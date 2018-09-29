Boys soccer
Jerome 5, Canyon Ridge 3
TWIN FALLS — The Tigers ended the regular season with an important Great Basin Conference win.
Leo Triana scored two goals, and Rigo Garcia scored the third (Jose Tapia assist) for Canyon Ridge. No stats for Jerome were available.
With the win, Jerome (11-3-1, 9-3-1) secured the No. 3 seed at next week’s district tournament. The Tigers will host No. 6 Twin Falls on Saturday.
Fifth-seeded Canyon Ridge (6-7-2, 6-5-2) will play at No. 4 Preston the same day.
Filer 3, Wendell 1
WENDELL — The Wildcats held off the Trojans for a High Desert Conference win.
Jesus Lopez opened the scoring in the first 10 minutes, and Tristan Sullivan scored shortly thereafter to give Filer a 2-0 lead. Wendell’s Christian Rodriguez cut the deficit in half, and the score remained 2-1 going into the second half, when Lopez netted his second goal to end the scoring.
Filer (9-2-3, 8-2-2) is now tied for second in the conference standings with two regular season games to play. It will play at first-place Community School on Monday.
Fifth-place Wendell (5-5-2, 5-5-2) will play at Bliss the same day.
Community School 11, Kimberly 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats crushed the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win.
Ridley Lindstrom scored three goals (now 17 on the season), Cash Dart scored two and Fletcher Stumph, Henry Cherp, William Everitt, Toby Rafford, Finn Mallinen and Carter Sammis each scored one. Goalkeeper Meek Sanchez-duPont recorded his sixth shutout of the season.
Community School (12-2, 11-1) will host Filer on Monday, and Kimberly (0-13, 0-12) will play at Buhl the same day.
Girls soccer
Filer 1, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Wildcats sneaked past the Trojans for a High Desert Conference goal.
Madison Ferrell scored the lone goal in the final five minutes of the game on an assist from Saisha Serratos.
Filer (6-5-3, 6-3-3) will play at Community School on Monday, and Wendell (5-7, 5-7) will play at Bliss the same day.
Community School 4, Kimberly 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats remained undefeated after Saturday’s shutout High Desert Conference win.
Christine Estep scored three goals and had an assist, and Crosby Boe had the other goal.
Community School (14-0, 12-0) will host Filer on Monday, and Kimberly (8-4-1, 7-4-1) will play at Buhl the same day.
Jerome 3, Canyon Ridge 0
JEROME — The Tigers shut out the Riverhawks for a a Great Basin Conference win. No other details were available.
Jerome (6-7-1, 5-6-1) will conclude the regular season Tuesday at Mountain Home.
Canyon Ridge (2-14, 2-11) exits the regular season in eighth place in the conference standings. It will play a district tournament play-in game on Thursday.
Volleyball
Raft River 3, Declo JV 2
MALTA — The Trojans beat the Hornets 20-25, 25-19, 27-29, 25-21, 16-14 for a nonconference win. No other details were available.
“All of the girls worked hard and played amazing volleyball,” Raft River coach Branden Severe said in an email.
Raft River will play at Valley on Tuesday, and Declo will play at Wendell the same day.
