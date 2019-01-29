Boys basketball
Raft River 83, Dietrich 79
DIETRICH — The last time the two teams squared off, the high-scoring affair ended with an 80-74 Raft River win. Tuesday’s version wasn’t much different, as the Trojans out-gunned the Blue Devils in the end.
The game started with a bang, as Dietrich outscored Raft River, 28-25, in the first quarter. However, the Trojans outscored the Blue Devils, 30-13, in the second, taking a 55-41 advantage into the halftime break.
Dietrich responded, though, outscoring Raft River, 23-15, in the third and 15-13 in the fourth. However, that output still left the Blue Devils four points shy of the Trojans.
“We tied the game a couple times in the fourth, but we just couldn’t get over that hump,” Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill said. “It was a really good effort by our guys in the second.”
Raft River senior Rylee Spencer led all scorers with 30 points, thanks in part to five 3-pointers. The Trojans hit eight triples as a team, while junior Justin Schumann added 10 points. Dill said Raft River shot tremendously well from the field, particularly in the first half.
Sophomore Brady Power led the Blue Devils with a double-double of 26 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.
Dietrich (7-10) is at Murtaugh on Wednesday. Raft River (10-6) is at Oakley the same day.
Kimberly 49, Mountain Home 44
KIMBERLY — Kimberly junior Dawson Cummins finished with 15 points and fellow junior Brant Etherington tossed in 12 in the Bulldogs non-conference win over Mountain Home.
Jared Adams was the top scorer for the game with 19 points for the Tigers.
“We did a good job tonight especially in the second half,” said Kimberly coach Daren Garey. “They rattled us a little bit but we responded well and attacked their pressure.”
Kimberly (14-3) is at Declo on Friday. Mountain Home (7-10) hosts Jerome the same day.
Buhl 56, Filer 46
BUHL — Buhl gained a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win with the home victory over Filer.
“Good conference win on our home court,” said Buhl coach Dan Winn. “We look forward to playing Filer in districts.”
The Indians had three senior players in double figures, led by Carter Kelsey with 16 points, followed Jaxon Tews with 14 and Garrett Bowman with 12. Senior Adam Lauda had a good all-around offensive night with eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Filer senior Garet Jardine scored a team-high 12 points.
Buhl (6-13, 2-3) is at Gooding on Friday. Filer (8-10, 3-2) plays at Kimberly next Wednesday.
Gooding 50, Wendell 38
GOODING — The Senators topped the Trojans to earn their first win of the season on Tuesday.
The game was tight in the early stages, as the teams were level, 9-9, after one quarter, then tied, 16-16, at halftime. In the third quarter, Gooding went on an 18-11 tear, then topped Wendell, 16-11, in the fourth to ensure victory.
“Our guys came out, fought hard and pulled away in second half,” Gooding head coach Chris Comstock said. “The kids just started making shots and attacking the basket.”
Senior Cayden Loveland had 19 points and junior Shane Jennings added 13 for the Senators.
Wendell (6-11) is at Hagerman on Thursday. Gooding (1-15) hosts Buhl on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 67, Camas County 49
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian head coach Tony Standlee said Camas County “came to play” in the battle between two teams up around the top of the conference standings, but the Lions got the best of the Mushers on Tuesday.
Camas County led, 19-18, after the first quarter, but the Lions responded with a 10-5 run in the second to take a 28-24 lead into halftime. Lighthouse Christian exploded in the third, outscoring the Mushers, 22-10, before a 17-15 run in the fourth cemented the win.
“They played good defense and had a very smart game plan going up against us,” Standlee said. “We were able to weather the storm.”
Junior Casper Block led all scorers with 26 points for the Lions, while sophomore Collin Holloway had 13 and junior Tyler Munsee added 12. Holloway and Munsee also combined for 13 assists, which Standlee said came in crucial periods of the game.
Junior Trey Smith led the Mushers with 17 points, while senior Jaydon Rossman added 16.
Lighthouse Christian (18-0, 9-0) hosts Watersprings on Thursday. Camas County (12-4, 7-2) plays at Jackpot (Nev.) on Monday.
Hagerman 69, Richfield 54
RICHFIELD — It took about three quarters, but the Pirates were able to pull away from the Tigers for a conference win.
Tied after the first quarter, Hagerman led, 33-28, at halftime. The Pirates led, 49-42, after three, then were able to outscore Richfield, 20-13, in the fourth to push beyond the Tigers.
“We played right with them for three quarters,” Richfield head coach Chris Taber said. “It was a rough game...My guys are playing hard. I can’t fault them.”
Hagerman junior Bryant Osborne led all scorers with 27 points, while junior Chris Belem added 16 and junior AB Salas chipped in 11.
