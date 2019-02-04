Girls basketball
Raft River 46, Oakley 41
TWIN FALLS — The Trojans and Hornets engaged in a physical battle with their seasons resting in the balance, and Raft River came out on top.
The game started slowly, as Raft River led, 8-2, after one quarter. Things picked up in the second, when the Hornets began to battle back. A score by senior Liz Hardy tied it up at 13-13, and, if not for seven straight points by Raft River junior Jessie Ward, Oakley would have led at halftime. Instead, the Trojans led, 20-18.
In the third, Raft River began to pull away, outscoring Oakley, 17-10. In the fourth, the Trojans got outscored by the Hornets, but did just enough to fend them off, making some free throws down the stretch after Oakley pulled it to a two-point game with 22 seconds to go.
“It was a dogfight,” Raft River head coach Cody Powers said. “It was good for our girls.”
Ward and sophomore Karlee Christensen each had nine points to pace the Trojans. Oakley was led by senior Mallory Beck, who had a game-high of 12.
“Our girls fought hard and I can’t fault the defensive effort,” Oakley head coach Mark Mace said. “The seniors played hard and well, it was too bad it didn’t work out for us.”
Raft River (11-12) will face Valley on Thursday. Oakley’s season ends at 5-17.
Filer 56, Kimberly 43
KIMBERLY — Sophomore Ella Fischer led the Wildcats with 19 points and junior Kori Gartner added 12 as Filer kept its season going with a win over Kimberly in the district tournament.
The Wildcats led, 16-15, after one quarter and 34-28 at halftime. An 11-3 third-quarter run made it a deep hole for Kimberly, and, despite a 12-11 Bulldog advantage in the fourth, Filer held on.
“We came out intense and were able to maintain that intensity when it mattered most,” Filer head coach Mike Amaya said. “Many girls stepped up and contributed.
Filer (10-11) will face Buhl in the district title game on Tuesday. Kimberly’s season ends at 12-11.
Declo 59, Wendell 37
DECLO — The Hornets ran away with the 2A district title on Monday.
Declo outscored Wendell, 22-6, in the first quarter and 11-9 in the second for a 33-15 halftime cushion. The Hornets outscored the Trojans, 26-22, in the second half to hold on.
Junior Katelin Mallory led the Hornets with 13 points, senior Mattie Ramsey had 12, junior Sydney Ramsey had 11 and junior Amanda Bott added 10. Wendell senior Rylee Dunn led the Trojans with 13.
“It was good to get the win and be district champs,” Declo coach Justin Silcock said. “We’ve got a lot to look forward to, going to state.”
Declo (16-7) will turn toward the state tournament, while Wendell finishes at 1-21.
Boys basketball
Hagerman 64, Castleford 55
CASTLEFORD — The Pirates defeated their conference foes by nine points on Monday.
Junior Bryant Osborne led Hagerman with 26 points and junior Chris Belem added 12 for the Pirates. Senior Carter Schilder led Castleford with 18 and senior Rick Aguirre added 12.
“Credit to Castleford,” Hagerman head coach Cody Nelson said. “We were up by a lot in the fourth and they chipped away and made it a game.”
Hagerman (5-14, 4-6) will host Shoshone on Wednesday. Castleford (6-14, 1-9) will face Sun Valley Community School in a Sawtooth Conference tournament play-in game next Monday, Feb. 11.
Hansen 62, Richfield 30
RICHFIELD — The Huskies took down the Tigers in a conference tilt on Monday.
Hansen led, 15-9, after one, then exploded for 19 points in the second quarter, while holding Richfield to six. A 24-13 third-quarter run extended the lead, then Hansen added two more points to its cushion by the end.
Senior Paxton Stimpson led the Huskies with 21 points, junior Dylon Thompson had 14 and junior Ramon Huerta-Sanchez added 10. Junior Nathaniel Connell led Richfield with 10 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Hansen (8-12, 5-5) and Richfield (0-19, 0-10) will gear up for the district tournament. Richfield faces Hagerman in a play-in game next Monday, Feb. 11, while Hansen will face Dietrich on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
