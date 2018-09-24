Girls Soccer
Gooding 3, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Senators (6-3-2, 6-3-2) earned a High Desert Conference win over the Trojans (4-6, 4-6).
Gooding senior Jocelyne Rios opened the scoring with what head coach Chris Thompson described as a “solo drive.” Junior Aisha Clarke notched the second goal, and sophomore Monserrat Ferreira completed the rout with the third and final tally.
Thompson added that freshman Ashley Murillo made several key saves, “getting the job done” for the Senators.
Gooding will play at Jerome on Tuesday, and Wendell will host Buhl on Wednesday.
Kimberly 9, Bliss 0
KIMBERLY — After a winless stretch of three games, the Bulldogs (7-3-1, 6-3-1) have won two in a row after dismantling Bliss on Tuesday for a High Desert Conference win.
Kimberly freshman Bella Osterman led the way with four goals, while her classmate Madison Smith added two. Another duo of freshmen, Bekah Boren and Macee Cook, got on the scoresheet, and senior Josie Schmitz also had a goal. Fellow senior Sophie Bailey notched three assists.
Kimberly’s next game will be against Declo at home on Wednesday. Bliss (0-10, 0-10) will play at Filer the same day.
Filer 0, Declo 0
DECLO — The Wildcats (4-5-3, 4-3-3) finished with a draw for the third time in their last four games.
Filer hosts Bliss on Wednesday. On the same day, Declo (4-4-2, 4-4-2) will play at Kimberly.
Boys Soccer
Wendell 2, Gooding 1
GOODING — The Trojans managed to hold on to a victory and widen the gap between them and the Senators in the High Desert Conference standings.
Wendell (5-3-2, 5-3-2) got goals from senior Bryan Flores and junior Juan Diaz to seal the win. The goal for Gooding (2-10-0, 2-9-0) came courtesy of Brian Hernandez.
The Senators travel to Mountain Home on Tuesday, and the Trojans host Buhl on Wednesday.
Bliss 8, Kimberly 0
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs (0-11, 0-10) remain winless after conceding eight goals against the Bears (6-1-4, 5-1-4). No other details were available.
Kimberly hosts Declo and Bliss will play at Filer, both on Wednesday.
Volleyball
Gooding 3, Wendell 0
GOODING — The Senators improved to 3-1 in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference action and 7-1 overall with an easy win over the Trojans on Tuesday. Gooding won 25-7, 25-6, 25-7.
The Senators were particularly effective on the serve, as senior Erika Anthony led the way with eight aces. Fellow seniors Laken Wolf and Nicole Stampke contributed seven apiece.
Anthony also had a team-high 27 assists, while Stampke added 11 digs and nine kills and Wolf tallied five digs and five kills for Gooding.
The Senators host Declo on Tuesday, while Wendell will host Buhl the same day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.