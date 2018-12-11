Boys basketball
Minico 73, Highland 60
RUPERT — Behind 29 points from senior Kobe Matsen, the Spartans created distance from Highland in the second half and earned a win on their first night as the No. 1 team in the new state media poll.
Matsen’s scoring explosion included an impressive breakaway dunk, while his teammates pitched in to help in the win, too. Junior Rylan Chandler poured in 16 points, junior Kasen Carpenter added 14 and senior Abe Guzman chipped in eight.
The Spartans (6-0) took a three-point lead into halftime, but outscored Highland by 10 in the second half.
“Highland battled,” Minico head coach Ty Shippen said. “It was a tough game, really physical, and a hard-fought game throughout. We kinda pulled away a little at the end.”
Minico will play at Mountain Home on Saturday.
Twin Falls 56, Mountain Home 53
TWIN FALLS — The No. 2 Bruins stormed back from a large deficit to maintain their unbeaten record with a win over Mountain Home on Tuesday.
“Mountain Home played great,” Twin Falls assistant Shaun Walker said. “They took it to us the whole night.”
The Tigers held a nine-point lead at halftime, but the Bruins began to come back with a solid third quarter and a breakout fourth.
Senior Winston Duggan knocked down a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left to give Twin Falls (6-0) a one-point lead. Then, the Tigers missed a free throw, got their own rebound, got fouled again, missed again, and Bruins senior Gage Plew grabbed the rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup to make it a three-point advantage.
Mountain Home launched a contested 3-pointer that rimmed out, much to the delight of the Bruins. Senior Mitchell Brizee led with 18, while Duggan had 12, including that big shot.
Twin Falls will be at Burley on Thursday.
Canyon Ridge 56, Jerome 50
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks picked up their first Great Basin Conference win with the home victory over the Tigers. Juniors Louie Cresto and Sheldon Flanary led the Canyon Ridge scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectfully. The top scorer for the game was Jerome senior James Slone with 26 points.
“It was a great battle between the two teams,” said Canyon Ridge coach Darrin Van Hofwegen.”The score was close thru out and both teams kept coming at each other.”
Canyon Ridge (3-2, 1-2) is at Mountain Home on Thursday. Jerome (2-4, 1-2) hosts Ridgevue on Saturday.
Century 51, Burley 37
POCATELLO — The Bobcats lost to the Diamondbacks in the Great Basin Conference matchup. No details were available. Burley (2-4, 1-2) hosts Twin Falls on Thursday.
Kimberly 74, Gooding 41
GOODING — After a tight first quarter, the Bulldogs ran away from the Senators for a victory on Tuesday.
No. 5 Kimberly led by just three after that first quarter, but outscored Gooding 53-23 over the rest of the contest. Junior Dawson Cummins led the Bulldogs (4-2) with 26 points.
Senior Cayden Loveland and sophomore Gavin Martin each led the way for Gooding (0-5) with 11 points.
The Bulldogs will play at Jerome on Wednesday. The Senators will host American Falls the same day.
Filer 73, American Falls 49
FILER — A trio of Filer players were in double figures in the Wildcats’ home win over the Beavers.
Senior Kaden Perron was the high scorer with 17 points followed by junior Teagan Anderson with 14 including three 3-pointers and senior Ethan Dionne added 10. Filer led at the break 39-27 and added 34 points in the second half holding American Falls to 21. The Wildcats won the battle of the boards, 40-19.
Filer (2-4) hosts Nampa Christian on Friday.
Declo 49, Valley 42
DECLO — The Hornets jumped out to a large lead and held off a late Valley push to earn a victory on Tuesday night.
Senior Bart Gibby led the Hornets (4-1) with 13 points, while fellow senior Keegan Duncan chipped in nine points. Senior Jason Hardy scored a game-high of 16 for Valley (3-3), while senior Zane Mussmann had eight.
Mussmann, often in double figures, was the focal point of the Declo defense, Hornets head coach Jacoby Fox said. He employed senior McKay Breshears, a few inches smaller than Mussmann, to guard him. Fox said Breshears had a stellar performance that wouldn’t show up in a box score.
“Every time we play Valley, we know we have to defend Mussmann well,” Fox said. “If he gets going, it makes them a lot tougher to beat.”
The Hornets did, as they jumped to a seven-point lead after one quarter, and held that advantage until halftime. Declo’s lead was in double figures heading into the final quarter, but Valley made a late charge.
“They started trapping and we panicked a little,” Fox said. “It was good for our guys to see. They got after us and made a good push to make it a close game.”
Declo will play at Buhl on Thursday. Valley will host Wendell on Friday.
Raft River 60, Aberdeen 36
MALTA — The Trojans coasted to a dominant victory, improving to 4-1 on the season.
Senior Rylee Spencer poured in a game-high of 25 points, thanks in large part to five 3-pointers. Junior Justin Schumann and sophomore Ryan Spaeth added 13 apiece for Raft River.
The Trojans led 35-15 at halftime and cruised from there. They’ll host Shoshone on Friday.
Shoshone 51, Carey 44
CAREY — After going down early, the Panthers continued to claw back, but could never quite bridge the gap, as the Indians earned a victory on Tuesday.
