Boys basketball
Camas County 71, Hansen 60
SHOSHONE — Camas County junior Trey Smith had a huge night on multiple fronts as he powered the Mushers past the Huskies and into the district championship game.
Smith scored a game-high of 37 points and hit the 1,000-point milestone in his career as he also grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out four assists and added three steals for the Mushers. Senior Remington Kramer had 12 points and freshman Breken Clarke chipped in 11.
Senior Paxton Stimpson led Hansen with 25 points and sophomore Jonathan Camarillo added 22.
The Mushers led, 16-12, after one quarter and went on an 18-8 run before halftime to take a 34-20 lead into the break. Hansen outscored Camas County, 40-37, in the second half, but the Mushers’ early lead was enough to keep them in front.
“We played pretty well and had some fast break points [early],” Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said. “We were able to maintain it the rest of the game.”
Camas County 15-5 will face Lighthouse Christian in the district title game on Wednesday. Hansen (9-13) will take on Carey on Tuesday.
Buhl 46, Filer 42
BUHL — The Indians advanced to the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship game by earning a tight win over Filer on Monday.
Buhl outscored Filer, 10-6, in the first, but the Wildcats turned it on in the second quarter, going on a 19-10 run and ending the half with a 25-20 lead. However, Buhl outscored the Wildcats, 26-17, in the second half to regain the lead and hold on for the win.
Senior Garrett Bowman led all scorers with 21 points for Buhl, while senior Adam Lauda added 13. Senior Kaden Perron had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Filer, and junior Austin Jarolimek added nine points.
Buhl (10-14) will play Kimberly in the district title game on Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho. Filer’s season ends at Filer 10-13.
Raft River 60, Shoshone 48
MURTAUGH — The Trojans topped the Indians on Monday to keep moving in the Snake River Conference tournament. No other details were available.
Raft River (11-11) will face Glenns Ferry at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday. Shoshone’s season ends at 6-16.
Carey 63, Castleford 57
SHOSHONE — The Panthers kept their season alive by defeating Castleford in the Sawtooth Conference tournament on Monday.
The Panthers led, 20-16, after one quarter and 38-32 at halftime. A 6-4 run in the third quarter gave the Panthers an eight-point lead, so, when Castleford outscored Carey, 21-19, in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough damage to keep the Panthers from moving on in the tournament.
“We’re still breathing,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “That’s what counts.”
Sophomore Hunter Smith led the way for Carey with 21 points, while junior Brigham Parke had 18 and sophomore Dallin Parke had 12. Freshman Eric Taylor led Castleford with 25 points and senior Kolby Taylor had 10.
Carey (9-13) will face Hansen on Tuesday. Castleford’s season ends at 7-16.
Dietrich 62, Hagerman 45
SHOSHONE — The Blue Devils will play at least one more game this season after defeating Hagerman on Monday.
The Pirates held a 12-11 advantage after the first quarter, but Dietrich exploded in the second frame, outscoring Hagerman, 25-15, to take a 36-27 lead into halftime. Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill said the team couldn’t knock down shots to start, but changed the style of play to grow into the game.
“We usually like to run, but got away with something else tonight,” Dill said.
The Blue Devils outscored Hagerman, 26-18, in the second half, putting the game to bed. Dill noted it was good to get a number of reserve players on the floor by the end of the contest, as well.
Sophomore Brady Power led all scorers with 18 points. Junior Kyler Robertson had 16 and junior Raygn Robertson added 11. Hagerman junior Bryant Osborne led the Pirates with 14 points. Juniors Chris Belem and AB Salas each had 11.
Dietrich (8-14) will face Murtaugh in a loser-out game on Tuesday. Hagerman’s season ends at 7-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.