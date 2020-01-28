Tuesday
Girls basketball
Lighthouse Christian 62, Camas County 51
FAIRFIELD — The Lions are 5-1 in the Sawtooth Conference and 14-3 overall with the win over the Mushers. Juniors Lauren Gomez finished with 22 points, Kynlee Thornton added 20 and sophomore Aleia Blakeslee had 15 in the road victory. Senior Aisha Clarke scored a team-high record of 12 points for Camas County and sophomore Alyssa Whittle scored 10. Lighthouse Christian hosts Murtaugh and Camas County (9-4 3-3) hosts Richfield on Thursday.
Oakley 38, Valley 27
HAZELTON — The Hornets (8-7, 4-3) defeated the host Vikings (9-10, 4-4) in the Snake River Conference game behind a game-high 12 points by junior Lyzan Gillette. Valley was led by junior Makenna Kohtz with eight points. Senior Mackenzie Dimond pulled down a team-high seven rebounds for the Vikings. Valley is at Declo on Thursday.
Oakley 38, Valley 27
Oakley 12 8 12 6 - 38
Valley 7 8 6 6 - 27
OAKLEY (38)
Keely Cranney 7, Kayzia Gillette 3, Lyzan Gillette 12, Maisey Judd 2, Kylan Jones 8, Hope Payton 4, Falon Bedke 2
VALLEY (27)
Kylee Salvesen 2, Mackenzie Dimond 8, Makenna Kohtz 8, Justyce Schilz 6, Bailey Stephens 3
Richfield 51, Hagerman 44
HAGERMAN — The Tigers scored 11 points in the extra period and the Pirates only four in the overtime win by Richfield in the Sawtooth Conference game.
“We went 10-for-32 from the foul line and that ultimately was the difference in the game,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons.
Richfield was led by freshman Maddyson Jones with 14 points and junior Serena Kent followed with 11. The top scorer for the game was Hagerman sophomore Sadie Wadsworth with 20 points including four 3-pointers and senior Kyta Sellers tossed in 10. Hagerman (4-13, 1-6) hosts Sho-Ban on Wednesday. Richfield (5-13, 3-4) is at Camas County on Thursday.
Richfield 51, Hagerman 44 OT
Richfield 10 8 10 12 11 - 51
Hagerman 8 11 7 14 4 -44
Murtaugh 61, Dietrich 40
DIETRICH — Murtaugh (13-5, 4-2) won on the road defeating Dietrich (2-15, 0-7) in the Sawtooth Conference game. Sophomore Addie Stoker led the Red Devils with 18 points, senior Ashtyn Hurd added 13, senior Alissa Chatelain and sophomore Kynzlee Jensen each had 10. Dietrich freshman Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 12 points. Murtaugh is at Lighthouse Christian and Dietrich is at Hansen on Thursday.
Murtaugh 61, Dietrich 40
Murtaugh 18 15 13 15—61
Dietrich 7 12 11 10 -40
MURTAUGH (61)
Ashtyn Hurd 13, Alissa Chatelain 10, Alisson Nebeker 4, Kelsha Koch 2, Jessica Zavala 4, Addie Stoker 18, Kynzlee Jensen 10
DIETRICH (40)
Lily Hosskisson 5, Ashlyn Wells 3, Jenna Christiansen 5, Tobi Hubert 2, Hailey Astle 12, Isabella Kelley 4, Caylee Dilworth 5, Abby Hendricks 3, Layla Von Berndt 1
Twin Falls 47, Canyon Ridge 37
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins jumped out to an early lead and held off the Riverhawks the rest of the way. Paige Beem scored 12 points and added five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Twin Falls 47, Canyon Ridge 37
Twin Falls 16 9 13 11 11 —47
Canyon Ridge 4 13 13 7 —37
TWIN FALLS (47)
Paige Beem 12, Reagan Rex 8, Kaylin Bailey 6, Morgan Cargile 5, Brinley Iverson 4, McKayla Rodriguez 4, Abby Stokes 4, Keeli Peterson 3, Brinlee Stotts 1
Mountain Home 49, Wood River 31
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Wolverines suffered a Great Basin Conference road loss to the Tigers. Sadie Drake led Mountain Home with 15 points. Wood River (5-15, 1-12) is at Buhl on Thursday.
