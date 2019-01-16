Girls basketball
Raft River 50, Oakley 38
MALTA — The Trojans earned a conference win over the Hornets on Wednesday.
Raft River jumped to a 14-5 lead after one quarter, but Oakley got back into the game as time wore on. The Hornets cut Raft River’s nine-point lead to five entering the fourth quarter.
However, the Trojans outscored Oakley, 18-11, in the fourth to seal the win.
“We had a pretty good fourth to close things out,” Raft River head coach Cody Powers said. “It was a hard-fought game, good to come out on top.”
Senior Audah Jones led all scorers with 22 points for Raft River. Junior Kamri Ottley added 11 and sophomore Kaybree Christensen had 10. Sophomore Lyzan Gillette led Oakley with 11 points on the night.
Oakley (4-13, 1-6) will play at Declo on Thursday. Raft River (7-10, 2-5) will be at Murtaugh on Saturday.
Shoshone 42, Valley 21
HAZELTON — The battle between first and second-place teams in the Snake River Conference went in favor of Shoshone.
The Indians bolted to an early 18-4 advantage and led, 27-12, at halftime. Their dominance continued, as Shoshone outscored Valley, 11-5, in the third quarter, before the two teams each added four to their scores in the final frame.
Shoshone senior Bailee Owens led all scorers with 19 points, while fellow senior Cierra Hennings pitched in 14. Valley senior Katie Johnson had a team-high of eight.
Shoshone (16-1, 7-0) hosts Glenns Ferry on Thursday. Valley (9-9, 4-3) will play at Oakley on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Twin Falls 70, Canyon Ridge 48
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins cruised to a win over the Riverhawks in Wednesday’s contest between in-town rivals.
The Bruins held a 31-19 lead at halftime and added to it after the break, outscoring Canyon Ridge, 39-27, in the second half.
Twin Falls senior Ryan Ball led all scorers with 18 points and fellow senior Mitchell Brizee added 13. Canyon Ridge junior Louie Cresto scored 15 and fellow junior Sheldon Flanary added 10.
Twin Falls (12-2, 6-2) hosts Burley on Friday. Canyon Ridge (5-8, 2-6) is at Minico the same day.
Preston 91, Minico 87(4OT)
PRESTON — In a wild contest between the two teams tied for the No. 1 spot in the latest state media poll, Preston was able to edge Minico after the teams played four extra periods to find a winner.
It was a one-point game after one quarter, a two-point game at halftime, a one-point game again after three and a tie game after regulation, before taking three overtimes to reach a conclusion.
“It was a great matchup, a great battle, a great experience for our players,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “Two tough teams, a lot of adversity and our players just kept fighting.”
Senior Kobe Matsen led the Spartans with 23 points, junior Kasen Carpenter added 16 and senior Abe Guzman chipped in 12.
Minico (12-2, 6-1) hosts Canyon Ridge on Friday.
Mountain Home 51, Wood River 48 (OT)
HAILEY — Wood River junior Johnny Radford poured in 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the Tigers in overtime.
The Wolverines trailed, 26-22, heading into the final period, but outscored Mountain Home, 17-13, in the final frame to force an extra period. However, the Tigers got the best of the overtime, going on a 12-9 run to finish it out.
Wood River (3-10, 0-7) is at Century on Friday.
Marsh Valley 60, Filer 55
FILER — The Wildcats engaged in a tight battle, but Marsh Valley did just enough to pull away for the win.
Filer led by just one point at halftime, but an 18-10 run by Marsh Valley put the visitors in control. Filer outscored Marsh Valley, 19-17, in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to get over the line.
Senior Ethan Dionne led the Wildcats with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Teagan Anderson added 14 points and senior Kaden Perron scored eight and pulled down eight boards.
Filer (6-8) hosts Buhl on Thursday.
Kimberly 73, Declo 51
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs exploded in the second half to knock off Declo.
Kimberly led by four points after one quarter and was up, 33-28, at halftime. However, a 21-10 run in the third quarter, followed by a 19-13 finish in the fourth, helped the Bulldogs to a 22-point win.
“Our second half was really outstanding,” Kimberly head coach Daren Garey said. “We got in transition and we were pretty fast.”
Four Kimberly players were in double figures. Senior Braxton Hammond and junior Peyton Bair each had 14 points, junior Brant Etherington had 13 and junior Dawson Cummins added 10.
Declo junior Sam Mallory had a game-high of 15 and junior Tyler Andersen added 14 for the Hornets.
Kimberly (9-3) hosts Gooding on Friday. Declo (9-5) is at Valley on Saturday.
Hagerman 70, Castleford 52
HAGERMAN — The Pirates soared to an early lead and didn’t look back in a conference win over the Wolves.
Hagerman led, 17-3, after one and 40-19 at halftime.
“We just kept on rolling and didn’t stop from there,” Hagerman head coach Cody Nelson said. “We came out with a lot of intensity, ready to play tonight.”
Junior AB Salas led the Pirates with 19 points, while junior Bryant Osborne had 14 and junior Derek Herrington added 13. Freshman Eric Taylor scored a game-high of 20 for Castleford, and senior Carter Schilder had 13.
Hagerman (3-9, 2-3) is at Murtaugh on Thursday. Castleford (5-9, 0-5) will host Richfield on Friday.
