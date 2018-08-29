Girls Soccer
Wendell 4, Bliss 0
WENDELL — In a battle of winless High Desert Conference teams, the Trojans came out on top to get their first victory of the season.
Wendell was bolstered by two goals from junior Kylia Teixeira. Seniors Naile Ramirez and Nadia Guadarrama also contributed scores for the Trojans.
Senior Angela Murillo-Villasenor, junior Yadira Alvarez and sophomore Yadira Guzman-Alvarez were credited with the assists for Wendell, which improved to 1-2 (overall and in conference) on the season.
Bliss (0-4, 0-3) will attempt to right the ship against Kimberly on Wednesday, and Wendell will face Gooding the same day.
Kimberly 7, Buhl 0
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs continued their strong start to their inaugural season with a High Desert Conference win.
Bella Osterman scored five goals, and fellow freshman Madison Smith scored the other two for Kimberly (3-1, 2-1), which will play at Bliss on Wednesday.
Buhl (1-3, 1-3) will host Community School the same day.
Boys soccer
Buhl 11, Kimberly 0
KIMBERLY — The Indians improved to 2-1-1 on the season with a blowout High Desert Conference win against the brand new Bulldogs program.
In its second straight win, Buhl received two scores apiece from senior Victor Quezada and juniors Dustin Dominguez and Danny Urias. Seniors Roberto Razo, Sebastian Loza and Josh Cruz each chipped in one goal. Sophomore Luis Rivera and freshman Teo Sanchez joined them on the score sheet with one tally apiece, as well.
Kimberly dropped to 0-4 (0-3 in conference) in its debut season, and has lost each of its games by seven goals or more. The Bulldogs’ next contest is at home against Bliss on Sept. 5.
Buhl will host Community School the same day.
Bliss 1, Wendell 1
WENDELL — The Bears and Trojans played to a draw in their High Desert Conference game.
Carlos Pineda scored for Wendell (0-2-1, 0-2-1), which will host Gooding on Wednesday.
Bliss (1-1-2, 1-1-2) will host Kimberly the same day.
Gooding 2, Declo 1
DECLO — Carlos Contrereas scored both goals for the Senators in their High Desert Conference win.
Volleyball
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Wolverines held off the Tigers 27-25, 25-18, 25-21 for a Great Basin Conference win.
Senior Annie Kaminski had 13 kills and three blocks, junior Emily Vandenberg had 10 kills and 10 digs, junior Sariah Nielson had 20 assists and sophomore Paige Madsen had seven kills for Wood River (3-1, 3-1), which will play at the Peg Peterson Tournament in Pocatello this weekend.
Mountain Home (0-4, 0-4) will play Minico and Preston at Minico on Tuesday.
Gooding 3, Shoshone 0
SHOSHONE — The Senators cruised 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 for a nonconference win.
“Gooding is a very strong hitting team that had the Indians’ defense scrambling,” Shoshone coach Melissa Martin said via text message.
Cierra Hennings had 30 digs and four kills, and Patti Fitzgerald had six assists for Shoshone (1-1), which will play at Carey on Thursday.
Gooding (1-1) will play at Kimberly on Tuesday.
Late Tuesday
Volleyball
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Richfield 0
TWIN FALLS — The Warriors blanked the Tigers on Tuesday in dominant fashion, becoming the third straight team to deny Richfield from winning a single set so far this season.
TFCA rolled 25-7, 25-11 and 25-10. Senior Victoria Glaze stood out for the Warriors with 15 kills.
TFCA coach Callie Walker said Richfield struggled with its returns as her team “did a nice job running the offense.”
The Warriors’ next contest is against Camas County on Thursday.
