13 7 —47
Highland 10 8 12 10 9 —49
MINICO (47)
Shaya Hawkes 3, Itzel Guzman 1, Talin Stimpson 4, Bailey Black 6, Brittana Koyle 1, Triniti Peralez 10, Kylee McManus 14, Allyson Vorwaller 8.
Murtaugh 43,
Shoshone 15
SHOSHONE — Kynzlee Jensen scored a game-high 15 points on five three-pointers to lead Murtaugh.
Murtaugh 13 10 6 14 —43
Shoshone 0 3 5 7 —15
MURTAUGH (43)
Keisha Koch 2, Jessica Zavala 4, Addie Stoker 2, Kynzlee Jensen 15, Ashtyn Hurd 9, Leslye Tapia 9, Allison Nebeker 2.
SHOSHONE (15)
Ashlee Gage 3, Kaci Kelley 5, Karlie Chapman 4, Destiny Rodriguez 3.
Other scores
Butte County 50, Oakley 21
Declo 55, Malad 40
Wrestling
Magic Valley Classic
Team scoring: 1. New Plymouth 264.5; 2. Ririe 223.5; 3. Malad 166.5; 4. Declo 142; 5. Bear Lake 127; 6. Firth 119; 6. Salmon 119; 8. Grace 108; 9. West Jefferson 96.5; 10. McCall-Donnelly 93; 11. Oakley 85; 12. Melba 73.5; 13. Wendell 73; 14. Raft River 71; 15. Marsing 69.5; 16. Soda Springs 68; 17. Filer 54; 18. North Gem 51; 19. Gooding 42; 20. Challis 30; 21. Glenns Ferry 22.5; 22. Nampa Christian 22; 23. Dietrich 20; 24. Wood River 19.
Area top finishers
113—2nd: Dax Blackmon, Declo; 126—2nd: Tegan Whitaker, Raft River; 132—1st: Kayd Craig, Gooding; 145—2nd: Levi Jackson, Oakley; 152—1st: Teegan Dunn, Wendell; 160—1st: Derek Matthews, Declo; 182—1st: Remington Winmill, Wendell; 2nd: Kade Toribau, Oakley; 220—1st: Dawson Osterhout, Declo.
Spring Creek Invitational (Nevada)
Team scoring: 1. Spring Creek 306; 2. Fernley 189.5; 3. Caldwell 184.5; 4. Virgin Valley 183; 5. Twin Falls 149; 6. Reed 139; 7. Lowry 126; 8. Buhl 105; 9. Elko 92; 10. Reno 90; 10. Rocky Mountain 90; 12. Moapa Valley 87; 13. Battle Mountain 83; 14. Yerington 78; 15. Churchill County 73; 16. Damonte Ranch 67.5; 17. White Pine 56; 18. Eureka 47; 19. Douglas 36; 20. Pahranagat Valley 30; 21. Wells 27; 22. Pershing County 18; 23. Independence 15; 24. Pyramid Lake 9; 25. Tonopah 7; 26. Smith Valley 3; 27. Owyhee 0.
Area top finishers
113—1st: Kade Orr, Buhl; 132—1st: Kase Mauger, Twin Falls; 195—2nd: Skeet Newton, Twin Falls.
