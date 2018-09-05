Boys soccer
Buhl 2, Community School 1
BUHL — The Indians handed the Cutthroats their first loss of the season.
It was Buhl’s first win over Community School since Oct. 5, 2016, three games ago (also a 2-1 score in that win).
“This was a team to beat, a game we circle on our calendar every year. They’re the best team in our conference,” said Buhl coach Ado Mustafic. “It felt great to finally beat them.”
Community School struck first on a Buhl own goal in the first half, and the score remained 1-0 at halftime. The Indians tied it up early in the second half on a Sebastian Loza goal, and Teo Sanchez delivered the game-winner with about five minutes left.
“I knew it’d be a good game,” Mustafic said. “When we tied the game, I had a feeling we’d win.”
Buhl (3-1-1, 3-1-1) will host American Falls on Saturday, and Community School (6-1, 5-1) will host Wood River the same day.
Wendell 3, Gooding 0
WENDELL — The Trojans shut out the Senators for a High Desert Conference win.
“It was a typical Gooding-Wendell game — all out,” said Wendell coach Roger Johnson.
Christian Rodriguez scored two goals, and Harold Perez scored the other for Wendell (2-1-1, 2-1-1), which will play at Buhl on Monday.
Gooding (2-3, 2-3) will host Community School the same day.
Filer 2, Declo 1
FILER — The Wildcats held off the Hornets for a High Desert Conference win.
Declo led 1-0 at halftime, and Filer senior Andrew Ippolito tied it up at about the 50th minute. Shortly thereafter, Jesus Lopez netted the game-winner.
Filer (3-1, 3-1) will play a nonconference doubleheader against American Falls and Marsh Valley at Buhl on Saturday. Declo (0-5, 0-5) will host Kimberly on Monday.
Bliss 8, Kimberly 0
BLISS — The Bears handled the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win. No other details were available.
Bliss (2-1-2, 2-1-2) will host Mountain Home on Saturday, and Kimberly (0-5, 0-4) will play at Declo on Monday.
Girls soccer
Wendell 4, Gooding 0
WENDELL — The Trojans won 4-0 for the second time in as many games after losing their first two.
“The girls prepared all week for this game, and they came out to play,” said Wendell coach Grace Silva. “I’m very pleased the girls are making this turnaround.”
Lizbeth Alvarado scored two goals, while Jenny Diaz and Sofia Martinez each scored one. Maria Jimenez dished out two assists, and Alvarado had one.
Wendell (2-2 overall and in High Desert Conference play) will play at Buhl on Monday, and Gooding (2-2-1, 2-2-1) will play at Community School the same day.
Kimberly 6, Bliss 0
BLISS — Sophomore goalkeepers Aly Jackman and Emily Johnson helped the Bulldogs earn a High Desert Conference win.
Bella Osterman scored five goals, and fellow freshman Madison Smith scored the other. Seniors Laurel Higby, Josie Schmitz and Rebekah Durgin all tallied assists, as did sophomore Payton Jackman.
Kimberly (4-1, 3-1) will play at Declo on Monday, and Bliss (0-5, 0-5) will play at Mountain Home on Saturday.
Filer 5, Declo 1
FILER — Senior Saisha Serratos scored all five goals for the Wildcats in their High Desert Conference win.
Filer (2-2, 2-2) will play at Marsh Valley on Saturday, and Declo (2-2-1, 2-2-1) will host Kimberly on Monday.
Community School 12, Buhl 0
BUHL — The Cutthroats remained undefeated after Tuesday’s High Desert Conference blowout.
Lily Fitzgerald scored four goals, Aubrey Duffield, Maddy Dunne and Marit Kaiser each scored two and Christine Estep and Lyla Maxwell each scored one. Dunn, Estep and Crosby Boe each recorded an assist.
Community School (7-0, 6-0) will host Wood River on Saturday, and Buhl (1-4, 1-4) will play a nonconference doubleheader against American Falls and Marsh Valley at Marsh Valley the same day.
Volleyball
Gooding 3, Oakley 0
OAKLEY — The Senators sailed 25-9, 25-18, 25-15 for a nonconference win.
Grace Parker had 15 kills, and Nicole Stampke recorded 14 for the Senators (4-0), who will host Filer on Tuesday.
Oakley will play at Raft River on Thursday.
Shoshone 3, Raft River 0
SHOSHONE — The Indians rolled in their Snake River Conference opener, 25-6, 25-13, 25-20.
Shoshone junior Katrina Marsh had six kills, senior Cierra Hennings had five kills and 35 digs and senior Patti Fitzgerald added 17 assists.
Shoshone (2-3) will host Hagerman on Thursday, and Raft River (0-3) will host Oakley the same day.