Mountain Home 49, Wood River 31
WR 9 7 3 12 -31
MH 10 13 11 15 - 49
WOOD RIVER (31)
Payson Bennett 4, Sariah Nilsen 5, Paige Madsen 1, Olivia Adams 4, Grace Parke 2, Sammi Brunker 4, Sayler Peavey 8, Amy Aranda 1, Natalee Morse 2
MOUNTAIN HOME (49)
Addi McCluskey, Reece Floyd 2, Gabi Jausoro 2, Madilynn Keener 10, Sadie Drake 15, Shaleah Lasuen 4, Cara Grindle 6, Emily Harper 10
Kimberly 57, Declo 48
DECLO — Kimberly (9-9, 4-2) senior Meg Walker led the Bulldogs with 11 points and Declo sophomore Aryana Kahalioumi also had 11 points in the Kimberly non-conference win over Declo. Declo (13-6, 2-0) hosts Valley on Thursday.
Kimberly 57, Declo 48
Kimberly 8 14 10 25 -57
Declo 10 15 10 13 - 48
KIMBERLY (57)
Brinley Humphreys 6, Annie Walker 8, Meg Walker 11, Jill Russell 7, Reece Garey 13, Emma Jensen 4, Hailey Chapa 8
DECLO (48)
Katelin Mallory 6, Kadance Spencer 8, Sydney Ramsey 9, Amanda Bott 7, Brooke Olsen 5, Abbie Ramsey 2, Aryana Kahalioumi 11
Raft River 57, Glenns Ferry 31
GLENNS FERRY — Junior Braylee Heaton and junior Karlee Christensen each had 11 points and junior Kaybree Christensen added 10 in the Raft River Snake River Conference win over Glenns Ferry. Senior Jaysan Self scored a team-high 10 points for the Pilots (6-14, 4-4). Raft River (11-8, 7-1) hosts Rockland on Thursday.
Raft River 57, Glenns Ferry 31
Raft River 12 23 15 7 - 57
Glenns Ferry 2 12 6 11 - 31
Other scores
Preston 55, Minico 42
Boys basketball
Carey 53, Sun Valley Community School 34
SUN VALLEY — The Panthers improved to 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Cutthroats. Carey junior Hunter Smith led the game scoring with 19 points, followed by senior Dallin Parke with 15 and senior Brigham Parke, who had 10. Sophomore Wilson Baker was the top scorer for Sun Valley Community School with 12 points. Carey hosts Castleford and Sun Valley Community School (2-8, 0-8) hosts Hagerman on Thursday.
Carey 53, Sun Valley Community School 34
Carey 18 10 25 0—53
SVCS 14 6 1 13 - 34
CAREY (53)
Dallin Parke 15, Carson Simpson 2, Hunter Smith 19, Sawyer Mecham 2, Jesus Villanueva 3, Brigham Parke 10, Eli Cutler 2
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL (34)
Jack Colgate 3, Braden Buchanan 5, Eli Fuller 6, Wilson Baker 12, Sid Tomlin-son 6, Zach Younger 2
Dietrich 62, Murtaugh 52
DIETRICH — Dietrich senior Raygn Robertson finished with a double-double, 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Blue Devils Sawtooth Conference win over the visiting Red Devils. Also in double figures for Dietrich were junior Brady Power with 15, sophomore Jett Shaw had 13 and senior Kyler Robertson 12. Murtaugh Kolby McClure led both teams in scoring with 24 points. Murtaugh (11-5, 4-2) is at Raft River and Dietrich (11-4, 6-2) is at Hansen on Saturday.
Dietrich 62, Murtaugh 52
Murtaugh 13 16 5 18 - 52
Dietrich 19 17 19 7 - 62
Lighthouse Christian 69, Camas County 46
FAIRFIELD — The Lions improved to 7-0 in the Sawtooth Conference and 14-4 overall with the road win over the Mushers. Senior Casper Block finished with 29 points, senior Alex Shetler followed with 16 and junior Collin Holloway had 14 for Lighthouse Christian. Camas County senior Trey Smith downed 26 points followed by sophomore Breken Clarke with 11. Camas County (10-3, 5-2) hosts Richfield on Thursday. Lighthouse Christian (14-4, 7-0) is at Hansen next Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 69, Camas County 46
LC 16 15 21 17 -69
CC 10 8 16 12 - 46
Raft River 52, Aberdeen 45: Seth Tracy scored 19 points to lead Raft River.
Other scores
Grace 55, Oakley 47
Wrestling
Dual @ Valley
Wendell 60, Valley 54
Declo 63, Valley 24
Declo 72 Wendell 18
Girls bowling
Kimberly 9, Canyon Ridge 5
