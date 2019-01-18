Boys basketball
Raft River 74, Hansen 49
MALTA — The Trojans blew out the Huskies for a non-conference win on Friday.
Raft River led by six after one quarter but exploded in the second to take a 42-25 advantage into the halftime break. The Trojans continued to add on, outscoring Hansen, 32-24 in the second half to notch a 25-point victory.
Senior Rylee Spencer hit four 3-pointers en route to a 28-point performance for Raft River, while junior Justin Schumann added 22. Hansen sophomore Jonathan Camarillo led the Huskies with 26.
Hansen (3-10) hosts Rimrock on Saturday. Raft River (8-5) will host Grace on Thursday.
Twin Falls 70, Burley 54
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins earned a simple win over their conference foe Burley on Friday.
Twin Falls had an eight-point lead after one quarter and a 22-8 second-quarter run gave the Bruins a 42-20 halftime advantage. They led by 26 entering the fourth and, despite Burley’s late push after the game had essentially been decided, Twin Falls won by 16.
Senior Mitchell Brizee led with 20 points and fellow senior Faust Ystueta added 17 for the Bruins. Assistant coach Shaun Walker lauded Brizee’s performance, as the 6-foot-8 post only missed one shot and “had a big night on both ends,” as the team earned a solid win.
“They’re doing what we’ve been asking them to do,” Walker said. “They’re doing the stuff we’ve been talking about in practice and it’s paying off.”
Burley (6-10, 3-6) hosts Century on Wednesday. Twin Falls (13-2, 7-2) is at Mountain Home the same day.
Minico 85, Canyon Ridge 63
RUPERT — The Spartans burst out for 31 points in the first quarter alone and carried that offensive momentum throughout the rest of the game for a win over Canyon Ridge.
“We started off well and had a good night offensively,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “Canyon Ridge played hard and shot the ball well. It was an offensive night.”
Junior Kasen Carpenter led all scorers with 21 points for the Spartans, Senior Kobe Matsen had 17, junior Phillip Boettcher pitched in 16 and senior Abe Guzman added 11 for Minico.
Canyon Ridge had a trio of players with 11, as senior Joel Enfingen and juniors Sheldon Flanary and Louie Cresto each held the high score for the Riverhawks.
Minico (13-2, 7-1) is at Pocatello on Wednesday. Canyon Ridge (5-9, 2-7) plays at Jerome the same day.
Preston 42, Jerome 30
JEROME — Despite losing to Preston (16-1, 8-1), one of the top teams in the Great Basin Conference, Jerome coach Joe Messick complimented the play of his team, stating he was super proud of their game execution and how well they played.
The Indians led at the break, 23-17, and outscored the Tigers in the second half, 19-13. Jerome senior James Slone led the Tigers with eight points.
“I felt we controlled the tempo of the game,” said Messick. “With three minutes to go we only trailed by six points but we miss a couple of free throws.”
Jerome (2-13, 1-7) hosts Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.
Kimberly 51, Gooding 41
KIMBERLY — Senior Braxton Hammond sparked the Bulldogs with 19 points, junior Peyton Bair added 13 and junior Dawson Cummins collected 11 points, helping Kimberly to remain undefeated in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference at 5-0 with the home win over the Senators.
The leading scorer for the game was sophomore Gavin Martin, who paced Gooding with 16 points.
“Gooding played pretty well,” said Kimberly coach Daren Garey. “They did a nice job.”
Kimberly (10-3, 3-0) hosts Snake River on Saturday. Gooding (0-13, 0-4) will play at Oakley on Tuesday.
Valley 55, Shoshone 40
HAZELTON — Valley moved to 5-0 in the Snake River Conference with the home win over Shoshone.
Seniors Jason Hardy and Alex Korom each scored 10 points for the Vikings and Shoshone senior Patrick Taber led all players with 13 points.
“We had ten different players that scored,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy. “It was a good all-around game. We played good team defense and worked the ball around well looking for a good shot.”