Shoshone jumped out to an eight-point lead after one quarter, but the Panthers cut it to five at halftime. However, the Indians pushed the lead to seven points after three, and held it at that distance throughout the remainder of the game.
Junior Denny Arroyo led all scorers with 16 points for Shoshone. Carey was led by junior Brigham Parke with 14 and sophomore Dallin Parke with 11.
Shoshone (2-2) will host Wendell on Wednesday. Carey (1-4) will play at Castleford on Friday.
Camas County 57, Jackpot 52
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers fell behind early, but a big second quarter and sustained success for the rest of the contest led them to a five-point win.
“We just weathered the storm,” Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said. “We got a lot of breakaways in the second half and that helped keep us ahead.”
Junior Trey Smith led the Mushers (4-1) with 21 points, while senior Remington Kramer added 15.
Jackpot took a five-point lead into the second quarter, but the Mushers outscored the visitors 17-9 and 19-15 in the second and third quarters, respectively, to take an eight-point lead into the final frame. Despite Jackpot’s 16-13 advantage in the fourth, the Mushers had built enough of a cushion to earn a victory.
Camas County will play at Richfield on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Buhl 58, Wendell 29
WENDELL — Buhl seniors Emily Gorrell led the Indians with 14 points and Monica Oviedo had 12 points in the non-conference road win over Wendell.
Sophomore Aspen Stinemates had a team-high nine points for the Trojans. Buhl held a 22-16 lead at the half but ran-away the second half scoring 36 points and holding Wendell to only 13.
“We played a tough first half going stride for stride with them,” said Wendell coach Robert Lamm. “We had a little defensive letdown in the second half.”
Buhl (3-6, 0-2 SCIC) is at Kimberly on Wednesday. Wendell (1-9) is at Declo on Thursday.
Glenns Ferry 46, Raft River 37
GLENNS FERRY — Glenns Ferry evened its Snake River Conference record to 2-2 and its overall record to 4-6 with the home win over Raft River. Pilots senior Annessa Castillo was the leading scorer for the game with 16 points and teammate junior Jaysan Self finished with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Audah Jones netted 13 points for the Trojans.
“We pretty well focused on [Kamri] Ottley, keeping her at eight points,” said Glenns Ferry coach Rick Nance. “Our scoring was pretty well spread out.”
Raft River (4-5, 0-3) is at Hansen on Saturday. Glenns Ferry (4-6, 2-2) is at the Wilder Tournament this weekend playing Green Leaf Academy on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 60, Hansen 50
Hansen — Free throws were a killer for the Huskies in the home loss to the Lions in the Sawtooth Conference game.
“We gave up 25 points at the free throw line,” said Hansen coach TeeJay Berry. “They shot 42 free throws.”
Sophomore Lauren Gomez paced Lighthouse Christian with 17 points including three 3-pointers and senior Trudy Millenkamp tossed in 16 with two 3-pointers. Hansen had three players in double figures with junior Cassie Gibson leading with 13 followed by senior Kendy Kenney with 12 and junior Rakel Williams had 11.
Lighthouse Christian (4-5) hosts Richfield on Wednesday. Hansen (4-3) is at Dietrich on Thursday.
From Monday
Twin Falls 37, Wood River 35 (OT)
HAILEY — Junior Morgan Cargile’s 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field bolstered the Bruins in a close road victory in overtime over the Wolverines.
The Bruins fell behind by eight points after one quarter, but a 9-0 second quarter performance gave them a one-point lead at halftime. The Wolverines tied it up after three, and a 7-7 battle in the fourth sent the two teams to an extra period, during which the Bruins had a 6-4 advantage.
Sophomore Brinley Iverson came up big with 11 rebounds and four steals, to go along with four points. Junior Kaitlynn Ayers and senior Aubrey Stansberry also had four points each for Twin Falls.
The Bruins (4-5, 3-3)are at Highland on Friday. The Wolverines (3-6, 2-5) will compete in the Nampa Holiday Tournament, beginning on Thursday.
From Saturday
Boys basketball
Wendell 50, Murtaugh 46; Murtaugh 53, Oakley 52
MURTAUGH — Red Devils senior Gio Zavala and junior Kolby McClure led the way with 11 points apiece, while junior Kade Setoki chipped in seven in a close defeat at the hands of Wendell.
Later that night, Murtaugh (4-2) handed Oakley (4-1) its first loss of the season with a balanced scoring effort. Zavala led with 12, senior Tyler Chatelain added 11, senior Graden Dimond and Setoki each had 10, while McClure scored eight.
Assistant coach Matt Miller said the Red Devils had 26 offensive rebounds against Oakley, which helped them come back from an eight-point deficit in the third quarter to win a down-to-the-wire game.
“Our guys just performed very well on defense,” Miller said.
Murtaugh will host Lighthouse Christian on Friday. Oakley hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.
Lighthouse Christian 72, Liberty Charter 61
NAMPA — The Lions defeated the Patriots on Saturday with five players in double figures. Junior Tyler Munsee led the charge with 17 points, Casper Block added 14 and sophomore Collin Holloway had 13, including four 3-pointers. Juniors Peyton Lookingbill and Alex Shetler each had 10.
“We had a balanced scoring attack,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee.” They played us very tough and made us work up and down the court. It was a good win for us against a very good team.”
Lighthouse Christian is 6-0 and hosts Richfield on Wednesday.
