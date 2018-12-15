Boys basketball
Raft River 80, Dietrich 74
MALTA — In what was a close affair throughout, the Trojans came from behind in the fourth quarter to outlast Dietrich in the two teams’ high-scoring matchup on Saturday.
Raft River (5-2) led by four after one quarter and two at halftime, but the Blue Devils (0-4) came back to take a 59-58 lead entering the fourth quarter.
However, the Trojans went on a late run to outscore Dietrich, 22-16, in the final frame.
Trojans senior Rylee Spencer scored a game-high 36 points, which included draining seven 3-pointers. Deitrich sophomore Brady Power was the next-highest scorer with 28 points.
Raft River will host Richfield on Wednesday. Dietrich will play at Hagerman on Thursday.
Minico 52, Mountain Home 45
MOUNTAIN HOME — The top-ranked Spartans jumped out to a sizable advantage early and held on for the remainder of the contest to stay unbeaten on the season.
Minico outscored Mountain Home, 24-11, in the opening period to establish the distance the Tigers couldn’t quite make up. Head coach Ty Shippen said the Spartans were able to jump out on Mountain Home, which made it difficult for the rest of the game.
Junior Rylan Chandler led Minico with 15 points, while senior Kobe Matsen added 14. Junior Kasen Carpenter had nine and senior Abe Guzman had eight.
“Mountain Home is good,” Shippen said. “They’re a solid team that’s played a tough schedule...we felt like it was a really good win at their place.”
The Spartans (7-0, 4-0) will play Bishop Kelly at Ridgevue on Thursday.
Wendell 45, Richfield 11
WENDELL — The Trojans bounced back from Friday’s loss to Valley with a simple victory over the Tigers on Saturday.
Wendell gave up just four first-half points to Richfield, while scoring 28 of its own.
“That makes us .500,” Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said. “We got Hagerman next and we’re gonna try to prepare for them.”
All the game’s highest scorers had seven points. Senior Blake Hughes and sophomore Zane Kelsey registered seven for Wendell, while junior Hayden Tree did so for Richfield.
Wendell (4-4) hosts Hagerman on Tuesday. Richfield (0-7) will be at Raft River on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
Snake River 39, Kimberly 33
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs hung tight all contest and trailed by just two points entering the fourth quarter, but Snake River found a little separation in the final period to earn a six-point victory.
Kimberly was outscored, 14-10, in the fourth frame. Juniors Brinley Humphries and Meg Walker led the way for the Bulldogs with eight points apiece.
The Bulldogs (6-4) will host Wood River on Tuesday.
Sugar-Salem 62, Filer 46
FILER — The Wildcats suffered through a difficult second quarter and couldn’t quite recover in a loss to the Diggers on Saturday.
After finishing the first quarter tied, 11-11, Sugar-Salem outscored Filer, 23-10, in the second. Although Filer came back with an 18-12 third quarter, the Diggers polished off their win with a 16-7 scoreline in the final frame.
Junior Kori Gartner was Filer’s highest scorer on the day with 18 points, thanks in part to three 3-pointers. Sophomore Ella Fischer added six for the Wildcats (4-5).
Filer will host Declo on Wednesday.
Richfield 28, Wendell 26
WENDELL — The Trojans took an early lead but the Tigers were able to come back for a win on Saturday.
Wendell went up, 11-8, after one quarter. However, Richfield (3-9) tied it up at halftime before the Trojans (1-11) took a one-point lead into the final quarter. In that frame, the Tigers outscored the Trojans, 12-9, to grab a two-point win.
Senior Rylee Dunn led Wendell with 11 points.
The Trojans are at Hagerman on Monday, while travel to Valley on Wednesday.
Shoshone 39, Oakley 21
SHOSHONE — The Indians overcame a slow start on offense and played lock-down defense to get an 18-point win over Oakley on Saturday.
Senior Bailee Owens paced the Indians with 17 points, while senior Mallory Beck was Oakley’s highest scorer with five.
After scoring just 14 points in the first half, Shoshone (9-1, 4-0) exploded for 17 points in the third quarter, while continuing to keep Oakley (2-7, 1-2) under 10 points per quarter.
“It was kind of a slow first half but the third quarter was big for us,” Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman said. “It helped us get the lead and stretch it out.”
The Indians will host Lighthouse Christian on Monday. The Hornets will be at Ambrose on Tuesday.
Hansen 64, Raft River 38
HANSEN — The Huskies dominated throughout the contest for a 24-point win over Raft River on Saturday.
Hansen took a 30-16 lead into halftime and only built on that, outscoring Raft River, 19-8, in the third quarter and 15-12 in the fourth.
Senior Haylee Pittman led all scorers with 22 points for Hansen (5-4). Senior Shyla Brown added 12 and senior Kendy Kenney chipped in 10. Sophomore Karlee Christensen led Raft River (4-6) with 10 points and fellow sophomore Kaybree Christensen had nine.
Hansen will play at Castleford on Monday. Raft River will look to bounce back at Oakley on Wednesday.
Glenns Ferry 38, Idaho City 23
WILDER — For the third consecutive time, the Glenns Ferry girls basketball team was the top squad at the end of the Wilder Tournament, which concluded on Saturday.
“All the girls got to play a lot and they all put something in,” Glenns Ferry head coach Rick Hance said. “Now we’re a three-peat on that tournament.”
The Pilots (6-6) got out to a hot start, outscoring Idaho City 13-2 in the first quarter and 13-5 in the second, jumping to a 26-7 halftime advantage and only losing a bit of ground in the second half with the game practically won at that point.
Senior Annessa Castillo led the Pilots with 11 points, and, as Hance said, everyone on the team got to add to it for “a good team win.”
Glenns Ferry will play at Castleford on Thursday.
From Friday
Girls basketball
Highland 42, Twin Falls 31
POCATELLO — The Bruins fell behind by 11 points in the first quarter, and, despite remaining neck-and-neck with Highland for the remainder of the contest, could not come back on Friday.
The two teams tied 28-28 in the final three quarters.
Junior McKayla Rodriguez led the Bruins with team-highs in points and rebounds with nine and six, respectively. Sophomore Brinley Iverson had five rebounds, while senior Aubrey Stansberry added six points.
The Bruins (4-6) will play at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
