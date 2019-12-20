Friday Boys basketball
Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 42
GLENNS FERRY — Dietrich senior Kyler Robertson led all players with 23 points and junior Brady Power followed with 14 in the road win over Glenns Ferry. Senior Kody Henslee and sophomore Gage Peak each scored 12 points for the Pilots. Dietrich (5-1) will host Garden Valley and Glenns Ferry (2-4) will host Lighthouse Christian on Jan. 3
Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 42
Dietrich 9;16;13;10;- 48
Glenns Ferry 12;12;14;4;- 42
DIETRICH (48)
Brady Power 14, Rhys Dill 4, Kyler Robertson 23, Jett Shaw 3, Manuel Cabrera 4
GLENNS FERRY (42)
Tanner Martinez 2, Nick Hernandez 4, Allan Deleon 6, Bradley Christensen 6, Kody Henslee 12, Gage Peak 12
Minico 53, Burley 45
RUPERT — Minico handed the Bobcats their first loss of the season in a Great Basin Conference East matchup. Both teams are 5-1 on the season.
Filer 61, Marsh Valley 59, OT
FILER — Teagan Anderson hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to give Filer the win in overtime.
Carey 74, Adrian, OR. 46
CALDWELL — Carey junior Hunter Smith led the Panther scoring with 23 points, senior Brigham Parke finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Dallin Parke tossed in 11 in the win over Adrian, Oregon, at the New Plymouth Tournament at the College of Idaho. Carey shot 43% and held Adrian to 25%. Carey will play Riverstone at 6 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
“We played really good defense tonight,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson. ”Defense was the name of the game.”
Carey 74, Adrian, OR. 46
Adrian 6;12;15;13;- 46
Carey 17;18;22;17;- 74
ADRIAN, OR. (46)
CAREY (74)
Dallin Parke 11, Carson Simpson 5, Hunter Smith 23, Ashton Sparrow 7, Brigham Parke 20, Tate Squires 2, Wyatt Mecham 6
Lighthouse Christian 62, Weiser 33
NAMPA — Senior Casper Block recorded a double-double for the Lions with 26 points and 12 rebounds and senior Alex Shetler followed with 14 points in the Lighthouse Christian win over Weiser at the Nampa Christian Christmas Tournament. Lighthouse Christian will play Nampa Christian Saturday in championship game at 1:30 p.m.
“We came out with energy and played some great defense,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tony Standlee.
Lighthouse Christian 62, Weiser 33
Lighthouse Christian 11;16;15;18;- 62
Weiser 12;7;3;11;—33
Valley 60, Wendell 55 OT
WENDELL — The Vikings won on the road in overtime over the Trojans. Valley sophomore Jadon Johnson sparked the Vikings with 17 points including four threes and junior Garrett Christensen followed with 16 points. Wendell junior Isaac Slade was the top scorer for the game with 19 points and senior Jakob French scored 12 points all coming on three-pointers. Wendell (3-4) plays Carey at the Utah Jazz Vivint Smart Arena on Thursday. Valley (6-3) is at Raft River on Jan. 8
You have free articles remaining.
Valley 60, Wendell 55 OT
Valley 11;14;10;15;10:—60
Wendell 15;12;14;9;5;—55
VALLEY (60)
Jackson Fife 4, Omar Campos 4, Jadon Johnson 17, Kyle Christensen 9, Rawlin Godfrey 8, Garrett Christensen 16, Brody Mussmann 2
WENDELL (55)
Zane Kelsey 5, Tristan Wert 2, Melvin Paniagua 1, Isaac Slade 19, Aden Bunn 5, Zade Swainston 9, Jakob French 12, Joe DeMasters 2
Shoshone 49, Raft River 40
SHOSHONE — The Indians picked up a big win over Raft River, thanks to some late-game free throws. Bryson Kerner had 12 points to lead Shoshone, and Alex Cruz added 11. Trace Whitaker and Justin Schumann each had 13 for Raft River.
Shoshone 49, Raft River 40
Shoshone 12;11;12;14—49
Raft River 8;17;4;11;—40
Other scores
Declo 66, Compass Charter 17
Girls basketball
Jerome 64, Vallivue 40
JEROME — The Tigers defeated the Falcons at the Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament. Jerome will play Madison at 12 p.m. Saturday.
Madison 51, Burley 49
JEROME — In the battle of the Bobcats, Burley lost a close two-point game to Madison at the Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament. Junior Kelsie Pope led Burley with 17 points, followed by freshman Amari Whiting with 15 and senior Carrie Baker added 11. Burley will play Vallivue at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Sugar Salem 67, Gooding 17
JEROME — Sugar Salem defeated Gooding at the Jerome Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament. Gooding will play Emmett at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Murtaugh 50, Glenns Ferry 18
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils evened their record to 4-4 with the home win over the Pilots. Sophomores Addie Stoker and Kynzlee Jensen each had a team-high nine points for Murtaugh and senior Cierra Nielson led Glenns Ferry with five points. Murtaugh (4-4) hosts Wilder on Saturday. Glenns Ferry (4-9) will host Murtaugh on Jan. 10
Murtaugh 50, Glenns Ferry 18
Glenns Ferry 6;6;5;1;-18
Murtaugh 14;15;12;9;- 50
GLENNS FERRY (18)
Jazmin Vergara 2, Aly Samano 3, Fabby Arevalo 1, LeaBeth Hance 3, Jaysan Self 2, Princess Arce 2, Cierra Nielson 5
MURTAUGH (50)
Ashtyn Hurd 8, Leslye Tapia 4, Alissa Chatelain 8, Alisson Nebeker 8, Kelsha Koch 2, Addie Stoker 9, Kynzlee Jensen 9, Jessica Zavala 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.