Valley (11-4, 5-0) hosts Declo on Saturday. Shoshone (6-8, 1-4) will play at Wendell on Monday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 61, Covenant 55
TWIN FALLS — The Warriors had four players in double figures and two players finished with double-doubles in the home win over Covenant.
Sophomores Joel Thompson collected 17 points and 12 rebounds and Ethan Fenderson had 11 points and 10 boards. Sophomore Evan Walker chipped in 14 points and senior Joseph Keifer added 12.
Twin Falls Christian Academy (4-7) hosts Bliss on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Shoshone 47, Wendell 21
WENDELL — The Trojans took one on the chin from the Indians in the home non-conference loss.
Seniors Cierra Hennings and Rionna Kerner were the top scorers for Shoshone with 12 points and senior Rylee Dunn led Wendell with 11 points.
Wendell (1-17, 0-2 Canyon) is at Buhl on Tuesday. Shoshone (18-1, 8-0 Snake River is at Murtaugh on Wednesday
Dietrich 47, Glenns Ferry 30
GLENNS FERRY — Glenns Ferry head coach Rick Hance said he wanted his team to make Dietrich senior Matigan Bingham work for her shots on Friday night. She did have to work for them, but she sure did find them.
Bingham dropped 28 points, thanks in large part to six 3-pointers, to lead Dietrich past the Pilots. Senior Talli Crone and junior Fabby Arevalo led Glenns Ferry with nine points apiece.
Dietrich led, 11-7 after one quarter, and 23-18 after the first half. However, the Blue Devils were able to pull away in the later stages, as Hance said his team came out flat after halftime and went 2-for-13 from the field in the fourth quarter, while Dietrich went 5-for-9 in the frame.
“That’s kinda hard to stay with them when the shots aren’t falling for us,” Hance said. “The girls worked hard, but Dietrich is an excellent team.”
Dietrich (15-2) is at Carey on Tuesday. Glenns Ferry (8-10) plays at Raft River the same day.
Richfield 47, Castleford 28
CASTLEFORD — The Tigers earned their first conference win by defeating the Wolves on Friday.
Richfield came out on fire, taking a 10-point lead after one quarter and maintaining that advantage into halftime. The Tigers added three points to their lead before the fourth and tacked on six more for a 19-point win.
Castleford head coach Jason Tverdy said his team’s struggles on offense stemmed from a lack of rebounding, as they were unable to pull down offensive boards and were essentially limited to one shot every possession.
Richfield sophomore Serena Kent led all scorers with 14 points, while Tigers senior Emilee Prologo added eight. The sophomore duo of Aubrey Mahannah and Zailee Paulson led Castleford with six points each.
Richfield (4-13, 1-4) is at Murtaugh on Tuesday. Castleford (0-16, 0-5) plays at Lighthouse Christian the same day.
Wrestling
Jerome 42, Minico 23 (From Thursday)
JEROME — 98: Hernan Dominguez (M) over Lucas Shewmaker (J) (Fall 3:20); 106: Izzy Ixta (M) over Quaid Deadmond (J) (MD 12-4); 113: Adrian Mendez (Jerome) over James Burr (M) (TF 15-0 3:22); 120: Gabriel Taboa (J) over Zak Allred (M) (Dec 5-2); 126: Ethan Borrayo (J) over Isaac Herrera (M) (SV-1 8-6); 132: Isaiah Ford (M) over Matthew Hess (J) (Fall 1:28); 138: Daniel Vega (M) over Camren Firth (J) (Dec 5-2); 145: Jakob Murillo (J) over Milton Hernandez (M) (Fall 3:26); 152: Ezekial Williamson (J) over Austin Meredith (M) (Fall 1:28); 160: Luke Arthur (M) over Jacob Wallace (J) (MD 12-4); 170: Peyton Ringling (J) over Tazyn Twiss (M) (SV-1 3-1); 182: Joseph Stevenson (J) over Nathan Long (M) (Dec 3-1); 195: Remington Winmill (J) over Jesus Ramirez (M) (MD 12-4); 220: Porter Wright (J) over Johhny Aguilar (M) (Dec 2-1); 285: Fernando Luna (J) over Mason Harwood (M) (Fall 5:06)