Richfield senior Hayden Tree, a player that Taber said “played his guts out,” led the Tigers with 16 points. Junior Nathaniel Connell had 15 points and 13 rebounds, senior Jacob Whitesell added 12 points and sophomore Mason Loughmiller pulled down 13 boards.
Hagerman (4-13, 3-6) hosts Wendell on Thursday. Richfield (0-18, 0-9) is at Rimrock on Friday.
Carey 57, Sun Valley Community School 37
CAREY — The Panthers earned a 20-point win over the Cutthroats on Tuesday.
Carey led by five after the first quarter, and a 19-5 run in the second gave the Panthers a 34-15 halftime advantage. They added one more point to their cushion in the second half.
Sun Valley Community School freshman Sid Tomlinson led all scorers with 27 points. Junior Brigham Parke led Carey with 14, junior Tate Squires had 12 and sophomore Hunter Smith added 10.
“We played some good defense and got some steals,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “We were 10-for-10 from the foul line, which helps.”
Carey (7-12, 5-4) is at Butte County on Friday. SVCS (4-9, 2-7) plays at Twin Falls Christian Academy next Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Pocatello 53, Wood River 45 (OT)
HAILEY — Wood River senior Audra Mary tossed in 19 points and senior Patrea Topp had 11 in the No. 8-seed Wolverines’ overtime loss to No.9-seed Pocatello (7-14) in a Great Basin Conference district tournament play-in game.
Wood River trailed at the half, 29-23, but outscored Pocatello, 22-14, in the second half, forcing the overtime. However, the Wolverines were held scoreless in the extra period.
“It was a close game the whole time,” said Wood River assistant coach JC Nemecek. “We just couldn’t get anything going in the overtime.”
Wood River ends its season with an 8-14 record.
Burley 40, Canyon Ridge 23
BURLEY — The Bobcats topped the Riverhawks in a Great Basin Conference tournament play-in game on Tuesday.
Senior Quinlyn Ontiveros led Burley with 15 points in the victory.
Burley (5-17) will play at Minico in the district tournament on Thursday.. Canyon Ridge’s season ends at 1-20.
Shoshone 42, Oakley 26
MURTAUGH — No. 1-seed Shoshone opened the Snake River Conference tournament with the win over No. 5-seed Oakley.
Senior Bailee Owens was the top scorer for the game with 17 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds to complete the double –double. Fellow senior Cierra Hennings followed with 11 points. The Hornets were led by seniors Liz Hardy and Mallory Beck, each with seven points.
“Both teams played hard,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman. ”So we just move on now.”
Shoshone (20-1) will take on Valley or Raft River in the district championship on Feb. 4. Oakley (4-17) Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Raft River 45, Glenns Ferry 30
MURTAUGH — No. 4-seed Raft River opened with the Snake River District tournament win against No. 3-seed Glenns Ferry.
“It was good to get that first win,” said Raft River coach Cody Powers.
Raft River junior Kamri Ottley paced the Trojans with 17 points and senior Audah Jones added 10. Glenns Ferry senior guard led the Pilots with 10 points.Raft River score 26 points in the first half and held Glenns Ferry to 11. Both teams scored 19 points in the second half.
Raft River (10-11) will play Valley in the district semifinals on Thursday. Glenns Ferry (9-12) will take on Oakley in the consolation bracket the same day.
Lighthouse Christian 59, Camas County 49
TWIN FALLS — The Lions finished the regular season in the win column by beating the Mushers on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian took a four-point lead after one, but Camas County came right back in the second quarter, trimming its deficit to one point at halftime, as the Lions led, 25-24. However, a 17-13 run in the third and a 17-12 run in the fourth distanced the Lions and led them to a victory.
Junior Maycee Holloway led the Lions with a game-high of 18 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Senior Alex Carllson added 12 and senior Trudy Millenkamp chipped in 10.
Junior Ashlynn Whittle led Camas County with 16 points and freshman Ashly Botz added 12.
Lighthouse Christian (11-10, 4-4) and Camas County (5-10, 2-6) play next in the district tournament.
Hagerman 39, Richfield 30
RICHFIELD — Hagerman finished at 5-3 in the Sawtooth Conference and 15-6 overall with the regular season win over Richfield (4-16, 1-7).
Senior Alana Floyd had 13 points and senior Elly Yore added 10 for the Pirates. Richfield senior Shelby Buckner finished the game with a double-double of 10 points, matched by 10 boards.
“Both teams kind of played a defensive game and it ended up coming down to free throws,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren. “We attempted six and they shot 19.”
Richfield hosts Castleford in a play-in game for the district tournament on Thursday at 7 pm. Hagerman’s first action in districts depends on their conference seeding, to be determined Wednesday night.