Wrestling
Weight classes with double forfeits are omitted.
Kimberly 53, Preston 30
RUPERT — 106: Jared Hanchey (K) over (P) (For.) 113: Brogan Leckenby (K) over (P) (For.) 120: Jonah Bacon (K) over Brayden Weisbeck (P) (TF 16-1 4:00) 126: Lincoln Bradford (P) over Jesus Hernandez (K) (Fall 3:04) 132: Ethan Coy (K) over (P) (For.) 138: Caigun Keller (P) over Ethan Coy (K) (Fall 3:18) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over Drevin Rigby (P) (Fall 1:22) 152: Michael Coy (K) over (P) (For.) 160: Dylan Hansen (P) over (K) (For.) 170: Broddey Cunningham (K) over Matt Jensen (P) (Fall 1:02) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Brock Schenk (P) (Fall 3:37) 195: McCall Hopkins (K) over (P) (For.) 220: Mark Palmer (P) over Zach Gunnell (K) (Fall 3:12) 285: Landon Bostwick (P) over (K) (For.)
Buhl 50, Canyon Ridge 21
JEROME — 98: Teo Sanchez (B) over (C) (For.) 106: Devin Rowland (B) over (C) (For.) 113: Chance Bennett (B) over David Hernandez (C) (Fall 2:50) 120: Wesley Pearson (B) over Harrison Haller-Cruz (C) (Dec 5-2) 126: Chase Price (B) over Alieza DeMario (C) (Fall 0:42) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Jason Jones (C) (Fall 1:02) 138: David Tennant (B) over Yusaf Benkahla (C) (TF 18-3 5:51)145: Cesar Cervantes (C) over Adam Mings (B) (Dec 5-4) 152: Logan Hernandez (C) over Wesley Kliegl (B) (Fall 5:40) 160: Mikeal Phillips (C) over (B) (For.) 182: Samuel Sullivan (B) over Brayden Sites (B) (Fall 3:36) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over Weston Casdorph (C) (Fall 2:56) 285: Martin Kronberg (C) over (B) (For.)
Jerome 61, Buhl 16
98: Lucas Shewmaker (J) over (B) (For.) 106: Devin Rowland (B) over Quaid Deadmond (J) (MD 12-0) 113: Jose Treyes (J) over Chance Bennett (B) (Dec 7-0) 120: Gabriel Taboa (J) over Chase Price (B) (Fall 3:42) 126: Ethan Borrayo (J) over Wesley Pearson (B) (Fall 5:49) 132: Alan Jaramillo (B) over Matthew Hess (J) (Dec 10-4) 138: Adam Mings (B) over Camren Firth (J) (Fall 1:41) 145: Jakob Murillo (J) over Wesley Kliegl (B) (TF 15-0 5:45) 152: Ezekial Williamson (J) over (B) (For.) 160: Peyton Ringling (J) over (BUHL) (For.) 170: Matthew Young (J) over (B) (For.) 182: Remington Winmill (J) over Samuel Sullivan (B) (TF 16-0 3:36) 195: AJ Dominguez (B) over Porter Wright (J) (Dec 4-2) 220: Fernando Luna (J) over (B) (For.) 285: Landon Dallman (J) over (B) (For.)
Buhl 36, Burley 33
JEROME — 98: Teo Sanchez (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 106: Devin Rowland (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 113: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 120: Deegan Hanks (BURL) over Wesley Pearson (BUHL) (Fall 2:00) 126: Chase Price (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 132: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) over (BURL) (For.) 138: Alexys Rivas (BURL) over David Tennant (BUHL) (Fall 5:26) 145: Lee Nyblade (BURL) over Adam Mings (BUHL) (Dec 8-1) 152: Parker Jones (BURL) over Kaleb Lemmons (BUHL) (Fall 0:45) 182: Jordan Ruiz (BUHL) over Julio Victoria (BURL) (Fall 2:43) 195: Jayden Paul (BURL) over AJ Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 1:30) 285: Franklin Tilley (BURL) over (BUHL) (For.)
Minico 70, Kimberly 18
RUPERT — 98: Hernan Dominguez (M) over (K) (For.) 106: Izzy Ixta (M) over Jared Hanchey (K) (Fall 3:29) 113: James Burr (M) over Brogan Leckenby (K) (MD 15-2) 120: Zak Allred (M) over Jonah Bacon (K) (Fall 0:35) 126: Isaiah Ford (M) over Jesus Hernandez (K) (Fall 0:51) 132: Dawson Osterhout (M) over Ethan Coy (K) (Fall 0:45) 138: Daniel Vega (M) over Braedon Searby (K) (Fall 1:09) 145: Riley Hallett (K) over Milton Hernandez (M) (Fall 1:41) 152: Michael Coy (K) over Austin Meredith (M) (Fall 1:10) 160: Luke Arthur (M) over (K) (For.) 170: Tazyn Twiss (M) over Broddey Cunningham (K) (Fall 0:24) 182: Hunter O`Berg (K) over Nathan Long (M) (Fall 0:03) 195: Jesus Ramirez (M) over McCall Hopkins (K) (Fall 0:03) 220: Johhny Aguilar (M) over (K) (For.) 285: Mason Harwood (M) over (K) (For.)
