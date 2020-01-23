Thursday
Boys basketball
Camas County 71, Hansen 61
HANSEN — Trey Smith poured in 34 points, including 17 in the second quarter, and Breken Clarke had 18 points for the Mushers.
“We played really hard," Camas County coach Jamon Frostenson said. "We made some mistakes, especially early on, and we’re halfway through the season, so there’s a lot of growth curve left. But overall I was really happy with the effort.”
Jonathan Camarillo scored 22 points to lead Hansen, 18 of which came in the second half. Tom Gibson added 12, and Salvador Camarillo finished with 11.
CAMAS COUNTY (71)
Dawson Kramer 8, Breken Clarke 18, Colby Thompson 8, Trey Smith 34, Brayden Ashmead 2.
HANSEN (61)
Cruz Huizar 7, Jonathan Camarillo 22, Jacob Pittman 2, Sam Wayment 8, Tom Gibson 12, Salvador Camarillo 11.
Burley 45, Twin Falls 43
BURLEY — Twin Falls missed a potential game-winning three-pointer with one second remaining, and Burley held on for the win. Jace Whiting led the Bobcats with 21 points while Nick Swensen had 10 points for the Bruins. Riley Hubsmith had eight, and Mason Swafford added seven.
Wood River 66, Century 61
HAILEY — Johnny Radford's 31 points led the Wolverines to a close win.
WOOD RIVER (66)
Johnny Radford 31, Brogan Ros 3, Davis Ros 15, Walter Kriesien 13, Elias Svennungsen 4.
Minico 64, Canyon Ridge 43
TWIN FALLS — Four seniors led the Spartans over the Riverhawks in the Great Basin Conference win. Kasen Carpenter led all players with 21 points, Rylan Chandler added 14, Phillip Boettcher had 11 and Dillon Ball had 10. Seniors Louie Cresto tossed in 11 points and Bam Kondracki added 10 for Canyon Ridge. Minico (11-4, 6-2) hosts Pocatello and Canyon Ridge (7-8, 3-6) hosts Jerome on Wednesday.
MINICO (64)
Kent Merrill 2, Brevin Trenkle 3, Dillon Ball 10, Kasen Carpenter 21, Phillip Boettcher 11, Rylan Chandler 14, Connor Stocking 2, Grayson Harwood 1
CANYON RIDGE (43)
River Osen 3, Adam Salhi 1, Sheldon Flanary 4, Aaron Barnes 1, Steven Garrett-Lagrone 2, Bam Kondracki 10, Brody Osen 9, Ryker Holtzen 2, Louie Cresto 11
Filer 42, Buhl 34
BUHL — Senior Austin Jarolimek, senior Miguel Perez and junior Kelson Gilett each scored eight points in the Wildcats win over the Indians in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. Buhl senior Jade Juker was the top scorer for the night with 14 points. Buhl (2-12, 0-3) is at Wood River on Monday and Filer (6-8, 2-0) is at Kimberly on Tuesday.
FILER (42)
Teagan Anderson 3, Kelson Gilett 8, Brinson Rountree 6, Austin Jarolimek 8, Austin Perkins 4, Joseph Bertao 2, Miguel Perez 8, Tegun Tews 3
BUHL (34)
Drexler Jaynes 2, Eli Azevedo 2, Jake Kelsey 9, Joe Armitage 4, Jade Juker 14, Jabe Bennett 3
Murtaugh 56, Castleford 35
MURTAUGH — Senior Kade Setoki scored 19 points and senior Kolby McClure had 16 in the Red Devils Sawtooth Conference home win over the Wolves. Castleford sophomore Eric Taylor tied Setoki for game-high honors with 19 points. Castleford (2-9, 2-5) will host Rockland on Friday. Murtaugh (11-4, 4-1) is at Dietrich on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 75, Hagerman 14
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian seniors Logan Stephens had 22 points and Casper Block followed with 21 in the Sawtooth Conference win by the Lions over the Pirates. Hagerman (3-11, 0-7) is at Sho-Ban on Friday and Lighthouse Christian (13-4, 6-0) is at Camas County on Tuesday.
