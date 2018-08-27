The Pickleball Association of Twin Falls was well represented on the medal stand at the Idaho Senior Games this past weekend in the Boise area, and Magic Valley participants earned gold medals in three cases.
Jill Skeem, of Kimberly, and Dede Morris, of Hailey, won gold in the women’s doubles 60-64 age bracket. Skeem also earned a silver with Steve Nelson, of Twin Falls, in the mixed doubles 60-64 bracket. In the 60-64 men’s doubles, Nelson and Todd Molitor, of Kimberly, won the gold medal, as did Bruce Robinson (Twin Falls) in the 60-64 men’s singles competition.
Ken and DeAnn Campbell, of Burley, took bronze in the 55-59 mixed doubles bracket, and Jerry Michener (Twin Falls) and Butch Quigley (Buhl) placed third in the 70-74 age group.
All of those local medalists qualified to compete in the National Senior Games, which will take place in Albuquerque, N.M., in June 2019.
Girls soccer
Kimberly 5, Filer 0
FILER — The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 and earned their first High Desert Conference win of their inaugural season.
Bella Osterman scored four goals, with three assists from Madison Smith and one from Bekah Boren. Smith scored the other goal for Kimberly, which will host Buhl on Wednesday.
Filer (1-2, 1-2) will host Declo next Wednesday.
Declo 5, Buhl 2
BUHL — The Hornets cruised to a High Desert Conference win.
Kelli Downey, Mateya Gentry, Kennedi Littledike, Carley Muir and Xochitl Ruiz scored for Declo (2-1, 2-1), which will host Gooding next Wednesday.
Kyra Azevedo and Natasha Tiexeira scored for Buhl (1-2, 1-2), which will play at Kimberly this Wednesday.
Gooding 5, Bliss 1
BLISS — The Senators rolled to their second straight High Desert Conference victory.
Aisha Clarke scored twice, while Jocelyne Rios, Jessica Torres and Ana Mexicano each scored one for Gooding, which will play at Declo on Wednesday.
Bliss (0-3, 0-3) will play at Wendell the same day.
Community School 10, Wendell 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats improved to 5-0 (4-0 in High Desert Conference play) with Monday’s blowout win.
Lily Fitzgerald scored three goals, Christine Estep and Crosby Boe each had two and Marit Kaiser, Lyla Maxwell and Maddy Dunn each netted one.
Community School will host Gooding next Tuesday, and Wendell (0-2, 0-2) will host Bliss this Wednesday.
Boys soccer
Buhl 2, Declo 0
BUHL — The Indians won their first game of the season in Monday’s High Desert Conference matchup.
Teo Sanchez scored both goals for Buhl (1-1-1, 1-1-1), which will play at Kimberly on Wednesday.
Filer 9, Kimberly 0
FILER — The Wildcats trounced the Bulldogs for a High Desert Conference win.
Oscar Perez scored two goals, while Jesus Lopez, Josh Lemus, Tristan Sullivan, Martin Perez, Jose Perez, Josiah Elliott and Joseph Bertao each scored one for Filer (2-1, 2-1), which will host Declo on Wednesday.
Kimberly (0-3, 0-2) will host Buhl the same day.
Bliss 4, Gooding 0
BLISS — The Bears shut out the Senators for a High Desert Conference win. No other details were available.
Bliss (1-1-1, 1-1-1) will play at Wendell on Wednesday, and Gooding (1-1, 1-1) will play at Declo the same day.
Community School 3, Wendell 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats remained undefeated after Monday’s High Desert Conference win.
Ridley Lindstrom scored two goals, and Fletcher Stumph scored the other for Community School (5-0, 4-0), which will host Gooding next Tuesday.
Wendell (1-1, 1-1) will host Bliss this Wednesday.
Volleyball
Filer 3, American Falls 0
FILER — The Wildcats rolled to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 nonconference win.
Jaylee Bingham had six aces, and Ella Fisher had five kills for Filer, which will host Declo on Tuesday.
Late Saturday
Swimming
Wood River Invitational
Team scores
Boys: 1. Jerome 98, 2. Twin Falls 87, 3. Canyon Ridge 74, 4. Wood River 50, T-5. Mini-Cassia 43, T-5. Kimberly 43, 7. Mountain Home 41, 8. Vision Charter 28, 9. Hillcrest 24, 10. Gooding 11, 11. Minico 1
Girls: 1. Wood River 112, 2. Kimberly 105, 3. Mini-Cassia 102, 4. Twin Falls 44, 5. Jerome 40, 6. Hillcrest 34, 7. Canyon Ridge 20, 8. Mountain Home 18, 9. Vision Charter 2
Individual winners
Girls 200 medley relay: Mini-Cassia, 2:10.11
Boys 200 medley relay: Jerome, 1:59.56
Girls 200 freestyle: Addy Larson, KIM, 2:12.84
Boys 200 freestyle: Jackson Brown, JER, 2:09.53
Girls 200 IM: Maggie Deal, WR, 2:36.41
Boys 200 IM: Zach Deal, WR, 2:04.96
Girls 50 freestyle: Bailey Johnson, KIM, 27.00
Boys 50 freestyle: Riccardo Moschar, VC, 23.53
Girls 100 butterfly: Anna Cook, MH, 1:02.63
Boys 100 butterfly: Riccardo Moschar, VC, 1:00.47
Girls 100 freestyle: Taylor Dorland, WR, 1:01.34
Boys 100 freestyle: Mason Mumford, TF, 59.22
Girls 500 freestyle: Maggie Deal, WR, 5:54.00
Boys 500 freestyle: Patrick Obst, TF, 5:47.19
Girls 200 freestyle relay: Kimberly, 1:57.22
Boys 200 freestyle relay: Wood River, 1:46.47
Girls 100 backstroke: Sam Gilman, HILL, 1:16.72
Boys 100 backstroke: Tyler Pittock, JER, 1:06.50
Girls 100 breaststroke: Tyree Thomson, MINI, 1:15.28
Boys 100 breaststroke: Zach Deal, WR, 1:02.16
Girls 400 freestyle relay: Wood River, 4:27.69
Boys 400 freestyle relay: Jerome, 3:54.67
Golf
Con Paulos Chevrolet Classic
Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Jerome Country Club
Champ. Flight
1st Gross 128 Conner Lee / Matthew Frank
2nd Gross 133 Dan Western / Tyler Billings
3rd Gross 140 Jeff Dunn / Michael Garcia
1st Net 124 Matt Turbeville / Sam Osborn Jr.
1st Net 124 Chase Schaniel / Hank Wills
3rd Net 125 Elmer Burnham / Byron Burnham
First Flight
1st Gross 147 Zach Patterson / Derek Peterman
1st Gross 147 Bryan Harris / Jacob Hall
3rd Gross 148 Mark Martin / Eddy Lekkerkerk
1st Net 121 Kim Lee / Sage Lee
2nd Net 129 Marty Mangum / Todd Rothfuss
3rd Net 131 Allen Swan / Sam Osborn Sr.
Women’s Flight
1st Gross 154 Dennis Chandler / Jennifer Chandler
2nd Gross 164 Nicole Rutledge / Lisa Paulos
1st Net 140 Janet Cantor / Diane Philbin
2nd Net 154 Valerie Everton / Debbie Van England
