Local roundup: Spring sports kick off

Softball
Gooding 5, Kimberly 3
KIMBERLY — In the top of the fifth inning with Kimberly holding a 2-0 lead, Gooding tied things up at two when sophomore Reece Fleming doubled home a run, tying the score at 2-2. Gooding scored three unearned runs in the sixth inning for the win. Gooding senor Mallory Brown tossed seven innings to record the win, allowing four hits, 10 strikeouts and three walks. Both sophomore Reece Fleming and freshman Morgan Durham were 2-for-4, each with a double. For the Bulldogs, losing pitcher Journee Stewart pitched six innings and allowed five hits and five runs and struck out five. Presley Lyman threw one inning in relief. Addison Olson, Hailey Chapa, Kiana Bishop, and Piper Goff each collected one hit for Kimberly. Olson had a double and both Chapa and Olson had an RBI.
Buhl 8, Wood River 6
BUHL — The game between Buhl and Wood River was tied at six with the Indi-ans batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored two runs for the Indians. Junior Jamie Zimmers got the win for the Indians, going six innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out one. Caroline Seaward took the loss for Wood River, allowing seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Zimmers helped her cause with a home run. Sophomore Kaycie Theurer went 2-for-3 at for Buhl with two RBIs and junior Kya Busmann added two RBIs. For Wood River, Sariah Nilson and Bella Roberts each had two hits and Lauren Thompson had two RBIs.
Baseball
Filer 7, Marsh Valley 4
FILER — Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Wildcats tied the score at 4-4 and took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with three runs for the win. Junior Heber Jenkins got the start for Filer and lasted three and 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out five. Sophomore Wyatt Phillips threw three 1/3 innings in relief allowing one hit, with two walks and two strikeouts. Filer had eight hits. Leading the Wildcat offense were sophomore Jonah DeLeon (2-for-4) with a double and triple, sophomore Chase Rose (2-for-4) with two RBIs, junior Logan Lockwood (2-for-3) and senior Tyler Gudenau (1-for-1) with a triple and three RBIs.
Glenns Ferry 3, Declo 1
Declo 20, Glenns Ferry 5
GLENNS FERRY — In the low scoring pitcher’s duel in game 1, the Pilots were just a little better at the plate in the home win over the Hornets. Both Declo and Glenns Ferry had two hits. Senior Sayger Kidd started the game for Declo and gave up one hit, allowed three runs with four strikeouts and five walks and junior Koby Zaharias threw three innings out of the bullpen. Sophomore Tregan Zollinger and junior Gabe Mathews each had one hit for the Hornets.
In game 2, Kidd had four RBIs on two hits, junior Brogan Matthews was 2-for-3, Gabe Matthews 1-for-3 with two RBIs and sophomore Tregan Zollinger had three RBIs in the lopsided Declo win. Glenns Ferry took an early 4-2 lead in the first inning and added a single run in the third but the Hornets put up six runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. No details were available for Glenns Ferry players.
Wendell 19, Horseshoe Bend 9
Wendell 13, Horseshoe Bend 5
WENDELL — Winning pitcher of game one, Wendell junior Don Bunn, threw 3 1/3 innings allowing five hits, five runs, six strikeouts and three walks and freshman Zach Woodward tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, three hits with five strikeouts and five walks. The Trojans only had one hit each by Bunn, junior Cole Jacobson, and senior Tristan Wert. Wendell was down 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning but came out with the lead after adding six runs. The Trojans added seven more runs in the sixth inning with senior Melvin Paniagua, sophomore Aden Bunn, Don Bunn, and senior Jakob French each with RBIs in the inning. Wert had four stolen bases.
In game 2, Paniagua started for the Trojans and pitched four innings, allowing five hits, with nine strikeouts and one walk. Wert pitched one inning with two strikeouts. At the plate, Wert was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Don Bunn finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and two doubles. Both teams put a pair of runs on the board in the first inning. Wendell added three runs in the second and both teams scored once in the third and two in the fourth. Wendell added five more runs in the fifth. French had three stolen bases and Wert 2.
Golf
Buhl host @ Clear Lakes
Boys results
First: Lighthouse Christian score: 178
Collin Holloway and John Burg, 43; Kaden De Jong 45; Casper Block 47; Brandon Houser 48.
Second place: Filer score: 204
Cougar Anderson 48; Kade Alberti 50; Jesus Rodriguer 52; Kdoy Alberti 54; Luke Smith 59.
Buhl score 220:
Ryne Kelly 50; Josh Loveless 54; Daylan Peyman 56; Kade Orr 60; Tyson Henkelman 62.
Wendell score: 260
Rigo Acevedo 61; JJ Smith 65; Jacob Viera 66; Nick Johnson 68.
Gooding score 207:
Braden Brown 44; Jase Faulkner 50; Cody Graves 52; AJ Stephenson 61.
Girls results
First: Buhl score: 220
Reina Elkin 49; Zara Weaver 50; Tenlee Scott 53; Samantha Ourique 60; Lexi Couch 69.
Lighthouse Christian score: 222
Lauren Gomez 46; Maycee Holloway 51; Alicia Easterday 60; Midori Kelley 65.
Filer score: 259
Lexi Foster 60; Brenna Kelly 64; Lauren Weir 67; Aliza Schroeder 68.
