Girls Soccer
Wendell 5, Kimberly 4
WENDELL — The Trojans edged the Bulldogs to force a tie for second place in the High Desert Conference standings.
Wendell's Sophia Martinez and Kyla Teixeira each scored two goals, and Maria Azevedo scored one. Yadira Alvarez had three assists, and Nadia Guadarrama had one.
Bella Osterman scored two goals, while Aly Jackman and Madison Smith each scored one for the Bulldogs.
Wendell (4-3, 4-3) will host Community School on Wednesday, and Kimberly (5-3, 4-3) will host Filer the same day.
Community School 7, Declo 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats handled the Hornets for a High Desert Conference win.
Lily Fitzgerald scored four goals, while Lyla Maxwell and Tatum Minor each scored one. The seventh score was an own goal. Minor, Alli Rathfon and Christine Estep each had assists.
Community School (12-0, 10-0) will play at Wendell on Wednesday, and Declo (3-4-1, 3-4-1) will host Buhl the same day.
Gooding 2, Filer 1
FILER — The Senators held off the Wildcats for a High Desert Conference win.
Filer opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and Gooding quickly responded with goals from Elizabeth Maldonado and Judith Garcia (Maldonado assist). The second half was scoreless.
Gooding (4-3-2, 4-3-2) will host Bliss on Wednesday, and Filer (4-5-1, 4-3-1) will play at Kimberly the same day.
Buhl 9, Bliss 0
BUHL — The Indians blasted the Bears for a High Desert Conference win, their second of the season (both over Bliss).
Brisa Arizmendi scored three goals, Kyra Azevedo scored two and Lina Garcia, Vanesa Serna, Lorin Thurston and Ashanti Becerra each scored one.
Buhl (2-9, 2-7) will play at Declo on Wednesday, and Bliss (0-8, 0-8) will play at Gooding the same day.
Boys soccer
Bliss 2, Buhl 2
BUHL — The Bears and Indians played to a High Desert Conference draw.
Victor Quezada and Danny Urias scored for Buhl. No details for Bliss were available.
Buhl (7-2-2, 5-2-2) will play at Declo on Wednesday, and Bliss (4-1-4, 3-1-4) will play at Gooding the same day.
Community School 8, Declo 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats crushed the Hornets for a High Desert Conference win.
Cash Dart and Ridley Lindstrom each scored two goals, while William Everitt, Jack Blackburn, Nils Huss and Johannes Liaboe each scored one.
Community School (10-2, 9-2) will play at Wendell on Wednesday, and Declo (1-7, 1-7) will host Buhl the same day.
Filer 6, Gooding 1
FILER — The Wildcats built their lead for second place in the High Desert Conference after Monday's win.
Filer's Jesus Lopez scored two goals, while Martin Perez, Skyler Moore, Anthony Botch and Josh Lemus each scored one. Josiah Elliott added an assist.
Filer (7-1-3, 6-1-2) will play at Kimberly on Wednesday, and Gooding (2-7, 2-7) will host Bliss the same day.
Wendell 9, Kimberly 2
WENDELL — The Trojans handled the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win.
Wendell's Harold Perez, Christian Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez each scored two goals, while Joshnell Aqoeno, Carlos Pineda and Felipe Paniagua each scored one. Luis Rodriguez had two assists.
Marlon Rodriguez and Dylan Robinson scored for Kimberly (0-8, 0-7), which will host Filer on Wednesday.
Wendell (3-2-2, 3-2-2) will host Community School the same day.
Volleyball
Hagerman 3, Community School 0
SUN VALLEY — The Pirates beat the Cutthroats for their first Sawtooth Conference win of the season.
Alana Floyd had 11 kills and 12 assists, Elly Yore had eight kills and seven digs and Kinley Whitmarsh added seven digs for Hagerman (3-6, 1-3), which will host Castleford on Tuesday.
Community School will play at Lighthouse Christian the same day.
Late Saturday
Swimming
Canyon Ridge Invitational
TWIN FALLS — Mini-Cassia, Kimberly and Twin Falls all excelled at Saturday's meet.
Mini-Cassia finished a distant seventh in the boys team standings, but it cruised to a win on the girls side. The Mini-Cassia girls finished with 108 total points, 14 more than second-place Kimberly.
Kimberly finished third among boys teams (56), behind winner Century (103) and Twin Falls (78.5). The Bruins were fourth in the girls field (57), while Wood River was third (72).
Individually, Mini-Cassia won the girls 200-yard medley and the girls 400 freestyle relay. Mini-Cassia senior Gretchen Thomson won the girls 100 butterfly, and junior Tyree Thomson won the girls 100 breaststroke.
Kimberly junior Addy Larson won two events — girls 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke — and she was part of Kimberly's first-place girls 200 freestyle relay team.
Kyle McCray also won twice — boys 50 and 100 freestyle — while fellow Mountain Home senior Anna Cook won the girls 50 freestyle. Wood River senior Zach Deal won the boys 200 IM.
Twin Falls had four winners: junior Analiese Narum (girls 200 freestyle), junior Bryli Jensen (girls 500 freestyle), sophomore Patrick Obst (boys 500 freestyle) and the boys 200 freestyle relay team.
