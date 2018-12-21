Boys basketball
Minico 64, Ridgevue 54
NAMPA — The Spartans won their second straight game at the Warhawk Tournament, defeating the host team by 10 points on Friday.
After trailing by two at the end of one quarter, Minico outscored the Warhawks, 53-41, over the remainder of the contest.
“It was a difficult game,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “We weathered the first quarter and were able to pull it out. Back-to-back nights, it’s good to come out and get a win.”
Junior Kasen Carpenter led the way for the No. 2 Spartans with 23 points. Juniors Dillon Ball and Rylan Chandler each chipped in 11.
Minico (9-0) will face Middleton in its final game at the Warhawk Tournament on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Caldwell 42, Jerome 39
CALDWELL — The Tigers were beaten on the road in the non-conference game by the Cougars. Caldwell held the lead at the break, 20-13 and Jerome won the second half, 26-22. The Tigers were led by senior David Lloyd with 10 points.
“It was tight the whole way,” said Jerome coach Joe Messick. “They just made a few more plays than us.”
Jerome (2-8, 1-3 Great Basin) is at Burley, Thursday, Jan. 3.
Grace 49, Oakley 36
OAKLEY — The Hornets suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of the Grizzlies. Grace held a three-point edge at the half and out-scored Oakley 28-18 in the second half.
“Just one of those nights,” said Oakley coach Jeffrey Bedke. “It was a lack of defensive effort and we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We just didn’t play our game.”
Oakley had no players in double digits in the scoring column as seniors Gannon Critchfield finished with nine points and Slater Sagers had eight. Oakley (8-2, 1-0 Snake River) hosts Declo Wednesday, Jan. 2
Castleford 46, Rimrock 34
BRUNEAU — The Wolves bounced back from their loss last night to Sun Valley Community School beating the Raiders on the road.
Castleford had three players in double figures. Senior Carter Schilder scored a team-high 13 points, followed by senior Rick Aguirre with 11 points and freshman Eric Taylor added 10. The Wolves defense came out strong early holding the Raiders to a single point in the first quarter and a total of 10 for the first half.
“The boys were really focused tonight after the loss last night,” said Castleford coach AW Wells.
Castleford (4-5, 0-2 Sawtooth) is at Shoshone Wednesday, Jan. 2
Carey 43, Vision Charter 37
CALDWELL — The Panthers defeated the Golden Eagles on Friday morning in the Truckstop.com Christmas Tournament on the College of Idaho. No details were available. Carey will play New Plymouth on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Girls basketball
Oakley 32, Grace 30
OAKLEY — The Hornets had to hold off the Grizzlies all night long, but ended up victorious in a tight contest on Friday.
The Hornets held a one-point lead after the first quarter and a two-point lead at halftime. Grace managed to trim its deficit back to one point at the end of the third. However, as the Grizzlies put up 12 points in the fourth frame, the Hornets came right back with 13 to earn a hard-fought win.
Senior Mallory Beck led the way for Oakley with 11 points. Junior Kayzia Gillette added six for the Hornets.
“We had a lot of girls step up,” Oakley head coach Mark Mace said. “We had some girls playing out of position. We played hard and got a spark from our bench. They gave us some good minutes and scored for us.”
Oakley (4-8) will play next at Challis on Jan. 3.
