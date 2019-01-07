Girls basketball
Gooding 57, Wood River 50 (OT)
GOODING — The Senators trailed early but continued to chip away at Wood River’s lead, tying it up and sending it to overtime where they ran away with it.
The Wolverines led, 15-9 after one quarter, but the Senators cut into that deficit to make it a four-point game at halftime. The third quarter ended all tied up, and both teams scored 16 in the fourth to send it to overtime.
It was the Senators who bested the Wolverines in the extra period, finding their groove and outscoring the visitors by seven points.
“We just hit our open shots and defended well,” head coach Ben Rayfield said of the overtime performance. “We kinda stayed calm and stayed together. That’s what won the game.”
Gooding senior Grace Parker led all scorers with 23 points, while senior Riley Comstock pulled down 10 rebounds for the Senators. Wood River senior Patrea Topp was the Wolverines’ top scorer with 17.
Wood River (5-9) will host Jerome on Wednesday. Gooding (10-6) will be at Wendell the same day.
Shoshone 47, Hansen 37
SHOSHONE — The Indians were able to keep the Huskies at bay and come away with a win on Monday.
Shoshone took a five-point lead after the first quarter, but the second and third quarters were all square, keeping Hansen well within striking distance. However, Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman said his team hit some free throws down the stretch and pulled away for a 10-point win.
“They did a good job, hitting shots and were hanging around,” Chapman said. “In the fourth, we finally kinda pulled it out and extended our lead a bit.”
Senior Cierra Hennings led Shoshone with 10 points, while doing a bit of everything by notching six steals, dishing out five assists and grabbing five rebounds. Senior Ari Regalado had nine points and senior Patti Fitzgerald had eight.
Hansen had three players tie for the scoring lead, as seniors Kendy Kenney and Neilani McDaniel, along with junior Rakel Williams, each had eight points.
The Huskies (6-7) will host Richfield on Tuesday. The Indians (14-1) will play at Oakley on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Lighthouse Christian 40, Wendell 36
WENDELL — After they were blanked in the third quarter and entered the final frame trailing by nine, the Lions roared back for a win over the Trojans on Monday.
Lighthouse Christian outscored Wendell, 22-9, in the fourth quarter to turn around its deficit and maintain its unbeaten record this season.
Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said his team played good defense for much of the game, but wasn’t able to keep it up late.
“In the fourth quarter, we just gave up some stuff we shouldn’t have,” Kelsey said. “It was a tough loss. We were right there.”
Lighthouse Christian junior Alex Shetler led all scorers with 15 points, while Wendell sophomore Zane Kelsey had 14 and his classmate, Joe DeMasters, added 10.
The Lions (11-0) host Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday. The Trojans (5-6) host American Falls on Thursday.
Buhl Invitational Wrestling (Saturday)
BUHL — Several local wrestling teams took to the mat at Buhl over the weekend, and plenty of local wrestlers found their ways to podiums, too.
Buhl sophomore Kade Orr (113-pound weight class) was the only local athlete to finish in first in their class, beating out Ririe’s Stetson Machen.
Declo sophomore Dax Blackmon (98), Glenns Ferry junior Braden Chafin (120), Oakley junior Levi Jackson (145), Declo freshman Derek Matthews (152), Buhl senior Anibal Barrigan (160) and Kimberly junior Broddey Cunningham (170) each took second in their respective classes.
Kimberly junior Jonah Bacon (120), Declo senior Caden Crider (126), Raft River sophomore Ryan Nelson (138) and Declo junior Dawson Osterhout (220) finished in third.
Buhl and Declo, the only local teams to notch top-10 finishes, came in fifth and sixth, respectively.
Team Results
Team;Score
1. Spring Creek;287.5
2. Snake River;184.0
3. Sugar-Salem;125.5
4. Century;106.0
5. Buhl;105.0
6. Declo;102.0
6. Ririe;102.0
8. South Fremont;99.0
9. Elko;95.0
10. Teton;92.0
11. Marsh Valley;79.0
11. Weiser;79.0
13. Malad;78.5
14. Challis;74.0
15. Kimberly;57.0
16. North Fremont;56.0
17. Battle Mountain;52.0
18. Parma;49.0
19. Oakley;44.0
20. Salmon;36.0
21. Glenns Ferry;29.0
22. Raft River;27.0
23. Gooding;18.0
24. Canyon Ridge;17.0
25. Wendell;16.0
26. Wells;10.0
27. Filer;9.0