Results nine-hole match hosted by Kimberly High school @ Canyon Springs.
Kimberly boys and girls both placed 1st.
Boys
Kimberly (1st place team) Score: 160
Toby Heider 37 (1st); Jameson Harper 38 (2nd); Drake Baumann 41; Connor Murphy 44; Hank Hopkins 44.
Community School (2nd place team) Score: 199
John Weekes 49; Kyle Cohen 53; Wilson Baker 48; George Murray 49 ;
Kush Krishnappa 67
Declo (3rd place team) Score: 206
Jaxon Smyer 39 (3rd); Tyler Olsen 55; Trey Andersen 55; Jordan Gailey 57.
Valley Score : 262
Jadon Johnson 57; Korben Buckey 70; Braden Buschhorn 74; Isaac Giles 64; Cesario Rosales 71
Oakley score: 268
Kade Toribaw 63; Blaise Voight 67; Ethan Toribaw 75; Matt Stringham 68; Houston Bingham 70.
Murtaugh Score: 217
Jordi Hansen 42;Kolby McClure 51; Ty Stanger 59 ; Garrett Berry 65
Girls
Kimberly (1st place team) Score: 209
Reece Garey 44 (1st); Tinllyi Plew 53; Whitney Ward 56; Marissa Callum 62; Madison Smith 56.
Declo (2nd place team) Score: 220
Jaeli Garrard 49 (3rd); Brooke Olsen 54; Kensie Darrington 61; Jaidyn Turner 56; Ella Gibby 69.
Valley Score: 230
Hannah Buschhorn 48 (2nd); Madyn Black 52; Vicky Chaires 54; Lizzy Meek 76; Angela Garcia 76.
Tennis
Twin Falls vs. Jerome
The Twin Falls girls swept Jerome, thanks to singles wins by Camille Cox, Isabel Jacobs and Shelby Traveller and a pair of doubles wins. Both mixed doubles teams earned victories as well, consisting of Kate Carter/Kurtis Christensen and Connor McQueen/Laurel Thompson.
Justin Leavens, Michael Lloyd and Cameron Couch all earned singles wins for Jerome.
Canyon Ridge 8, Gooding 3
Singles
No. 1—Amy Espinoza, Gooding, def. Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 2—Evelyn Perez, Gooding def. Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge, 6-4 , 6-2
No. 2—Bryson Butterfield, Gooding def. Asher Alexander, Canyon Ridge, 7-6 , 0-6 , 10-5
No. 1—Logan Anderson, Gooding, def. Phillip Romney, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 7-6 , 6-1
No. 3—Ashley Murillo, Gooding def. Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge, 5-7 , 4-6
No. 3—Cole Anderson, Gooding def. Hunter Barlow, Canyon Ridge, 0-6 (6), 2-6
Doubles
No. 1—Skyler Chene/Felicity Mares, Gooding, def. Zackary Nedbalek/ Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge, 6-4 , 6-4
No. 1—Dakota Sage/Alexander (AJ) Darcy, Gooding def. Tyler Greaves/Duncan Roberts, Canyon Ridge, 6-3 , 6-2
No. 2—Alan Baker, /Anthony Huber, Gooding def. Daniel Baird/Garrett Peter, Canyon Ridge, 1-6 , 6-1 , 6-2
No. 1—Jasmine Contreras/Brynlee Bingham, Gooding, def. Ashley Hansen/ Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 6-0
No. 2—Kaleigh Fox/Vanesa Contreras, Gooding def. Audrey Pryde/Sophie Bryant, Canyon Ridge, 6-7 , 6-2 , 10-5
No. 2—Nataleigh Huber/Dakar Byland, Gooding def. Landon Lloyd/Donna Paurevic, Canyon Ridge, 1-6 , 1-6
Wood River 9.5, Canyon Ridge 1.5
Singles
No. 1—Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge, def. Zoe Simon, Wood River, 7-6 , 7-5
No. 2—Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge, def. Britta Heaphy, Wood River, 6-2
No. 3—Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge def. Maddox Nickum, Wood River, 7-5 , 2-6 , 1-0
No. 1—Phillip Romney, Canyon Ridge, def. Nick Maumus, Wood River, 6-1 , 6-3
No. 2—Asher Alexander, Canyon Ridge def. Jake Simon, Wood River, 6-1 , 6-2
No. 3—Max Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. Daniel Ziesing, Wood River, 1-6 , 0-6
Doubles
No. 1—Tyler Greaves/Duncan Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Sam Laski/John Chen, Wood River 6-3, 6-4
No. 2—Jack Jensen/Garrett Peter, Canyon Ridge def. Chris Davitt/Gus Sabina, Wood River, 6-3, 6-2
No. 1—Sophie Bryant/Jafina Tubbs, Canyon Ridge def. Eva Grover/Meg Keating, Wood River, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2—Audrey Pryde/Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Jessica Popke/Danielle Nelson, Wood River, 6-3, 6-1
No. 1—Zackary Nedbalek/Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Aiden Burchmore/Penelope Weekes, Wood River, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
No. 2—Landon Lloyd/Donna Paurevic, Canyon Ridge def. Jake Gorham/Marcella Fisher, Wood River, 7-6, 6-2