Boys basketball
Shoshone 64, Carey 61
SHOSHONE — Thanks to some vital free throws down the stretch, the Indians were able to stave off Carey in a non-conference victory on Monday.
Shoshone took a five-point lead after one quarter, and extended it to seven at halftime, leading, 29-22, at the break. Carey cut back into the Shoshone lead after a 19-13 third-quarter run, and all was set up for the one-point game to be decided in the fourth frame.
The Indians' lead held firm enough that it came down to fouling from the Panthers, and the hosts were able to convert their free throws to outscore Carey, 22-20, in the final frame and earn a three-point win.
Junior Denny Arroyo paced Shoshone with 20 points, while fellow junior Andrew Sant added 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Carey sophomore Dallin Parke had a game-high of 23 points, while junior Brigham Parke chipped in 22 for the Panthers.
Carey (4-10) hosts Hansen on Tuesday. Shoshone (6-7) plays at Valley on Friday.
Girls basketball
Gooding 39, Buhl 26
BUHL — The Senators came out on top in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference battle on Monday.
Gooding got the best of the first quarter by jumping to a four-point lead, but Buhl answered back in the second by cutting that advantage to just one, as the Senators led, 17-16, entering the break.
Buhl head coach Dan Hill said he felt his team frustrated Gooding defensively a bit in the first, but two 3-pointers from Senators senior Laken Wolf in the third quarter got the ball rolling for Gooding.
"We had trouble trying to make that back up," Hill said.
Gooding outscored Buhl, 10-2, in the third quarter and 12-8 in the fourth to head home with a 13-point victory.
Buhl senior Emily Gorrell led all scorers with 16 points. Gooding seniors Grace parker and Riley Comstock had nine points apiece to lead the Senators.
Gooding (12-6, 3-1) will play at Kimberly on Thursday. Buhl (5-12, 0-6) hosts Canyon Ridge on Friday.
Dietrich 62, Castleford 30
CASTLEFORD — The Blue Devils won their conference tilt with the Wolves comfortably.
Castleford head coach Jason Tverdy said his team struggled on the boards against Dietrich, while the visitors were a tough team to play against.
"Hats off to Dietrich coaches," Tverdy said. "That's a really disciplined team."
Castleford (0-14, 0-3) is at Hagerman on Tuesday. Dietrich (13-2, 4-1) will host Camas County on Thursday.
Wrestling
Filer 48, Wendell 30
FILER — 98: Wyatt Flick (W) over (F) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Dylan Curry (F) over (W) (For.) 120: Kyle Sears (W) over Elliot Pastoor (F) (Fall 0:54) 126: Jaimen Swainston (F) over (W) (For.) 132: Arath Chavez (F) over (W) (For.) 138: Edward Pastoor (F) over (W) (For.) 145: Tom Henderhan (F) over (W) (For.) 152: Teegan Dunn (W) over Heber Jenkins (F) (Fall 1:01) 160: Ethan Priebe (W) over (F) (For.) 170: Owenn Meyer (F) over (W) (For.) 182: Skyler Moore (F) over (W) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Ben Orozco (W) over (F) (For.) 285: Michael McKay (F) over Kevin Green (W) (Fall 1:03)
