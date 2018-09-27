Boys soccer
Jerome 5, Preston 2
JEROME — The Tigers vaulted into the No. 3 spot in the Great Basin Conference standings after Thursday’s home win over the Indians.
Jerome (10-3-1, 8-3-1) and Preston (8-6, 8-5) were tied 1-1 at halftime, and the Tigers pulled away in the final 40 minutes.
Alfredo Ortiz scored two goals, while Baldo Sandoval, Chime Martinez and Benny Martinez each scored one for Jerome, which will end regular season play at Canyon Ridge on Saturday.
Twin Falls 1, Wood River 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins handed the Wolverines their second tie of the season in the regular season finale for both teams.
Kevin Montes scored the lone goal for Wood River (Edgar Salamanca assist). No stats for Twin Falls were available.
The loss drops Wood River (12-0-2, 11-0-2) into a tie with Century for the top seed in the Great Basin Conference. Twin Falls (4-4-5, 4-4-4) will be the No. 6 seed at the district tournament, which begins next Saturday, Oct. 6.
Canyon Ridge 4, Mountain Home 1
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Riverhawks earned a Great Basin Conference win over the Tigers.
Canyon Ridge’s goals were scored by Michael de la Torre, Jose Tapia, Pau Khai and Freddy Zavala. Victor Gurung recorded an assist in the victory.
Canyon Ridge (6-6-2, 6-4-2) ends regular season play at home against Jerome on Saturday, and Mountain Home (3-10-2, 2-9-1) will prepare for a district tournament play-in game on Thursday.
Burley 2, Minico 2
RUPERT — The Great Basin Conference rivals played to a tie in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Spartans led 2-1 at halftime, and the Bobcats tied it up in the final minute, according to Minico coach Jeff Link.
Luis Orozco and Milton Hernandez scored for Minico (2-11-1, 1-11-1). No stats for Burley (2-9-4, 2-8-3) were available.
Both teams will head to district tournament play-in games on Thursday.
Buhl 7, Gooding 0
BUHL — Behind a barrage of goals, the hometown Indians held the Senators scoreless in the High Desert Conference match.
Goals for Buhl were made by Danny Urias, Frank Reyes, Mauricio Velasquez, Victor Quezada, Dustin Dominguez, Josh Cruz and Nikko Villareal.
Buhl (10-2-2, 8-2-2) hosts Kimberly and Gooding (2-12, 2-10) hosts Declo on Monday.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 1, Wood River 0
HAILEY — The Bruins capped off an unbeaten run in regular season Great Basin Conference play with a tight victory against the Wolverines on Thursday.
Twin Falls (14-1, 13-0) has won every game since its season-opening loss to Highland on Aug. 17.
After a scoreless opening half, junior Madison Bailey found the back of the net in the second, and that was all the Bruins needed to hold off Wood River (6-7-3, 5-5-3).
In an email, Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said it was a hard fought game and her team played tough, although the Bruins “could not find the back of the net like we would have liked,” keeping it close throughout.
Both teams are out of action until the district tournament, which begins next Saturday, Oct. 6.
Burley 2, Minico 0
BURLEY — The Bobcats ended the regular season with their first victory, shutting out the rival Spartans.
Mallory Reiter and Jocelyn Suarez scored the goals for Burley (1-12-1, 1-11-1), which is ninth in the Great Basin Conference standings.
Both Burley and 10th-seeded Minico (0-13-1, 0-12-1) will get ready for district tournament play-in games on Thursday.
Mountain Home 3, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS — The Tigers took seven shots and the Riverhawks attempted nine, but Mountain Home was able to score three goals and hold Canyon Ridge scoreless in the Great Basin Conference match.
Goalie Kiara Lee recorded four saves for Canyon Ridge (2-13, 2-10), which is at Jerome on Saturday to end the regular season.
Gooding 4, Buhl 3
BUHL — Gooding earned a road High Desert Conference win over Buhl.
Buhl struck first in the opening 10 minutes, but Gooding sophomore Monserrat Ferreira quickly scored on a Laura Thompson cross to tie it up. Senior Jocelyne Rios scored two straight goals to give the Senators a 3-1 lead early in the second half, and freshman Vanessa Reyes scored her first varsity goal, answering a Buhl tally to make the score 4-2.
Kyra Azevedo, Brisa Arizmendi, Alondra Quezada scored the goals for Buhl (2-13, 2-11), which hosts Kimberly on Monday.
Gooding (8-4-2, 8-3-2) hosts Declo the same day.
Preston 4, Jerome 0
PRESTON — The Indians shut out the Tigers for a Great Basin Conference win.
Jerome (5-7-1, 4-6-1) will host Canyon Ridge on Saturday.
Volleyball
Wendell 3, Glenns Ferry 0
WENDELL — The Pilots fell to the host Trojans 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 in the nonconference match.
Junior setter Gaby Ponce paced Wendell with six kills and nine assists, followed by Aspen Stinemates with five kills and Stevie Torres with nine aces.
Glenns Ferry (0-12) hosts Shoshone and Wendell (2-9) hosts Declo on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Richfield 0
RICHFIELD — The Lions improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 road win over the Tigers.
Senior Gracie Cover continued to lead the Lions’ offense with 21 kills, followed by senior Sarah Reineke with nine and Jordan Morton with eight. Junior setter Maycee Holloway was credited with 34 assists.
Lighthouse Christian hosts Camas County and Richfield (0-7, 0-3) is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Buhl 3, Valley 1
BUHL — Valley had 19 kills in the nonconference loss to Buhl. No other details were available.
Buhl (7-5) is at Parma on Saturday, and Valley (7-4) hosts Raft River on Tuesday.