HAGERMAN (14)
AB Salas 3, Alex Gonzalez 5, Derek Herrington 6
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (75)
Casper Block 21, Parker Hills 4, Alex Shetler 2, Logan Stephens 22, Chance Gaskill 1, Kevin Holliday 4, Collin Holloway 5, Clay Silva 5, Amando Carlson 4
Dietrich 85, Sun Valley Community School 42
DIETRICH — Junior Brady Power led the Blue Devils with 17 points, senior Kyler Robertson had 16, senior Raygn Robertson added 14, junior Manuel Cabrera had 12 and sophomore Jett Shaw tossed in 11 in the Dietrich win over Sun Valley Community School in the Sawtooth Conference game. Sophomore Braden Buchanan led the Cutthroats with 11 points. Dietrich (10-3, 5-1) is at Camas County on Saturday. Sun Valley Community School (0-6, 0-5) hosts Carey on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Carey 37, Richfield 15
CAREY — The Panthers improved to 14-1 overall and 7-0 in the Sawtooth Conference with the home win over the Tigers. Carey junior Shaylee Farnsworth was the leading scorer for the game with nine points and Richfield senior Kyndyl Allen led her team with six points. Richfield (4-12, 2-4) hosts Valley on Friday. Carey (14-1, 7-0) hosts Castleford on Thursday.
RICHFIELD (15)
Serena Kent 5, Mackenzie Riley 2, Emma Telford 2, Kyndyl Allen 6
CAREY (37)
Shaylee Farnsworth 9, Noelia Cruz 8, Bailie Morey 6, Kourtney Black 2, Kylie Wood 8, Felicity Black 4
Glenns Ferry 37, Shoshone 33
GLENNS FERRY — The host Pilots got 16 points from senior Aly Samano in the Snake River Conference victory over the Indians. Shoshone freshman Karlie Chapman led both teams with 17 points. Shoshone (2-14, 0-7) host Wendell on Saturday. Glenns Ferry (6-13, 4-3) hosts Raft River on Tuesday.
SHOSHONE (33)
Ashlee Gage 4, Kaci Kelley 5, Karlie Chapman 17, Destiny Rodriguez 1, Suzy Juarez 2, Suzette Rodriquez 4
GLENNS FERRY (37)
Jazmin Vergara 2, Aly Samano 16, Fabby Arevalo 8, LeaBeth Hance 4, Cierra Nielson 7
Murtaugh 63, Castleford 57
MURTAUGH — Murtaugh senior Leslye Tapia scored a team-high 14 points and sophomore Kynzlee Jensen had 11 in the Red Devils home Sawtooth Conference win over the Wolves. The top scorer for the night was Castleford junior Zailee Poulson with 23 points. Murtaugh (11-5, 3-2) is at Raft River on Friday. Castleford (6-6, 2-3) hosts Lighthouse Christian on Saturday.
Hansen 48, Camas County 41
HANSEN — The Huskies had a strong third quarter, outscoring Camas 18-7, and they hit four three-pointers in the period. Sidney Bruizuela led Hansen with 14 points, and Cassie Gibson added nine.
Alyssa Whittle had 22 points, including four three-pointers, to lead Camas County.
CAMAS COUNTY (41)
Rayann Martin 4, Aisha Clrke 2, Ashly Botz 11, Laura Thompson 4, Alyssa Whittle 22.
HANSEN (48)
Aubrey Peters 2, Mari Bjorneberg 4, Cassie Gibson 9, Ryleigh Ferguson 5, Hannah Skinner 6, Rakel Williams 8, Sidney Brizuela 14.
Raft River 50, Oakley 45
OAKLEY — Raft River finished strong with a 15-5 win in the fourth quarter. Kamri Ottley led the Trojans with 13 points while Kaybree Christensen added 12. Keely Cranney scored 16 points to lead the Hornets.
“It was a great game with a great atmosphere,” Oakley coach Matt Payton said.
Oakley fell to 7-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
OAKLEY (45)
Keely Cranney 16, Kayzia Gillette 8, Lyzan Gillette 3, Allison Hardy 1, Hope Payton 7, Falon Bedke 2, Kylan Jones 8.
RAFT RIVER (50)
Kamri Ottley 13, Kaybree Christensen 12, Braylee Heaton 9, Marie Branch 2, Karlee Christensen 9, Macie Larsen 5.
Kimberly 57, Gooding 40
KIMBERLY — Hailey Chapa scored 14 points to lead Kimberly, Meg Walker had 12, and Tynilly Plew had 11. Laney Owen scored 15 to lead the Senators.
Men’s basketball
Utah State University Eastern 67, CSI 61: Mike Hood had 21 points and five rebounds for the Golden Eagles, Maurice Barnett had 19 points and six rebounds, and Kendall McHugh pitched in with six points, six assists and four rebounds. CSI is 13-10 on the season.
Women’s basketball
Utah State University Eastern 70, CSI 53: Petra Farkas led CSI with 14 points and six rebounds. The Golden Eagles are 15-7 on the season.
