Boys basketball
Wendell 48, Gooding 44
WENDELL — The Trojans avenged an earlier loss to Gooding by edging the Senators on Friday.
Wendell led, 21-18, at halftime, but things were all square at 31-31 entering the fourth quarter. In that frame, Wendell outscored Gooding, 17-13, to earn the win.
“The kids did a nice job,” Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said. “[Gooding is] missing a couple guys but they had other guys step up...We built the lead in the fourth and just kinda barely held on.”
Wendell freshmen Zade Swainston and Bode French led the way for the Trojans with 10 points apiece. Gooding senior Jayden Mullins led all scorers with 13 points on the night.
Gooding (1-19) will face Kimberly in the 3A district tournament on Monday. Wendell (9-12) faces Declo in the 2A district playoffs on Wednesday.
Minico 68, Wood River 32
RUPERT — The Spartans closed out the regular season with a win over Wood River.
Minico outscored Wood River, 18-8, in both the first and second quarters for a 36-16 halftime lead. A 21-16 run in the third was followed by an 11-0 fourth, as the Spartans were in control the whole way.
“It was a great game for us,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “Everybody played tough and hard and we played well as a team...We’ve got some momentum heading into districts.”
Four Spartans hit double figures on the night. Senior Kobe Matsen had 15 points, junior Phillip Boettcher had 13, junior Rylan Chandler had 12 and senior Abe Guzman added 10. Wood River was led by senior Brayden Olson’s 11 points, while junior Johnny Radford had nine.
Minico (17-4, 10-3) and Wood River (4-16, 0-12) will gear up for the district tournament. The Wolverines will play in a play-in game on Tuesday, and the Spartans will play on Thursday.
Mountain Home 61, Burley 52
BURLEY — The Tigers topped the Bobcats in a conference battle.
Freshman Brandon Bethel led Mountain Home with 30 points and senior Jared Adams had 16.
The Tigers (10-11, 7-8) and Bobcats (6-15, 3-11) will get set for district tournament play.
Century 49, Jerome 35
JEROME — The Tigers trailed by just three points heading into the final frame, but a big fourth quarter gave the Diamondbacks the win.
The Tigers were down, 16-15, at halftime and 32-29 after three. But, Century’s 17-6 fourth-quarter run put the game to bed.
“Really thought we gave a valiant effort on both ends of the floor,” Jerome head coach Joe Messick said. “We did a nice job on defense and a good job executing on the offensive end. The fourth quarter got us though.”
Senior James Slone and junior Xander Whitby led the way for Jerome with 11 points apiece.
Jerome (3-17, 2-11) will face Canyon Ridge in the district tournament play-in game on Tuesday.
Glenns Ferry 49, Murtaugh 47
GLENNS FERRY — After Murtaugh junior Kolby McClure hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 18 seconds to go, Glenns Ferry senior Wacey Williams knocked down a bucket with one second remaining to win it for the Pilots.
Williams, along with Glenns Ferry junior Kody Henslee, had 14 points, while senior Dillon Traudt had 10. McClure led all scorers with 19 points, while Murtaugh senior Gio Zavala had 13.
The Pilots outscored Murtaugh, 17-14, to edge the Red Devils in the fourth quarter.
Murtaugh (15-6) will face Carey in the Sawtooth Conference tournament in Shoshone on Tuesday. Glenns Ferry (15-4) plays on Tuesday, too, in the Snake River Conference tournament against Raft River.
Lighthouse Christian 91, Dietrich 53
TWIN FALLS — The Lions were led by three juniors and a sophomore in the Sawtooth Conference home win over the Blue Devils.
The leading scorer was junior Tyler Munsee with 25 points, followed by junior Casper Block with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Alex Shetler added 12 and sophomore Collin Holloway finished with 10.
“We haven’t played since last week and the guys came out hungry,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee. “They played with energy, intensity, and selflessness and it was fun to watch.”
Lighthouse Christian scored 52 points in the first half and held Dietrich to 29. The Lions outscored the Blue Devils, 39-24, in the second half.
Dietrich sophomore Brady Power scored a team-high 22 points and junior Raygn Robertson had 11. Both Lighthouse Christian (20-0, 10-0) and Dietrich (7-13, 7-2) will open Sawtooth Conference tournament play on Tuesday at Shoshone.
No. 1-seed Lighthouse Christian will face the winner of a play-in game between No. 8-seed Sun Valley Community School and No. 9-seed Castleford winner at 3 p.m. No. 3-seed Dietrich will play No. 6-seed Hansen at 6 p.m.
Camas County 57, Twin Falls Christian Academy 26
FAIRFIELD — On senior night, the Mushers powered past the Warriors for a victory.
Camas County went up, 34-13, at halftime, and went on a 13-2 run in the third quarter, before TFCA outscored the Mushers, 11-10, in the final frame.
“It was a great last home game for the seniors,” Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said.
Junior Trey Smith posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Breken Clarke had 15 points and senior Remington Kramer added seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Evan Walker led the Warriors with 11 points.
Camas County (13-5) will kick off its district tournament play on Tuesday against the winner of a play-in game between Richfield and Hagerman. TFCA (5-10) will head to the Northwest Christian Schools Tournament, starting on Feb. 18.
Wrestling
Twin Falls 52, Canyon Ridge 30
98: Tyson Tatton (TF) won by forfeit; 106: Double Forfeit; 113: David Hernandez (CR) won by forfeit; 120: Matthew McArthur (TF) over David Hernandez (CR) (Fall 3:02); 126: Brayden McNar (TF) over Alieza DeMario (CR) (Fall 0:57); 132: Jacob Fullenwider (TF) over Jason Jones (CR) (Fall 2:36); 138: Jericho Adams (TF) won by forfeit; 145: Logan Smith (CR) over Will Thompson (TF) (Fall 0:26); 152: Jake Humphrey (TF) over Narcisse Mubibya (CR) (Fall 1:40); 160: Ben Atkin (TF) over Narcisse Mubibya (CR) (Fall 3:34); 170: Baylee Carney (TF) won by forfeit; 182: Alexzander Baker (TF) won by forfeit; 195: Skeet Newton (TF) over Weston Casdorph (CR) (MD 10-2); 220: Nathan Maxfield (CR) over Gabriel Martinez-Rodas (TF) (MD 20-11); 285: Martin Kronberg (CR) won by forfeit.
CSI Baseball
South Mountain Community College 3, College of Southern Idaho 2
South Mountain Community College 6, College of Southern Idaho 2
HENDERSON, Nev. — No. 11 CSI dropped both games in its double-header against South Mountain on Friday.
Last week’s Scenic West Conference Player of the Week, freshman Jackson Kohler, was the standout at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and run batted in in game one and adding a solo home run in game two.
Sophomores Hayden Leatham and Abe Yagi also contributed on the offensive side. Leatham went 2-for-4 with a double in game one, while Yagi went 2-for-3 in game two.
Sophomore Boden Mills gave up five hits and two earned runs while striking out six batters in 5.2 innings of work in game one. Sophomore Cannon Secrist went 4.2 innings in game two, allowing four hits and striking out seven.
CSI (3-3) will play Pima College twice on Saturday, with the first game of the double-header at 11 a.m.
