Local roundup: Spring sports kick off

Baseball

Filer 7, Marsh Valley 4

FILER — Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Wildcats tied the score at 4-4 and took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with three runs for the win. Junior Heber Jenkins got the start for Filer and lasted three and 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out five. Sophomore Wyatt Phillips threw three 1/3 innings in relief allowing one hit, with two walks and two strikeouts. Filer had eight hits. Leading the Wildcat offense were sophomore Jonah DeLeon (2-for-4) with a double and triple, sophomore Chase Rose (2-for-4) with two RBIs, junior Logan Lockwood (2-for-3) and senior Tyler Gudenau (1-for-1) with a triple and three RBIs.

Glenns Ferry 3, Declo 1

Declo 20, Glenns Ferry 5

GLENNS FERRY — In the low scoring pitcher’s duel in game 1, the Pilots were just a little better at the plate in the home win over the Hornets. Both Declo and Glenns Ferry had two hits. Senior Sayger Kidd started the game for Declo and gave up one hit, allowed three runs with four strikeouts and five walks and junior Koby Zaharias threw three innings out of the bullpen. Sophomore Tregan Zollinger and junior Gabe Mathews each had one hit for the Hornets.