Girls basketball
Buhl 44, American Falls 29
AMERICAN FALLS — The Indians overcame a deficit at the end of the first half to earn a 15-point win over American Falls on Friday.
After an even first quarter, the Beavers took a two-point advantage into halftime. However, the Indians outscored American Falls, 29-12, in the second half, cruising to a comfortable win.
“Our effort was pretty good,” Buhl head coach Dan Hill said. “It was a bit sloppy coming out of the holiday break but we focused and executed better in the second half.”
Senior McKenna Lively led the Indians with 12 points, while fellow senior Kyra Azevedo chipped in 10.
Buhl (5-9) will play at Filer on Tuesday.
Minico 50, Pocatello 37
POCATELLO — The Spartans nabbed a conference win over Pocatello on Friday, beating the Indians by 13 points.
Senior Taylia Stimpson led the way for the Spartans, pouring in 20 points. She was the only Minico player in double figures, although junior Bailey Black added nine and seniors Madison Vorwaller and Claire Boettcher each had six.
Minico (10-5, 6-2) will host Burley on Wednesday.
Burley 27, Twin Falls 25
BURLEY — The Bobcats narrowly defeated conference foe Twin Falls on Friday. No other details were available.
Burley (4-12, 4-6) will play at Minico on Wednesday. Twin Falls (5-7, 4-4) hosts Bishop Kelly on Saturday.
Filer 53, Canyon Ridge 28
FILER — Filer sophomore Ella Fischer finished an all-around good game combining 16 points, eight rebounds and seven steals and junior Sophia Bartholomew came close to a double-double with 10 points and nine boards sparking the Wildcats in the non-conference win over the Riverhawks. Senior Alexa Thomas tallied seven points for Canyon Ridge.
“We were able to be aggressive with our press,” said Filer coach Mike Amaya. ”The press got us going in the second half causing us to get steals for layups.”
Filer (6-6, 2-1 SCIC) hosts Buhl on Tuesday. Canyon Ridge (1-13, 0-9 GB) travels to Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Declo 38, Gooding 31
DECLO — According to Declo coach Justin Silcock, the coaching staff asked three things of the team in the game against Gooding: rebound, make sure to get good looks on offense and play tough defense. Silcock said they accomplished each one in the win over the Senators.
Declo held Gooding scoreless in the second quarter and allowed only four points in the third period. Senior Mattie Ramsey sparked the Hornets with 23 points and senior Grace Parker finished with 12 points for the Senators.
Gooding (9-6, 2-1 SCIC) hosts Wood River on Monday and Declo (11-5, 1-0 Canyon) is at Raft River on Wednesday.
Lighthouse Christian 34, Richfield 24
RICHFIELD — The Lions moved to 2-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Tigers.
Richfield senior Emilee Prologo was the leading scorer for the game with 10 points and seven rebounds. Lighthouse Christian senior Trudy Millenkamp had a team-high seven points and sophomore Lauren Gomez added six.
“It was pretty good defensive game on both ends,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren.
Richfield (3-11, 0-2) is at Hansen on Tuesday and Lighthouse Christian (9-7, 2-0) hosts Hansen next Friday.
Murtaugh 39, Hansen 36
HANSEN — The Red Devils evened their Sawtooth Conference record to 1-1 with the road win over the Huskies. No other details were available.
Hansen (6-6, 0-2) is at Shoshone on Monday and Murtaugh (7-5) travels to Carey on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Buhl 58, Wendell 24
WENDELL — The Indians ran away with a victory over the Trojans on Friday.
Senior Adam Lauda paced the visitors with 18 points as Buhl outscored Wendell, 31-9, in the second half to earn the straightforward win.
“We’ll do our best to get better and get our young guys to step up to the challenge,” Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said.
Buhl (2-9) will play at Kimberly on Wednesday. Wendell (5-5) will host Lighthouse Christian on Monday.
Oakley 58, Shoshone 46
SHOSHONE — The Hornets jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, earning a conference win over the Indians.
Oakley led, 32-15, at halftime and extended it to 47-24 entering the final quarter. Shoshone bested the visitors in the fourth, though, outscoring Oakley, 22-11, in that frame.
“Oakley’s a great team, very fundamentally sound,” Shoshone head coach Garr Ward said.
Shoshone senior Patrick Taber led all scorers with 20 points, while senior Jake Pulispher held Oakley’s team-high with 16. Hornets senior Gannon Critchfield added 13.
Oakley (9-3, 2-0) will be at Raft River on Tuesday. Shoshone (4-5, 1-2) will travel to Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.
Lighthouse Christian 72, Richfield 26
RICHFIELD — The Lions remained unbeaten at 10-0 overall and 2-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the road win over the Tigers.
Lighthouse Christian junior Wayne Ligtenberg was the top scorer of the night with 22 points followed by junior Casper Block with 15 and junior Tyler Munsee added 11. The leading scorer for Richfield was junior Hayden Tree with eight points.
“Hayden (Tree) played well and the boys continue to compete.”,” said Richfield coach Chris Taber. “Lighthouse is hard to matchup with because they have so much talent and are so deep.”
Lighthouse Christian travels to Wendell on Monday and Richfield (0-9, 0-1) is at Hansen on Tuesday.
Horseshoe Bend 51, Camas County 46
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers dropped Friday’s contest against Horseshoe Bend by a margin of five points.
Camas County led, 15-11, after the first quarter, and outscored Horseshoe Bend, 11-9, in the second for a six-point halftime advantage. However, a big third quarter gave Horseshoe Bend a one-point lead, and the visitors extended it in the fourth.
“The second half gave them a boost,” Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said. “It was close in the fourth and we put them on the line. They made their free throws and we couldn’t hit shots.”
Senior Remington Kramer and junior Trey Smith led the Mushers with 11 points apiece. Senior Jayson Rossman added 10.
The Mushers (6-2) will host Hagerman on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.