—————
Team scores
Boys: 1. Century 103, 2. Twin Falls 78.5, 3. Kimberly 56, 4. Canyon Ridge 54, 5. Highland 50, 6. Jerome 42.5, 7. Mini-Cassia 32, 8. Mountain Home 27, 9. Vision Charter 23, 10. Titans 19, 11. Wood River 17, 12. Gooding 8.5, 13. Pocatello 5.5, Poky-Highland-Century 2
Girls: 1. Mini-Cassia 108, 2. Kimberly 94, 3. Wood River 72, 4. Twin Falls 57, 5. Highland 41, 6. Canyon Ridge 40, T-7. Century 36, T-7. Titans 36, 9. Mountain Home 17, 10. Jerome 16, 11. Vision Charter 1
Individual winners
Girls 200 medley: Mini-Cassia 2.08.84
Boys 200 medley: Century 1:54.52
Girls 200 freestyle: Analiese Narum, TF, 2:10.31
Boys 200 freestyle: Joe Kaiser, CEN, 1:54.04
Girls 200 IM: Addy Larson, KIM, 2:24.11
Boys 200 IM: Zach Deal, WR, 2:04.79
Girls 50 freestyle: Anna Cook, MH, 26.16
Boys 50 freestyle: Kyle McCray, MH, 23.65
Girls 100 butterfly: Gretchen Thomson, MC, 1:01.4
Boys 100 butterfly: Riccardo Moschen, VC, 58.86
Girls 100 freestyle: Jaycee Dixon, HIGH, 1:01.46
Boys 100 freestyle: Kyle McCray, MH, 53.04
Girls 500 freestyle: Bryli Jensen, TF, 5:48.64
Boys 500 freestyle: Patrick Obst, TF, 5:33.24
Girls 200 freestyle relay: Kimberly, 1:52.97
Boys 200 freestyle relay: Twin Falls, 1:44.91
Girls 100 backstroke: Addy Larson, KIM, 1:06.67
Boys 100 backstroke: Gage Fouse, CEN, 59.10
Girls 100 breaststroke: Tyree Thomson, MC, 1:12.39
Girls 400 freestyle relay: Mini-Cassia, 4:24.5
Boys 400 freestyle relay: Century, 3:47.97
—————
2018 Michelob Two Person Best Ball Results
Men's Championship Flight
1st Gross: Brady Nelson / Preston Nelson (126)
2nd Gross: Tony French / Patrick O’Rourke (129)
Gross Lap: Chase Schaniel / Isaac Wright (63)
1st Net: Dave Hanchey / Jeramee Coates (119)
2nd Net: Colt Jones / Ben Morley (122)
Net Lap: 60 Josh Hagley / Will Black (60)
Men's First Flight
T-1st Gross: Ryan Falter / Brandon Kincheloe (141)
T-1st Gross: Ed Fuchs / Brad Smith (141)
Gross Lap: Shawn Florke / Tony Haines (72)
T-1st Net: Terry Morrill / Rod Reeves (121)
T-1st Net: Doug Reeves / Chad Urie (121)
Net Lap: Steve Retherford / Ron Brown (61)
Men's Second Flight
1st Gross: Paul Hash / Joe Pereira (147)
2nd Gross: Sam Osborne Sr. / Sam Osborne Jr. (149)
Gross Lap: Jim Massey / Jesse Bowman (74)
1st Net: Mike Helsley / Mark Branham (118)
2nd Net: Todd Erickson / Ray Guiles (119)
Net Lap: Keith Colvin / Jim Colvin (59)
Men's Third Flight
1st Gross: Jason Cresto / Andy Pierce (154)
2nd Gross: Todd Lickley / Barry Kevan (155)
3rd Gross: Terry Newlan / Tim Soran (157)
Gross Lap (tie): Brian Moore / Elijah Twitchell (80); Bill Thomason / Paul Jenkins (80)
1st Net: Dean Kersey / John Kauffman (115)
2nd Net: Jim Spoklie / JT Spoklie (120)
T-3rd Net: Wade Ehrmantroudt / Paul Jenkins (121)
T-3rd Net: Art Rathe / Chuck Skaggs (121)
Net Lap: Dustin Schmidt / Doyle Schwisow (60)
Couples Flight
1st Gross: Steve & Shanna Call (143)
2nd Gross: Alan & Suzan Simkins (144)
Gross Lap (tie): JD Soloaga / Lauralee Ericson (81); Tom Wray / Brenda Fischer (81)
1st Net: Armondo Aspeytia / Jennifer Durham (121)
T-2nd Net: Larry Adams / Teresa Armstrong (122)
T-2nd Net: Todd and Kristin Box (122)
T-2nd Net: Bob & Jami Jennings (122)
Net Lap: Dennis & Jennifer Chandler (62)
Women's Flight
1st Gross: Sylvia Wood / Susan Schmidt (168)
Gross Lap: Janet Cantor / Diane Philbin (88)
1st Net: Shawnee Ridenour / Melanie Brow (124)
Net Lap: Delaney Lytle / Libbie Holcomb (67)
