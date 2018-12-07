Girls basketball
Gooding 50, Declo 47 (OT)
GOODING — A wild back-and-forth game with big-time swings for each team ended in Gooding’s favor after an overtime period had to be played.
The Senators took a 16-0 lead after one quarter and appeared destined for an easy victory, but Declo didn’t quite let them have it, hanging around the rest of the game and outscoring Gooding 22-10 in the final quarter.
“The girls never gave up,” Declo coach Justin Silcock said. “They fought back when they were down. The girls showed a lot of character.”
However, after that period put the teams on level terms, the Senators just edged the Hornets 7-4 in the overtime frame.
“We stayed strong and fought through the end and were able to pull out a win,” Gooding head coach Benjamin Rayfield said.
Senior Laken Wolf led Gooding with 16, while fellow senior Grace Parker chipped in 14. Declo junior Sydney Ramsey had a game-high 19 points, and senior Mattie Ramsey added 14.
The Senators (7-2) will play at Filer on Thursday. Declo (6-3) will host Wendell the same day.
Snake River 51, Buhl 35
BUHL — The Indians were defeated by the visiting Panthers. Senior Kyra Azevedo had a team-high 11 points and Monica Oviedo added nine.
“The girls played hard and cut the leads down but then Snake River would hit some threes and pull ahead again,” said Buhl coach Dan Hill.
Buhl (2-6, 0-2 SCIC) is at Wendell on Tuesday.
Oakley 40, Wendell 26
MURTAUGH — Oakley defeated Wendell in the opening game of the Murtaugh Christmas Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon.
Senior Mallory Beck was the leading scorer with 10 points for the Hornets and sophomore Aspen Stinemates led the Trojans with eight points.
Oakley plays Rockland at 9 am and Murtaugh at 6 pm. Wendell faces Murtaugh at 12 pm and Rockland at 3 pm on Saturday.
Dietrich 48, Richfield 30
RICHFIELD — Dietrich took a 31-15 lead at the half and never let down in the Sawtooth Conference matchup with Richfield. The Tigers kept it close in the second half but had gotten down a little too far to make up the difference.
“They started up hot and got up on us a little too much,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren. “We played a better second half.”
Dietrich senior Brianna Astle led both teams with 18 points and Richfield senior
Shelby Buckner finished with nine points. Richfield (2-6) is at Raft River on Saturday. Dietrich (7-1) hosts Hansen on Thursday.
Rockland 46, Murtaugh 41 (OT)
MURTAUGH — The host Red Devils were defeated by the Bulldogs in overtime at the Murtaugh Christmas Basketball Tournament.
Senior Jenna Benites was the top scorer for Murtaugh with 14 points followed by Alissa Chatelain with seven points and 10 rebounds and sophomore Alisson Nebeker also had seven points.
The two teams were tied 29-all at the end of regulation and Rockland won the overtime 7-2. Murtaugh plays Wendell at noon and Oakley at 6 on Saturday.
Hagerman 54, Ririe 52
PRESTON — The Pirates are now 1-1 in the Preston Tournament after defeating the Ririe Bulldogs.
Hagerman had two seniors recording double-doubles in the win. Elly Yore was the high scorer with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Alana Floyd led the Pirates with 15 rebounds and 18 points. Hagerman trailed 31-17 at the break but outscored Ririe 37-21 in the second half for the two-point win.
“We started out flat after we put alot into the game yesterday against Bountiful,” said Hagerman coach Derrick Lyons. “Our shots finally started to fall in the second half. Ririe is a well-coached team that was a tough match.”
Hagerman will face Marsh Valley at 12:40 on Saturday.
Twin Falls Christian Academy 40, Camas County 31
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls Christian Academy picked up a home victory over Camas County.
“The girls came out with a great effort tonight,” said TFCA coach Kyler Gardner. “We put a lot of pressure on them causing turnovers.”
The Warriors were led by freshman Grace Bolyard with 11 points, senior Rese Walker added eight points and senior Abbie Nedrow pulled down 12 boards. Junior Ashlynn Whittle led the Mushers with eight points and freshman Ashly Botz had six.
