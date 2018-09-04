Volleyball
Gooding 3, Kimberly 0
KIMBERLY — The Senators swept the Bulldogs comfortably on Tuesday, winning 25-21, 25-18 and 25-15.
Senior Grace Parker stood out with 12 digs, 11 kills and five blocks. Senior Laken Wolf added 22 digs and eight kills, and junior Kassie Adkinson tallied 10 kills to go along with eight digs.
The Bulldogs received strong performances from a senior trio of Zoey Brown (nine kills), Marleigh Geer (16 assists) and Demee Rosenkrance (25 digs).
Kimberly coach Lawrence Pfefferle said in an email that Gooding played well and took advantage of the Bulldogs’ many mistakes and unforced errors.
The Bulldogs play at Snake River and the Senators (3-0, 2-0) travel to Oakley, both on Wednesday.
Twin Falls 3, Highland 1
TWIN FALLS — The 4A Bruins beat the 5A Rams 25-21, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18.
Twin Falls senior Jorja Hadden had 11 kills, senior Gracie Mumford had seven kills and three blocks and senior Taylor Avram had four aces.
The Bruins (9-4) will play at Jerome on Thursday.
Minico 3, Preston 1; Minico 3, Mountain Home 0
RUPERT — The Spartans earned a pair of Great Basin Conference wins on Tuesday.
Minico beat Preston 25-22, 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, and it defeated Mountain Home 26-24, 25-12, 25-23.
Over the course of both matches, Taylia Stimpson had 21 kills, Shaya Hawkes had 39 assists, Allyson Vorwaller had seven kills and Bailey Seamons had four aces for the Spartans, who will play at Pocatello on Thursday.
Wood River 2, Carey 0; Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1
HAILEY — The Wolverines won a pair of home matches on Tuesday.
In a 25-18, 25-12 win over Carey, Wood River’s Emily Vandenberg had nine kills, and Sariah Nielson had 12 assists.
The Wolverines won their Great Basin Conference match against Canyon Ridge 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16. Vandenberg tallied 14 kills and 10 digs, Nielson had 18 assists, Annie Kaminski had 13 kills and seven blocks and Patrea Topp had 12 digs.
Wood River (7-4, 4-1) will host Burley on Thursday, while Canyon Ridge will host Mountain Home and Carey will host Mackay the same day.
Century 3, Burley 0
BURLEY — The Bobcats dropped Tuesday's Great Basin Conference match 13-25, 22-25, 21-25. No other details were available.
Burley will play at Wood River on Thursday.
Filer 3, Buhl 0
FILER — The Wildcats managed a straight-set sweep against Buhl on Tuesday.
Filer took the series of close sets by scores of 25-19, 26-24 and 25-20.
Sophomore Ella Fischer led the way with 10 kills for the Wildcats, while junior libero Kelsie Snyder tallied 11 digs. Junior Halle Knight and freshman Alexis Beard each supplied 14 assists in the win.
The Wildcats take on Wendell and the Indians will face American Falls, both away on Thursday.
Valley 3, Oakley 1
HAZELTON — Oakley took the first set 26-24 and Valley won the next three 25-22, 25-21 and 25-12. No other details were available.
The Hornets host Gooding on Wednesday, and the Vikings travel to Glenns Ferry the same day.
Hansen 3, Hagerman 1
HAGERMAN — The Huskies took down the host Pirates in four sets on Tuesday.
Hansen won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-20. Hagerman snatched the third set 25-22 before the Huskies ended the match with a 25-14 victory in the fourth set.
The Pirates received strong showings in the loss from Elly Yore, who totaled 12 kills and 12 digs. Kyta Sellers added nine kills and Krista Farnsworth had nine digs.
Hagerman’s next contest is at Shoshone on Thursday, and Hansen will be at Dietrich the same day.
Community School 3, Camas County 0
SUN VALLEY — The Cutthroats earned a victory in their season-opening contest, sweeping the Mushers in three sets.
Community School won the sets 25-21, 25-21, 25-12.
Senior Elena Guylay tallied 20 assists, senior Katie Werhly had 10 digs and sophomore Lola Street added six kills for Community School.
The Cutthroats travel to Murtaugh on Thursday, and the Mushers will go to Richfield the same day.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 5, Wood River 0
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins continued a strong start to their season with a shutout victory against the Wolverines.
Senior Madison Hicks and freshman Kaylin Bailey chipped in two goals apiece, while junior Madison Bailey added one more. Three of the Bruins’ goals came in the second half as the Wolverines were held at bay.
Kaylin Bailey added an assist, as well, with sophomores Claire Murphy and Paige Beem providing one apiece.
Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said in an email that it was a well-played game, and the Bruins have plenty of positives to take away, including important contributions from several players off the bench.
The Bruins (5-1, 5-0) will play at Burley on Thursday, while the Wolverines (1-2-3, 0-1-3) will travel to Pocatello the same day.
Community School 9, Gooding 0
SUN VALLEY — Lily Fitzgerald scored four goals in the Cutthroats’ High Desert Conference win.
Tatum Minor added two goals, while Christine Estep, Rylee Whorton and Maddy Dunn each added one. Estep, Crosby Boe and Aubrey Duffield each had an assist, as well.
Community School (6-0, 5-0) will play at Buhl on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
Wood River 4, Twin Falls 1
HAILEY — The Wolverines remained undefeated after Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference win.
Twin Falls tied the game at 1-1 with a penalty kick in the ninth minute, but Wood River pulled away with two more goals in the first half and a fourth in the second.
Kevin Montes scored two goals, and Emerson Flores and Josset Guzman each scored one for the Wolverines (5-0, 5-0), who will host Pocatello on Thursday.
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 0
TWIN FALLS — The Riverhawks shut out the Bobcats for a Great Basin Conference win, their second straight. No other details were available.
Canyon Ridge (2-3, 2-1) will play at Preston on Thursday.
Jerome 11, Mountain Home 1
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers rolled to a Great Basin Conference win. No other details were available.
Jerome (5-2, 3-2) will play at Century on Friday.
Preston 21, Minico 0
RUPERT — The Spartans suffered their fourth straight loss in Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference game.
Minico (1-4, 0-4) will play at Mountain Home on Thursday.
Community School 6, Gooding 2
SUN VALLEY — Community School maintained its perfect record by defeating the Senators on Tuesday.
The Cutthroats (6-0, 5-0) were paced by junior Ridley Lindstrom, who notched two goals. Senior captains Henry Cherp and Peter Morawitz each scored one, while juniors Cash Dart and Fletcher Stumph added one apiece, as well.
The loss drops Gooding to 2-2 (overall and in conference) on the season.
Both teams will travel on Wednesday for their next contests. Gooding will face Wendell, and Community School will play Buhl.
