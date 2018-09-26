Boys soccer
Bliss 4, Filer 2
FILER — Steven Rubio led the Bears to an important High Desert Conference victory.
Bliss is now 6-1-4 in conference, tied with Buhl and Filer (both 7-2-2) for second place in the HDC standings.
Rubio scored all four goals for the Bears in Wednesday’s win. No stats for Filer were available.
“It was a defense game, but our front line did a great job of creating opportunities in the counter and in long ball situations,” Bliss coach Brent Bjornn said in an email. “Steven did a great job finishing attacks tonight. The whole team played a very good game.”
Bliss (7-1-4 overall) will play at Declo on Saturday, and Filer (8-2-3) will play at Wendell the same day.
Buhl 4, Wendell 0
WENDELL — The Indians won another High Desert Conference game on Wednesday, taking their league record to 7-2-2 (9-2-2 overall).
The Trojans, meanwhile, missed out on a chance to pull level with Buhl in the conference standings. With the loss, they fell to 5-4-2 in the league and overall.
Buhl received goals from four different players: Josh Cruz, Victor Quezada, Carlos Razo and Danny Urias.
Buhl hosts Gooding on Thursday, while Wendell will host Filer on Saturday.
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Wood River 1
HAILEY — Tied at 1-1 after two sets, the Bruins separated themselves from the Wolverines to earn a Great Basin Conference victory on the road.
Twin Falls won 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18.
Senior Shelby Veenstra totaled 45 assists for the Bruins, while junior Clair Hodge tallied 18 digs, senior Taylor Burnham notched 15 kills and senior Taylor Avrum had six aces.
For the Wolverines, senior Annie Kaminski led the way with 15 kills, while adding three blocks. Junior Emily Vandenberg had 13 kills and 12 digs, and senior Patrea Topp had 20 assists.
The Bruins (9-1 in conference) host Jerome on Tuesday, while the Wolverines (5-5) will play at home against Mountain Home the same day.
Declo 3, Kimberly 1
DECLO — The Hornets held off the Bulldogs 30-28, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21 for a nonconference win.
“The difference in the game was our middles,” said Declo coach Heather Gibby.
One of those middle blockers, senior Hannah Higley, had 18 kills and nine blocks. Fellow senior middle Trisha Wallace tallied seven kills and eight blocks, while junior Sydney Ramsey had 10 kills and three aces, senior Mattie Ramsey had 22 digs and junior Madie Jones dished out 30 assists.
No stats for Kimberly were available.
Declo (4-6) will host Raft River on Saturday, and Kimberly will play Homedale and Parma at Parma the same day.
Shoshone 3, Hagerman 2
HAGERMAN — The Indians edged the Pirates in a hard-fought nonconference battle.
“Both teams are exhausted,” Hagerman coach Katie Knight said shortly after the match ended. “It was great volleyball.”
Hagerman climbed out of a 17-6 hole in the first set and won 27-25. Shoshone responded with a 25-9 win in the second set, and Hagerman came right back with a 25-22 victory in set three. The Indians staved off defeat in the final two sets, winning 25-23 and 15-7.
“When the game is close, we want to attack to win. … In the fourth and fifth, we attacked a little bit harder,” said Shoshone coach Melissa Martin. “My seniors really stepped up and came through. They were fighters.”
Both coaches praised Hagerman senior Elly Yore, who finished with 25 kills, 35 digs, five blocks and three aces.
“I have never seen somebody work so hard,” Knight said.
Hagerman’s Alana Floyd had 28 assists and 21 digs, and Kyta Sellers recorded 24 digs and seven kills.
For Shoshone, Cierra Hennings finished with 16 kills and 30 digs, and fellow senior Patti Fitzgerald had 32 assists.
Hagerman (3-8) will play at Murtaugh on Tuesday, and Shoshone (8-4) will play at Glenns Ferry the same day.
Girls soccer
Kimberly 3, Declo 2
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs executed a comeback to defeat the Hornets for a High Desert Conference win on Wednesday.
Declo (4-5-2, 4-5-2) took a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Kimberly (8-3-1, 7-3-1) had other ideas about which way the result would go.
Freshman Bella Osterman notched two goals before senior Laurel Higby fielded a ball off a corner kick and, from outside the 18-yard box, scored the winner for the Bulldogs.
Kimberly will play at Community School on Saturday. Declo will host Bliss on the same day.
Wendell 4, Buhl 1
WENDELL — The Trojans beat the Indians for a High Desert Conference win.
Wendell’s Kylia Teixeira scored two goals, while Nadia Guadarrama and Jacquelin Rojas each scored one. Guadarrama dished out two assists, and Yadira Guzman-Alvarez and Maria Acevedo each had one.
No stats for Buhl were available.
The Trojans (5-6, 5-6) will host Filer on Saturday, and the Indians (2-11, 2-9) will host Gooding on Thursday.
Filer 8, Bliss 0
FILER — The Wildcats handled the Bears for a High Desert Conference win.
Sophomore Vanesa Serratos and senior Saisha Serratos each scored two goals, while junior Ashley Phillips, sophomore Ila Jane Owen, sophomore Paige Perkins and senior Estefany Vargas each scored one.
Filer (5-5-3, 5-3-3) will play at Wendell on Saturday, and Bliss (0-11, 0-11) will play at Declo the same day.