Camas County (2-4) is at Richfield on Thursday. Twin Falls Christian Academy (3-4) is at Bliss on Friday, Dec. 14
Carey 41, Glenns Ferry 11
CAREY — The Panthers throttled the Pilots by 30 points on Friday night. No other details were available.
Boys basketball
Minico 54, Burley 41
BURLEY — The Spartans got a big performance from senior Kobe Matsen to help propel them past the Bobcats in a conference battle.
Matsen scored 24 points, while junior Rylan Chandler added 18 for Minico (5-0, 3-0). Burley (1-3, 1-1) was led by the junior duo of Jace Whiting and Ethan Gibbons, who pitched in 17 and 12 points, respectively.
The Bobcats jumped out to a one-point lead after the first quarter, but Minico quickly turned it around. Head coach Ty Shippen said the Spartans went on a 20-5 run from the end of the first quarter through the second to turn the game around.
“They jumped on us early,” Shippen said. “The guys did a much better job defensively and kinda locked down.”
Minico will host Highland on Tuesday. Burley will host Caldwell on Saturday.
Jerome 62, Wood River 57 (OT)
HAILEY — Jerome evened its Great Basin Conference record at 1-1 with the overtime road over Wood River.
Senior James Slone finished with 22 points, junior Xander Whitby scored 21 and senior David Lloyd added 11 for the Tigers. The top scorer for the game was Wolverine junior Johnny Radford with 25 points followed by teammate senior Brayden Olson with 15.
Wood River (1-2, 0-1) hosts Preston on Saturday. Jerome (2-3, 1-1) is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 48, Filer 45
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks held on to pull to .500 on the season at 2-2 with a win over Filer.
Canyon Ridge jumped out to an early six-point lead, only to be outscored by Filer (1-4) by one point in each of the next three quarters. Still, that cushion was enough, and the Riverhawks snagged a win.
“They had a look at the end but we played really good defense against their last-second chances,” Canyon Ridge head coach Darren Vanhofwegen said.
Senior Avery Rambur led the Riverhawks with 12 points, while junior Loui Cresto added 11. Senior Kaden Perron had 10 for the Wildcats.
Canyon Ridge hosts Jerome on Tuesday. Filer will host American Falls the same day.
Snake River 52, Kimberly 51
BLACKFOOT — Kimberly juniors Dawson Cummins put down 14 points and Brant Etherington tossed in 11 in the two-point road loss to Snake River.
The Bulldogs trailed 28-27 at the half but outscored the Panthers 28-24 in the second half.
Kimberly (3-2) is at Gooding on Tuesday.
Oakley 62, Wendell 33
MURTAUGH — A 32-point second quarter propelled the Hornets to a blowout win over the Trojans.
Senior Slater Sagers led the way with 14, senior Jake Pulsipher added 12, and the senior/junior duo of Gannon Critchfield and Chandler Jones scored eight apiece.
The Hornets (3-0) were up nine after one quarter, then took a 46-13 lead into halftime after their breakout second quarter. The Trojans fell to 1-2 with the loss.
Oakley and Wendell will play both Rockland and Murtaugh on Saturday at the Murtaugh Holiday Tournament.
Rockland 56, Murtaugh 52 (OT)
MURTAUGH — Despite 26 points on seven 3-pointers by Murtaugh junior Kolby McClure, the Red Devils fell to Rockland in overtime.
Senior Gio Zavala had 13 points and senior Graden Dimond added 10 in the effort, as the Red Devils came back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to send the game into an extra period.
“Our boys just fought back,” Murtaugh assistant coach Matt Miller said.
The Red Devils (3-1) will face Oakley and Wendell at the Murtaugh Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Camas County 57, Twin Falls Christian Academy 39
TWIN FALLS — The visitors from Fairfield picked up a road win with the victory over the Warriors.
Camas County senior Remington Kramer and Twin Falls Christian Academy sophomore Evan Walker shared game-high honors with 19 points. Junior Trey Smith followed Remington with 18 points, senior Jaydon Rossman added 10 and Walker had 12 rebounds.
Camas County (2-1) is at Tri Valley at Mountain View on Saturday and Twin Falls Christian Academy (2-3) hosts Jackpot on Thursday
Sun Valley Community School 50, Bliss 36
JACKPOT, Nev. — The Cutthroats defeated the Bears at the Jackpot Tournament on Friday. No other details were available.
