Girls basketball
Jerome 46, Kimberly 39
JEROME — The Tigers overcame a poor first quarter to earn a nonconference victory.
Kimberly led 10-2 after one quarter, but Jerome took a one-point lead into halftime thanks to a 14-5 second quarter. The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 30-24 in the second half.
“We came out a little sluggish,” said Jerome coach Jeremy Munroe. “They did a nice job responding in the second quarter.”
Jerome’s Mercedes Bell scored a game-high 19 points, and Ashley Cook added 10. Though she only scored two points, Jentry Mills was a key contributor, Munroe said.
“She was a catalyst,” he said. “She gave us a lot of energy and really helped bring us back into the game.”
Jesse Wadsworth led Kimberly with 11 points.
Jerome (2-1) will host Canyon Ridge on Tuesday, and Kimberly (3-1) will play at Declo the same day.
Minico 66, Canyon Ridge 26
RUPERT — The Spartans improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Great Basin Conference play with Tuesday’s blowout win over the Riverhawks.
Minico outscored Canyon Ridge 21-3 in the first quarter, led 37-12 at halftime and was up 63-20 going into the fourth.
Minico junior Kylee McManus scored 14 points (5-of-12 from the field, 4-of-9 on 3-pointers), senior Taycee Harper scored 13 (6-of-8 on FGs) and senior Taylia Stimpson scored 12 (4-of-14).
Senior Grace Lapumpa scored 14 points for the Riverhawks (1-4, 0-3), who will play at Jerome on Tuesday.
The Spartans will host Pocatello the same day.
Buhl 43, Declo 30
BUHL — Behind 19 points by senior Emily Gorrell, the Indians and first-year coach Dan Hill picked up their first win of the season.
Buhl held a 18-14 lead at the half and outscored Declo 25-16 in the second half.
“We came out with some great intensity and played really well,” said Hill. “Emily is definitely a good player and is our leader. The girls did a good job of going after rebounds.”
Junior Sydney Ramsey led Declo with 15 points.
Buhl (1-3) is at Gooding and Declo (3-1) hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Valley 50, Wendell 39
HAZLETON — The Vikings handled the Trojans for a nonconference win, their first of the season.
Valley led 13-3 through one quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 35-23 after three.
Wendell’s Stevie Torres led all scorers with 18 points, while Valley’s Bailey Stephens scored 14 and Katie Johnson added 13.
The Vikings (1-2) will play at Shoshone on Tuesday, while Wendell (1-2) will host Hagerman the same day.
Raft River 49, Hansen 44
MALTA — Raft River junior Kamri Ottley and sophomore Kaybree Christensen each scored 11 points, and sophomore Karlee Christensen tossed in nine points in the Trojans' nonconference home win over the Huskies.
“It was a well-played game on both sides,” said Raft River coach Cody Powers. ”It was a good win for us going into the break.”
Junior Rakel Williams led Hansen with 10 points, and senior Amy Lasso and Neilani McDaniel each added nine.
Hansen (2-2) is at Hagerman on Monday. Raft River (1-2) is at Shoshone on Thursday.
Shoshone 40, Carey 32
SHOSHONE — Shoshone senior Bailee Owens had 12 points — 10 in the second half — as the Indians picked up a nonconference home win over the Panthers.
Shoshone senior Ari Regalado had nine points and 12 rebounds, and junior Katrina Marsh came off the bench scoring eight points.
Carey was led by sophomore Kylie Wood with a game-high 16 points, followed by senior Kodi Green with 10.
“Carey was running a box and one on Cierra (Hennings), and she just decided she would do other things than scoring tonight by getting people open or making the passes to them to score,” said Shoshone coach Tim Chapman.
Shoshone (3-0) hosts Valley on Tuesday. Carey (2-1) hosts Butte on Wednesday.
Dietrich 43, Glenns Ferry 13
DIETRICH — Dietrich senior Brianna Astle was the high scorer for the game with 11 points, and Glenns Ferry senior Talli Crone led the Pilots with nine in the Blue Devils' home win.
The Blue Devils held the pilots scoreless in the first quarter and only allowed five points in the second while scoring 26 points in the half.
Glenns Ferry (1-3) hosts Oakley and Dietrich (3-1) hosts Castleford on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 47, Castleford 44
CASTLEFORD — The Lions rallied past the Wolves on the road Tuesday night.
Lighthouse Christian led 25-22 at halftime, and Castleford built a 36-35 lead going into the fourth quarter, where the Lions outscored the Wolves 12-8.
“Turnovers in the fourth quarter cost us the game,” said Castleford coach Jason Tverdy.
Lighthouse’s Trudy Millenkamp led all scorers with 17 points (five 3-pointers). Maddy March led Castleford with 15 points, and Sydney Schoth had 11 points and 11 steals.
The Lions (3-1) will play at Camas County on Tuesday, and the Wolves (0-3) will play at Dietrich the same day.
Late Monday
Girls basketball
Twin Falls Christian Academy 40, Camas County 33
FAIRFIELD — The Warriors bested the Mushers on Monday night, thanks to a strong performance in the fourth quarter.
TFCA (1-2) led by one point after the first quarter and two points at the half, but an 8-6 run by Camas County (1-2) in the third left things all squared up heading into the final quarter. The Warriors outscored the Mushers 19-12 in the final frame.
TFCA senior Rese Walker led all scorers with 16 points. Camas County received standout performances from junior Aisha Clarke, who scored a team-high 11 points, and sophomore Samantha McFadyen, who grabbed 11 rebounds.
Both teams play next on Nov. 27. Camas County will host Lighthouse Christian, while TFCA will host Richfield.
